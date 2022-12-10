Every year when Klaus Obermeyer’s birthday rolls up, I’m flabbergasted by his exponential longevity, accomplishments, influence and attitude. At 103 years old, he’s undisputedly the Keith Richards of the ski industry. His profound impact on Aspen, on ski fashion and the perfectly polarized lenses through which he looks at life has been an important, everlasting tutorial and attitudinal touchstone for me.
I’m still recovering from his raucous 100th birthday party at the Hotel Jerome ballroom three years ago. I vaguely recall eating bratwurst, strudel and dancing to a smokin’ German polka band so hard, that my sunglasses flew off my head, never to be found. I have a hunch I may have been over-served.
No one likes to hear someone whine about getting old. Whenever I slip into that deepening rut of carping about growing hoary, and the accompanying ailments, I think of Klaus chortling with rich belly laughter and exclaiming, “Oh, to be in my mid-50s again!” with a sly smile and perhaps a yodel. Klaus has helped me to see the value of graying hair and crevasse-esque wrinkles from a life well-lived skiing in the mountains. Klaus strikes me as one whose birthday others celebrate, as opposed to vice versa. Just think, Aspen Skiing Co. used to give you a free ski pass when you turned 70.
Time is an elusive concept that’s puzzled me for years. Is time an erosive element that wreaks havoc like the cold rain, snow and wind on an inanimate object, or is time more like a rollercoaster you can never get off out of the womb? Regardless, the adages that Klaus often states and lives by give me perspective when things get sideways or out of focus. Just when you thought you had a good attitude, Klaus says something that’s the philosophical equivalent of the modern day “mic drop.” I wonder what he’s like on a “bad” day?
The dude is like an incarnation of a “Bavarian Rastafarian” or something — always exuding a bumper crop of high-alpine positive vibrations. Some of those older Obermeyer jackets even have an old-style alligator clip attached to a goggle chamois. Coincidence? Things that make you go “hmmm ...”
There was a published interview with him recently in which he stated that we all possess the innate ability to control our perception of the world around us. I was trying to comprehend and process what he had just said, and realized what a heavy operator he really is. That’s some really far-out stuff when you think about it. My big illuminating takeaway from that little nugget of wisdom is: Ski more, complain less. Whenever I hear locals moaning about this or that, I think of Klaus and the metamorphosis he’s influenced and witnessed, and more importantly, flown with. Be more like Klaus.
I have the charred-rare claim to fame of once being mistaken for Klaus Obermeyer’s girlfriend. Back in the 1990s when I wore a trendy svelte matching yellow and black jacket/pant ski outfit and sported my hair long, windblown and freewheeling, I was skiing by myself over at 1A for some obligatory high-speed morning laps down Spring Pitch, Strawpile, then Fifth Avenue. The corduroy was laying in wait like a frozen Ruffles potato chip, and your skis made a distinct “Fwap”-ing sound as you carved vigorously across the fall line. At the bottom of the lonely lift, Klaus was loading simultaneously and was kind enough to let me ride with him. That must’ve been my lucky day, because he doesn’t necessarily strike me as one to suffer fools.
For the record, Klaus did not ski slowly. The abruptness and intention in which he rose from the chair and skied away from the rickety old lift startled me. The chase was on. I took off after him as he bombed the Summer Road cut just below the Ruthie’s chair and made a beautiful, swooping hawk-like right turn deep into the face of Spring Pitch, leaving a fine vaporous rooster tail in his wake. I was giggling with excitement just trying to keep up with him. The guy was easily twice my age. For a fleeting moment I pictured myself in one of the “Fox Chase” shorts his son Klaus Jr. had so meticulously directed and filmed on Aspen Mountain years ago, really tapping into the essence of his father like only a son could.
Klaus was wearing sunglasses, no hat, black stretch pants and a fabulous white Obermeyer jacket with angular features that fit him exactly like the owner of the namesake skiwear company should. His hair was perfect. When we got to the bottom I was audibly gasping for breath. He was kind enough to let me ride with him again. I stayed mostly silent in shock of what was happening. We did the same run again; only this time at the bottom of Strawpile he did a pump fake left, then took a hard right onto summer road just underneath Norway Island. He totally ditched me!
Later that day in the gondola line I overheard some Aspen Mountain regulars who were members of a ski “gang” commenting they saw Klaus skiing with some “hot young thing” in a yellow outfit over on 1A. I’ve never been so proud to be mistaken for a lady in my life! In my feminine defense, my ski jacket did have a waist belt, accentuating my then-girlish figure. I’ve been mistaken for a woman before. I will again.
I’m really appreciative to have made my living in the ski industry in Aspen for the past 25 years. When I started my winter business, Klaus was the first skiwear manufacturer to support my concept. The fact that Obermeyer has made Aspen a testing ground for skiwear is not lost on me. You can’t ski 103 feet without seeing an Obermeyer ski outfit in Aspen. I tell any tourist who’ll listen about him and his story. The roads he has paved for small businesses like mine, and others in the future are many. Thanks, Klaus.
Wouldn’t ya’ know it, but just the other day I ran into his son, “little Klaus,” at the seamstress down in Basalt. He was having a hole in the knee of his favorite blue jeans repaired. It just so happened I was wearing my new Obermeyer “Rallye” tortoise-shell glacier glasses to his delight — one of his personal projects as a tip of the hat to his dad’s innovative ski industry influence. The gleaming lens I look at skiing in Aspen through remains the standard, positive Obermeyer-outlook same.
