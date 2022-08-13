It was bound to happen. I was hanging all of my patience, tolerance and understanding of my fellow human beings out on the clothesline of life. Since there’s only so much I can mend around the house with Super Glue, Gorilla tape and baling wire, it was only a matter of time before a skilled service provider with a Trump bumper sticker pulled into my driveway and parked. How would I react?
I’d positioned myself perfectly: a flag-flying Democrat in Aspen, a utopian snow-globe bastion of liberal thinking where we loftily projectile-vomit the concepts of inclusion, diversity, understanding and acceptance. There was a time, fairly recently, when I told myself that if someone came to my house — a valued tradesperson of some sort I’d summoned to do a job, for money — and they had a Trump bumper sticker on their vehicle, I’d politely turn them away.
Technically, that reactionary behavior’s the very opposite of how someone who’s open-minded and accommodating of other beliefs would react. I even used to have an Obama sticker on the back of my truck. What kind of judgmental, knee-jerk, hypocritical monster was I? How on God’s green earth did I ever get to that muddled mindset? Part of any recovery process is admitting you have a problem, from what I’ve read.
I’d been hanging onto a government-issued credit card loaded with stimulus funds for a while. I gleefully live in government-subsidized APCHA employee housing. I’m like the poster child for the program. Every year I try and do a nice home improvement project to make my living space more enjoyable. I’ve always wanted a skylight in my kitchen. I figured spending my last stimulus dollars on this project, rather than pissing it away on daily incidentals, utilities and groceries, would be more meaningful. My thoughts were that spending pandemic stimulus dollars on home improvement was a good choice. After all, you’re either building America, or remodeling it.
I made the calls, purchased the materials, lined up the installers and moved two of my four cars out of the driveway to accommodate the workers’ vehicles. When the roofers arrived from Grand Junction, there was a large “TRUMP 2024” and a “F--- JOE BIDEN” bumper sticker on the truck. They backed in so I had a perfect view of the sticker out of my kitchen window. Hmmm. The universe was testing me. All you have is a junky Trump bumper sticker? Pffft. I drove him around Aspen in a stretch Wagoneer limo!
I chose to not say anything stupid for a couple of reasons and instead treat the workers as fellow humans, talk to them, be polite and get to know them. Not to have a pointless political discussion, or try and change someone’s mind, but to make a connection — something that I pride myself at being good at. Besides, I didn’t want to get my ass kicked or have them cut any corners because the person they were doing the work for was a jerk.
Not to mention, it was hard enough getting the job lined up as it was with labor, materials and logistics. To have to go through that again, with specific political affiliation requests, is the textbook definition of intolerance, not to mention sheer insanity. If I were judging them for their bumper sticker, were they judging me for being an Aspenite?
Speaking of judging people, I like to wear camouflage. Maybe I’m finally emulating my inner “G.I. Lo,” with Kung Fu grip. Is it possible that people judge me for my offbeat, pugnacious fashion choice? Feels like it sometimes. I’ve never hunted in my life. Don’t own a gun. Never been in the Army. Simply trying to blend in and hide, ma’am.
I used to fly a “Don’t Tread on Me” flag in my backyard as a tip of the chapeau to my kinfolk’s longstanding attendance of the U.S. Naval Academy, and because of the Robert Hunter lyric in “Uncle John’s Band” by the Grateful Dead. After the flag was “captured” by groups I felt were misrepresenting the logo, I chose to throw it in the dumpster.
I also have the Naval Academy certificates of graduation dating back to 1884 hanging on my wall along with the engraved drill swords displayed in my living room. I’m the first male family member in generations not to graduate from college or serve in the Army or Navy — just another bah-bah black sheep grazing on the lush, flavorful grasses and alfalfa of Aspen’s valley floor.
Have you ever made a local business decision based on a public stance that the business owner has made, whether in the newspaper or displayed at their place of business? I have. It’s the textbook definition of freedom. Freedom of choice. I’m sure there are people who have passed on my business or services, chosen not to read my column and spurned me because I’ve identified as a Democrat. Who knows: Maybe someone will read this and fire me? I’m expendable. Everyone in the service industry is.
Turns out, the roofers with the “Trump” and
“F--- Joe Biden” bumper stickers were really friendly people. We talked freely, laughed even, without discussing politics. What business of mine was their trip? Did they ask me about my voting past before doing work on my house? Nope. We all got along just fine.
I don’t look for political fights. They don’t serve me. I feel sick afterwards, like I need to shower, whenever I step into the snares. I’m just trying to manage my own numerous personal problems — of which there are many — the best I can with the rusty tools I have.
I’d like to thank the universe for putting me in this situation as a learning and personal growth experience. I’d like to think I passed a cosmic test of some sort. With at least a C-minus.
