This year’s Aspen High School graduation season has been emotional for me. Not because I have a student graduating high school but because I don’t.
It occurred to me the other day this is the first time in over 27 years that I haven’t had a child in the Aspen School District. If you add the rigmarole of day care, the tally is closer to 30. I’m still trying to process this peculiar sensation. Is this what accomplishment feels like?
I became a father at the relatively ripe young age — by today’s, and Aspen’s lopsided standards — of 22. You know that trend, branded as a parent’s biggest nightmare, of the kid flying the coop only to move back in with the parents a few years later? I started it in the early 1990s. Not only did I triumphantly reappear at the roost, I brought an irresistible redheaded toddler of my own with me. “Mom, Dad? I’m home! Meet your grandson!”
The day care years started off at Aspen Sprouts at the Aspen Airport Business Center, where owner Cathy Coffey’s son, Sam — a boy destined for legendary, fabulous freakdom — ruled the room like a diaper-wearing mob boss. No toddler ate as much as a single green grape or cheddar goldfish unless he implicitly gave him or her the nod. From there it was onto the Early Learning Center at the Yellow Brick and Lisa McGuire’s kindergarten class. That’s just the first kid.
My youngest son graduated last year from Aspen High School after a show-stopping ceremony on the fake-fescue football field, followed by a heart-wrenching procession across the footbridge over troubled waters to the Tiehack chairlift. The graduation certificates were administered at the top as Pyramid Peak beamed stoically in the background. Talk about a metaphoric setting. Our AHS class of 1986 got to graduate in the cruddy old music tent where we used to skateboard and ride BMX bikes. Then we went to a raucous Coors keg party with all of our teachers.
I’m proud to report that myself, and my two sons, are satisfactory products of the Aspen School District. Heck, I’m such a big fan of Aspen schools that I later married the girl who sat next to me at the graduation ceremony. How’s that for a cosmic coincidence?
Aspen goes all out for our high school seniors. There are so many people in our community who are loyal to the students and our schools. I was fortunate enough to get invited to, and attend, a couple of graduation parties for this years’ graduates. At both of the evens I was struck by the profound sense of community the local schools create in Aspen and Snowmass. As I listened to conversations about the current state of our town unfold, just looking around gave me a sense of hope for the future.
We are the ones who live here and raised our kids here. No matter what gets thrown at us, we can handle it. We are the future of Aspen, and so are our kids. The local kids here are cool, unique, talented, funny and clever, with their own senses of self, beliefs and style. I see so much hope and promise in our local kids. Lord knows we’ve invested so much time and emotion in their lives, from diapers to snacks, baths, lunches, sports and the final round of parent-teacher conferences.
I’m bullish right now on our local kids. What they decide to do in the future will indelibly color our town’s path and direction. Note to all local high-schoolers and recent graduates: The job market is steamin’ hot right now. Go get some. All you have to do to be mildly successful in Aspen business is answer your phone, reply to emails quickly and show up on time.
There’s been some concerning dialogue in the local papers lately about impending teacher insufficiencies. Staff shortages are all the rage these days, it seems. I’d like to pose a challenge to our local community to offer either their expertise, housing or time. Become of immeasurable value to the local school district in the form of volunteers, bus drivers or paid substitute teachers, or even commit to teaching a class in our local schools. I know people out there who are capable. Just the little bit of extracurricular involvement over the years has been wildly rewarding to me.
Some people say it’s sophomoric to relive your high school days. Not if you graduated from Aspen High. Some might call it a midlife crisis or acting out. Not me. I do still some of my best work living and reliving the pre-internet heyday of the ’80s. There’s a precious part of my psyche still permanently frozen in that era — the classic rock, the debauched attitude, the borderline clichéd fashion.
To all the teachers, a special heartfelt thank you for all of the jive you’ve had to put up with the past couple of years. Hang in there. And to all the parents and kids who’ve been involved in this week’s whirlwind of activities, thank you and good luck moving forward. You’ve been an inspiration to me by affirming what a tight-knit community I live in.
