As long as I can remember, there’s always been a vocal faction of Aspenites clamoring for an end to the yearly Fourth of July fireworks display over Ajax. Even before the drought and uptick in wildfires. Some say, “Who are these people, communists?” If only it were that simple. It seems to me like a lot of the criticism understandably comes from dog owners who live in the core.
Fireworks scare the crap out of animals — and not just dogs, but wildlife living right on the fringe of our precarious urban/wilderness interface buffer zone, of which we are luckily surrounded by three solid sides. Imagine being a bear here. You somehow narrowly survive the summer without getting euthanized, relocated or run over, eating a paleo-plus diet of fruit, grubs, berries and trash, all the while smelling tantalizing steak and seafood essences belching out of restaurant exhaust fans. When you finally get to sleep in the fall, you’re instantly jolted awake by the incessant dumpster lid thumps of avalanche concussion explosives. All winter long. Those bombs aren’t going away soon.
What about the menacing four-barrel Fourth of July cannon 6 a.m. wake-up call from the Smuggler mine? The only one sleeping through that is my teenage son Oliver.
I like the fireworks display on the Fourth. I also understand everyone’s on edge about fires and freaked out about drought. I am, too. A good, safe, memorable fireworks display takes careful, well-thought-out planning. It reminds me of the time I was a kid messing around with some hoodlums up at the Stern’s Residence in Starwood — the one with a retractable roof over the pool. One night, some kids poured kerosene into the pool, lit it on fire, then jumped in from above. I have no idea where the parents were. For all I knew, the kids were test-tube babies.
Later that weekend, perhaps inspired by the swimming pool antics, we put an M-80 into a can of latex paint. Perhaps we thought we were Hunter S. Thompson, Steadman-esque artists: the explosion would pleasantly spray paint all over the wilderness surroundings, like spray painting the Mona Lisa, a gender reveal party or one of those ink blobs you blow with a straw in kindergarten art class. What we didn’t realize is that the can of yellow paint we picked was highly combustible. We very nearly lit the whole of Starwood on fire. Our family would’ve had to literally move out of Aspen.
Let’s say that hypothetically, a fire started on Aspen Mountain as a result of the fireworks display on Independence Day. A big munition lands right on Little Nell above the Alps condos and burns all the way up Gentleman’s Ridge, parts of 1A, Bell Mountain and the upper portions of Ajax, all the way up to the Sundeck. The Aspen fire department and its trademark “same-day service” is able to effectively push the fire away from any structures, but the Bell chair is burnt beyond recognition and repair. The town is outraged! Lots of finger-pointing ensues, and a healthy portion of “I told ya so” scowls are heaped atop an ever-growing pig pile.
When the smoke clears — and people realize that the skiable acreage on Aspen Mountain has just increased by some 500 acres — there’s a big paradigm shift in local know-it-all attitudes. It looks like Ajax of the mining era: vast areas are burned bald as Telly Savalas. They even rename a treeless portion of Bell Mountain “Kojak.”
The people who started the fire end up being underground ski bum subculture heroes. Skiing in Aspen has never been better — lines previously un-skiable are now wide open. After all, the “Big Burn” did wonders for Snowmass. Think of what a “Little Burn” could do for Ajax.
Funny thing is, one year the mountain actually did light on fire because of fireworks. I was there, frightfully watching it burn from the top of the water tank on Little Nell. When we went to get off the thing and run for our lives, someone before us had very cleverly laid down the ladder, and you had to do a sketchy hang-and-drop move to get down.
Another year at the International Design Conference of Aspen, a famous Italian family lit off a gargantuan fireworks display in the West End, right next to our house on Eighth Street that could’ve easily torched the whole neighborhood.
What does a future without fireworks look and sound like in Aspen? If the city does decide to permanently cancel the Fourth of July fireworks for fear of something awesome like this happening, I’d be disappointed, but I’d also understand. We’d seriously need to reinvent ourselves on the Fourth. I’m really interested to see the laser light show. What ever happened to that drone light show they’ve been threatening us with for the past three years?
Is there an area of compromise — for instance, only having fireworks in the winter for New Year’s and Wintersköl? Or do we have fireworks based on a rigorous moisture meter safety threshold number? And how about the guy with the enormous anxiety-triggering fireworks stand on Highway 82? Do you shut him down permanently? Frankly, before the no-fun police pulled up, I was tempted to go buy fireworks and have a small Class C street show — with sparklers and ground flowers and snakes and those mini-tanks that shoot screaming fireballs on the pavement — in front of my house, all while firmly clutching a garden hose. This is the greenest drought I’ve ever seen.
