I’ve really done it this time. I went and did the unthinkable and bought a one-piece suit as my primary ski outfit for the season. Now comes the real challenge — fitting into it. I’d just as soon get back into some semblance of ski shape post-haste, but there’s a hundred miles of bad road between my fitness goals and me. My biggest fear is getting so old and fat I can’t bend over to get into a proper tuck on Kleenex Corner.
This time of year is like “Shark Month” — a feeding frenzy consisting of linked holiday parties offering large extravagant meals slathered in rich sauces, and all the shrimp cocktail you can hold down. Moderation is not my middle name. Come to think of it, I don’t even have a middle name, only the potential for a nickname with a leftover turkey sandwich in the pocket of my new one-piece.
When your family tree is a pear tree like mine, the shape of your body tends to follow suit. Long stretches of my day are spent thinking about my next meal. As the temperatures plummet, visions of chunky stews, swampy gumbos and toasty garlic bread with melted Parmesan dance in my head like sugarplums.
Remember when ski-conditioning classes were all the rage? “Dry-land” training they called it. What happened? You used to see every single gym and fitness center advertising their specific methodology and ski-specific, fanny-busting workouts in the paper starting in October. The classes would fill with a virtual who’s-who of local skiing prowess. Now the overarching notion is “skiing yourself into shape.”
I can remember as a kid, the Aspen Club was “the” place to be for ski conditioning. They would hold these brutal workout classes every evening down in the gym that consisted of squats, tucks, jumps, rolls and every other conceivable torturous exercise. The instructors were usually local legends like the Tache/Cooper dynamic duo, or that guy “Quad-Zilla,” with a McBride or two thrown in there for good measure. People you knew in public as perfectly reasonable people suddenly took on the air of Eastern-European drill sergeants, yelling commands. You’d wake up the next day cursing them, basically unable to walk.
From what I can tell, Jean Robert’s Gym and CMC are the only ones offering ski-conditioning classes now. If you’re new to town, they’re a fantastic way to get into the spirit and meet people, too. The concept being: Do preseason fitness classes now, hit the ground running, and when the big snow starts falling, leave your friends in the dust. Like the ol’ saying goes, “No friends on a powder day” — or in my case, no friends on most days.
The one-piece ski suit is making a comeback. You heard it here first. As far as I’m concerned, it never left. People like me, relatively high-functioning ski bums, are seeking them out with passionate intention. Brazilian tourists call one-pieces a “Maccacao,” which I’m told means monkey suit. The styles are new-school, meaning they must take inseam cues from prison fashion, as seemingly all the younger generation of skiers look like some odd sort of wealthy Anglo rappers/gangsters … kind of how I must’ve looked 10 years ago in my first-generation Strafe “Sick Bird” onesie. The modern, New Age, Aspen ski bum must adapt or die. For me, wearing a one-piece is part of that amorphous process.
Women’s one-piece ski suits also are making a big bang out on the slopes, too. Obermeyer has again reintroduced its longstanding line of ladies getups that are sure to impress out on the slopes. Don’t take my word for it, though; their sexy “Katze” suit was featured in Cosmopolitan magazine. All fashion is a reboot, including those shiny silver and gold get-ups people snarkily call “microwaves.” People here in the 1970s will remember “Suzy Chapstick” wearing one, among others.
They tell me serious skiers don’t wear onesies. Oh yeah? Don’t laugh at someone wearing one, because someday, somebody wearing one may be laughing at you. I’ll never forget, one year long ago, when the Aspen Highlands Bowl (when even the ski patrol still called Highlands Bowl, “Highlands Bowl”) was in its open-to-the-public infancy stage. I’m talking pre-Deep Temerity lift; when you had to exit on the daring OK Traverse, and the Steeplechase Catwalk all the way back to Midway. I’d hiked to the top on a sleeper midweek snow day. There was no powder panic, or ant-line, or bowlcat, or any of that jive. I was standing atop the “Ghetto” area admiring a virgin un-skied line before me.
As I reached down to make a final equipment tweak, a long, tall, elegant blonde woman wearing a swank Post Card one-piece suit replete with a fur hood murmured something as she came blasting by me with a very European style of skiing — no daylight between the legs, slightly counter-rotating her upper body with each turn. The last thing I saw was her tightly braided, blonde ponytail vanishing into a vapor trail, as she unapologetically purloined the powder I had planned to ski.
And you thought having your line poached by a snowboarder was bad. ...
