The other day I did something I’ve been meaning to do for a long time. I found a quiet moment to break away from the obligatory drudgery of skiing and went on a free, guided tour of the Resnick Center For Herbert Bayer Studies.
I’m really glad I did, too. I think it’s important that every resident of Aspen, be they permanent, temporary or just passing through with a genuine interest in our community, to go and see this fascinating, evocative exhibit. I’m so proud of Lissa Ballinger, the acting director of the museum, for reviving the interest and illuminating the importance of Bayer’s most notable Aspen architectural legacy.
My recent experience affirmed once again how Herbert Bayer’s architecture inextricably links and informs the shape of yesteryear’s, today’s and tomorrow’s Aspen. I can say with confidence that his design had a profound influence in my childhood and formative years as a young adult. Even today, I view everything from architecture, music, fashion, advertising, nature, even food presentation through a Bauhaus-tinted lens. The museum visit helped affirm Bayer’s design-intention concept for me. I good-humoredly refer to anything that resonates with me architecturally and design wise as being remarkably “Bauhaus.”
My favorite works of his are the rugs, or tapestries; lush, linear and colorful, they are evocative of my flamboyant, tortured youth. My son Patrick, an artist, feels the exact same way. He painstakingly hand-wove an intricate Bayer-inspired rug himself as proof.
Bauhaus architecture is burned into my DNA. I’ve had some near-religious experiences immersed in his design, both physically and visually, be it laying on my back atop one of Anderson Park’s grassy mounds watching the clouds roll by, or gazing at one of his vibrant prints through an Aspen Institute window at night.
I grew up on the corner of North and Eighth streets on the very outermost lunatic fringe of Aspen’s West End, a mere Frisbee throw from where the new museum sits today. My very first paycheck at age 15 in 1982 was from the Aspen Institute for Humanistic Studies. I worked under the watchful eye of the mighty King Woodward, the beloved and respected head of operations. My tasks included, but were not limited to, setting up for conferences in the seminar rooms, brewing the coffee and meticulously assembling juices for breaks, cleaning bathrooms and delivering the upcoming daily schedule “Green Sheets” on my BMX bike to the Aspen Meadows, The Physics Institute, the Boetcher building, the trustee houses. My favorite stop was Elizabeth Paepcke’s house. On a good day she’d invite me in for lemonade and cookies. Any time a braggart “Aspen expert” says anything that sounds to me even remotely critical of the Aspen Institute I will defend the institution like a rabid pit bull. Try me!
Years later, I worked on the tent crew for the Music Associates of Aspen at the Bayer/Benedict Music Tent, putting up the tent in the spring, cleaning the tent and bathrooms, setting up for concerts, moving pianos — basically a classical musician’s low-functioning roadie. For both of these valuable work experiences, I was immersed in and surrounded by Bayer’s heady architecture.
The funny thing is, prior to these well-known campuses being my place of employment, they were more importantly my playgrounds. The hours I spent riding my BMX bike and skateboarding on the grounds of the Aspen Institute and the Aspen Meadows each spring and fall numbered in the hundreds. If architecture is good — and I mean really good — kids will be attracted to the topographies like moths to a flame. They will find a way to ride their bicycles and skateboards on it.
We spent a great deal of time skateboarding on the roof of the music tent, where Bayer had inadvertently designed a fantastic cantilevered cover that formed a rudimentary halfpipe ramp on the backside above the back-stage dressing rooms and bathrooms. Access was surprisingly easy. A step onto a rail, then climb onto a vent and you were on it. From there, you could survey the surroundings — including King Woodward’s immaculate red Wagoneer speeding down the road to come chase us off. Like I said, Bayer was a brilliant architect. I would’ve loved to see him design a ski and snowboard terrain park.
Architecture in Aspen is like pineapple on pizza; some people love it, some people hate it with a fervent passion and cast blame like stones upon the inanimate objects. I’ll leave the rest up to local art critics, armchair or otherwise, of which there are many, to make assessments of Bayer’s immense permanent body of work here. One could make a cogent argument that the angular design styles of today’s Aspen are more Bauhaus than ever. I would go as far as to say we’re seeing a Bauhaus renaissance in Aspen, whether people even realize it or want to admit it.
Bayer was a handsome man and looked much like his ski-pioneer contemporaries of the day, much as today’s mountain people all look and dress similarly, speak the same way and like the same music. My mother told me she sat next to him once at a dinner party in the West End when we first moved to town. He was Aspen’s unique mountain version of Andy Warhol, starting in advertising then launching through that medium’s portal into another sphere of art. He had two pet owls, and was infatuated with the “eyes” on Aspen trees, always watching.
Have you seen the fabulous sculpture outside the Bayer Museum? It’s a series of intertwined primary color arches called “gates.” Bayer never used capital letters. EVER! When the sculpture was first unveiled, I commented, much to a local art aficionado’s dismay that the piece was definitely not indicative of his best work. “How the heck am I supposed to ride my bike or skateboard on that thing?” I queried to their horror. Another Aspenite, an actual paid critic, commented very astutely: Fret not; local kids would undoubtedly find a way to “parkour” and leap from the statue’s modest heights. I can only imagine what Herbert would’ve said if he was privy to these modern-day local conversations. I imagine he would’ve smiled, shook his head and walked off down the trail and into the woods.