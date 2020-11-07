What does a nervous breakdown look like? As a middle-aged, thrice-married man with a receding hairline who lives in employee housing and works a manual labor job, it feels like I’m on the verge of finding out. This week has pushed me to the brink. The three ingredients grinding in the mental blender right now are the election, the pandemic and the so-called “offseason.”
My intellectual diet for the last seven months has been an all-you-can-eat, Vegas-cafeteria-style, force-fed smorgasbord of cable news and social media. I used to read. A lot. Stacks of books now sit untouched on my nightstand, collecting dust and dander. Ever since I started an Instagram account less than a year ago, it feels like I’m dumber than I’ve ever been. Doing roof work while checking election results on your phone sometimes makes you wonder whether you should jump or take the ladder down.
My exercise routine has been a pendulum of fits and starts — leading to a net loss of fitness, not weight. A new ski outfit arrived the other day, and the men’s medium Truth Pants were hopelessly tight. If you want to make radical changes to your physique, you have to exercise and behave in a radical fashion.
Speaking of skiing, I couldn’t be less excited to ski right now. The closer the season gets, the less I care about it. New snowmaking on Ajax? Uphilling options? It all feels trivial. There’s a real part of me seriously considering not even getting a ski pass this year. There’s another voice in my head telling me to close my business for the season, go dark for awhile and just ski. The devil on my shoulder has a devil on its shoulder.
Remember that last snowstorm we got? I could barely look outside. It took me two days to even leave the house. You know what was really driving me crazy? Everyone gleefully exclaiming, “Winter is here!” and “October is the best month EVER!” It isn’t. What are you, new? Finally, I grabbed a pair of ski poles and started hiking up the ski slopes. That was a savior. To get a proper ass-kicking and back in touch with my identity was just what the doctor ordered.
In retrospect, had we not been in the throes of a pandemic, that last snowstorm would’ve been the perfect time to fly down to Mexico for a week with only a backpack. My thoughts now are to go to Mexico, change my name and get some cheap facial-reconstructive surgery.
The coronavirus is constantly lurking in the mental background. Now that school has started back up and winter tourism is approaching like a driverless steamroller from hell, it looks like we’re entering a phase of incessant stoppages, testing and contact tracing. It feels like it’s only a matter of time before I get the coronavirus.
One of the things that may have saved me from complete mental ruin last week was successfully figuring out how to hack/recreate one of my all-time favorite dishes ever: the Chinese chicken salad from Arthur’s Chinese restaurant, an old local favorite. It’s all about the peanut dressing, black sesame seeds, pickled ginger and the deep-fried, rice-stick noodles. Best eaten while watching that new Nicole Kidman drama, “The Undoing,” on Sundays.
When people find out that you grew up in Aspen, they always ask what’s changed. Sometimes it’s hard to single out one thing — other than an overarching curve of growth and more people — but there is one thing I’ve been noticing lately: on the weekdays, there’s a palpable edge and angst out on the local roads.
People are impatient, driving increasingly faster, and there’s more road rage. I don’t go downvalley and drive aggressively, so please return the favor. I wish the Pitkin County Sheriff would put a decommissioned patrol car out on McLain Flats Road with a dummy behind the wheel, Twin Lakes style, to scare people.
And another thing. The artist formerly known as “offseason” has officially left the building. It’s been an endangered species for years now, but it looks like poachers may have finally killed the last one and had it stuffed above the mantle of progress. I’m busy as ever, and just as much to blame as the next guy.
The touchstone I try to keep circling back to — in an effort to maintain some sense of structure, purpose and humility — is that I’m fortunate to have my health, family, a strong support network, and to work and live in a place where I share a lofty yet attainable Aspen idea. It’s the conceptual mindset shared by the overwhelming majority of our residents. Thanks, Aspen, for simultaneously driving me absolutely crazy and keeping me entirely sane.