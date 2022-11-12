When we were high school kids in Aspen, George Burson, our U.S. government class teacher, implored us to either register as a Republican or a Democrat, but not as unaffiliated. His rational was twofold; stand for something, and be able to vote in the primaries.
Voting has changed since 1985, but one thing hasn’t: If you’re running for office in Aspen or Pitkin County, and you don’t have a “D” associated with your name, you’re facing an uphill battle.
That proved true on Tuesday. The astrologers weren’t kidding when they said this election aligning with the blood moon lunar eclipse was going to be tempestuous. An ominous wind of change blew through Aspen on Wednesday morning, kicking up dust and scattering dead leaves around. The light looked eerie and ominous. Town felt different, but was it? Everywhere I went, people were talking about the results. The passing of the STR tax shows that Aspenites are still searching for that elusive Three Little Bears (“This amount of tourism is juuuust right”) balance between community and resort.
Whether you like the outcome of the sheriff’s race or not, Aspen’s “old guard” took a stifling blow to the nose. As someone who was on Joe DiSalvo’s list of supporters, allow me to personally congratulate our new sheriff, Democrat Michael Buglione, and those who voted for him. The new sheriff is one person in town I don’t want to be on the wrong side of!
On Tuesday, I planned my day around voting. At this stage in my life, I have Election Day (and Squirm Night) down to a routine. Work. Vote in person. Get a sticker. Order Chinese takeout and sit in front of the TV absorbing Grassroots’ election night coverage. I love watching the interviews and commentary, technical warts and all, which bring to light the small-town innocence and awkwardness that Aspen just can’t seem to shake. I was surprised and bummed that Grassroots only had a crawl going.
I really enjoyed the Squirm Night coverage of the sheriff’s race that Grassroots aired back on Oct. 6. I was reminded of another classic Squirm Night moment back in 2006 when Rick Magnuson was running against Bob Braudis. The steadfast moderator, Carolyn Sackariason, looked at Rick and asked, “Have you ever done illegal drugs?” “Yes, in Amsterdam.” He answered. You could feel the anticipation building as she turned to Bob. Same question, same answer. Bob replied, “Yes, also in Amsterdam.” I’d love to see a rerun sometime. That had to have been one of the more amusing moments in Aspen politics for me.
By far, the most exciting component of this year’s election cycle has been the race between Aspen’s own Adam Frisch, and Silt’s girl with the golden gun, Lauren Boebert. Mea culpa: I gleefully donated money to Adam Frisch’s campaign. I’ve been rapt with the ongoing vote count, and the catawampus dynamics of our congressional district.
Lauren Boebert tapped into the Western Slope’s disdain for Aspen, calling Frisch “Aspen Adam.” You don’t have to go very far to find people who despise Aspen, and blame us for their myriad problems. Just look at the letters to the editor: A lot of them live here already.
I’ve never been so proud to live in Aspen. Adam needs to be applauded heartily, commended and recognized locally for his valiant effort in this election. I’d urge him to run again. Whenever elections don’t turn out how I’d like them to around the state or nation, I revert back to the fact that Aspen votes 80-20, Democrat-Republican. That’s my equivalent of a political “trust fall” into which to land back psychologically.
If anyone noticed, my commentary recently has been devoid of any political stance. As a result, I managed to make it through this election cycle without getting smeared with steaming piles of political fecal matter. I get soiled enough as it is, mountain biking, gardening and working outside. I’m always amazed by the way people take a stand for a particular candidate. There are so many political and emotional wires crossed in Aspen as everybody knows each other. I see contradictions everywhere, including in the mirror.
People have their reasons. I’ve learned that you can’t change someone’s mind with a column, or a yard sign or an endorsement. You’re better off trying to convince a snowboarder to try skiing, or taunting a vegetarian with a tomahawk rib-eye. People come to their own conclusions, on their own terms, in their own due time.
Oh yeah, you can take your political yard signs down now. Three days past Election Day, they’re already starting to look like Christmas lights in March. Yard signs have an opposite effect for me generally. There are residences in town that act as my voting guide, consistently telling me who not to vote for. The last time I had one up, my truck got egged. I think it had something do with being wrongfully accused of egging and TP-ing the Republican headquarters in the old Poppie’s restaurant festooned with tacky yard signs at the entrance to Aspen. I labeled it the “Honeycomb Hideout” in a column, said it was wildly out of touch, a bad look for our town and bad for business. Then it rained chicken embryos. They caught the guys who did it. People in glass houses shouldn’t throw eggs!
If you haven’t already, I’d like to urge everyone to read the recently republished “To Aspen and Back” by Peggy Clifford. I really think reading that book this summer helped me digest local politics with a more tolerant stomach. The book should be required reading for anyone who lives here. I think they have it at Explore Booksellers, and there’s probably a copy at the library. It’d make a good Christmas gift.
When I was in my angry 20s, ranting and raging against the big-money machine of Aspen, I registered as unaffiliated. “You can’t label me, man!” I told myself when no one was listening. I wanted to be just like all the other long-haired rebels in town.
Then I realized I was part of the machine, albeit a teensy-weensy cog in the Swiss watch of progress and humanity on lady Aspen’s sophisticated wrist. I soon changed my voter affiliation to Democrat. Now, unaffiliated and undecided voters make me extremely nervous.
