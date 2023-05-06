The bustling sounds of spring in Aspen have little to do with silence.
More often than not, the echoes of off-season are punctuated by a cacophony of gasoline- and oil-guzzling leaf blowers. You can hear their gusty symphonic moan (my leaf blower croons in the key of C) from Stillwater to the North 40 on any given weekday. I’ve been told the city of Aspen banned gas-powered leaf blowers years ago.
Most people hate leaf blowers. They’re not much fonder of those using them either. The concept for me is they lessen the number of times I have to bend over and pick things up off of the ground. I’ve been in the local lawn-care industry mowing lawns since sixth grade. That’s a lot of bending over.
In defense of the inanimate, when used sensibly the leaf blower can turn the monotonous task of cleanup into short order. When used irresponsibly, which you see and overhear more often than not, the leaf blower is a blaring nuisance kicking up huge clouds of dust, droning on and on, making more of a mess than was there in the first place. To add insult to injury, not only is the leaf blower responsible for exasperating our town’s residents, it also deteriorates air quality. Lord knows we’ve reached our dust quota for the year.
Have you ever heard of PM-10? That’s the technical term for airborne particle between 10 and 2.5 micrometers. When we were kids, believe it or not, Aspen had a considerable pollution problem. “Particular matter” 10 was the culprit. Wood-burning stoves among other culprits cast a visible pallor of white smoke o’er the town each morning. It looked like there was a mandatory citywide bong-a-thon in progress. Our city council dutifully addressed the issue and banned fireplaces, and the problem largely went away.
Nowadays, we’re entering back into a time in history where there’s oft a visible cloud of pollution hovering above town in the morning. Some call it progress. You can best view the fog of smog on windless days from the Sunnyside trailhead just after sunrise at the morning rush hour. By midmorning it’s gone. There’s a PM-10 monitor on top of the Red Brick today that keeps tabs. Search “PM-10 Aspen” for your amusement.
Currently there are bans on gas-powered leaf blowers sweeping the nation. As someone in the lawn-care industry, I’ve been paying close attention to those restrictions. The switchover happening is from gasoline to electric. Most all of my friends doing lawn care professionally in Aspen are now using battery-powered leaf blowers.
I just ordered an electric leaf blower out of conformity and pragmatism. The reviews are good. I’ve yet to try one, but they sound like whiny hairdryers from hell. They still kick up irksome clouds of dust and are nearly as menacing as their fuel-burning ancestors, if you ask me. My better judgment and ceaseless search for tranquility has had me using a broom for cleanup this spring. I’ve survived so far.
The process takes longer, produces less dust, and may even do a better job. No one’s felt compelled to make a citizen’s arrest or call the cops on me for wielding a broom.
I must admit, I’m not a big fan of people using leaf blowers to blow leaves, dirt and debris out into the street for somebody else, namely the city street sweeper, to magically pick up. If I paid someone to do that I’d be peeved. It’s lazy, and the process creates more dust pollution when cars drive over the mess. Not to mention, someone’s lungs are paying for that. There are times I come home from work and my mucus is brown from dust. I try and be an ambassador of my craft and use the leaf blower at low speed, sparingly, with an eye and ear for effect. I can’t help but wonder if these bans on small engines unfairly target a largely non-white demographic.
Regardless, I’m getting really burnt out on the lawn-care industry after all of these years with little to show for it but a sore back, a resilient drinking problem and skin cancer. I’m taking these new mandates on gas burning engines and looming water restrictions as more signs to transition gracefully from being a lawn guy. There is no clear exit strategy for me. The way out is a dimly lit passage, curved ever so slightly such that you can never see the end. Maybe I’ll start selling real estate. I’m sure top seller Steven Shane (a former lawn client of mine) is quaking sockless in his loafers after reading that.
Hopefully a new generation of young Aspenites will pick up the rake and battery-charged equipment and carry them into a quieter, more harmonious future of local lawn maintenance. The work’s there if you want it, kids.
