I have a theory about being a senior at Aspen High School. For the entire year, from the first day of school all the way until school starts again in late August, the senior class are the unspoken interim rulers and conquerors of Aspen. They might not know it, nor does anyone else really for that matter, but in a profound sense they unsuspectingly rule the town. It may take years before they ever come to the realization, but it’s true. Who they are and grow up to be is a product of every interaction and social transaction they’ve had with everyone in Aspen. We’re all complicit.
Based on my experience of going to Aspen High, having a kid who’s a junior, talking with other parents, and seeing the groups of students lurking around town over the past two-and-a-half months, I have a pretty good idea of what they’ve all been up to. You first started to notice clusters of cars parked at random locations around town in April with suspicious music being cranked, and general hijinks taking place. I’m onto you kids.
It’s been interesting to follow all of the creative ways that the kids and families of 2020 graduates have been adapting and celebrating this milestone, like adopt a senior and the virtual announcement day. It’s almost as if they’ve been inadvertently training for everything to be online their entire lives. Come to think of it, college might not be a bad place for Jack and Jill to hide out for the next four years while things congeal.
The kids who got perceivably shortchanged by the novel coronavirus pandemic are going to come out of this wearing a ubiquitous badge of honor, and also toting some serious street “cred” amongst their peers. The class of 2020 is going to be looked up to by underclassmen like mythical, unsinkable badasses who survived a giant knife fight with a gang of drunken Hells Angels.
Aspen’s best alternative news source by far is the Aspen High’s school newspaper, the Skier Scribbler. You can find it online. Look up Editor in Chief Maeve McGuire’s latest poignant article. The kids are surprisingly good writers with really insightful takes on local and national issues. Plus reading the Skier Scribbler helps me be relevant with the younger crowd, which is always challenging.
I was disappointed that I couldn’t go up to the school and talk to the kids who work for the paper this spring. It’s one of the highlights of my offseason. I usually go up there twice a year and bring donuts. The more local kids that know adults that aren’t their parents, the better. My influence on them is highly suspect, but I’ve forged some good relationships over the years.
The senior class missed their prom this year. That must’ve been brutal. I’m technically still processing my prom night. We had a dance at the Holiday Inn (now the Inn at Aspen) with the Bobby Mason Band playing for us. There was the after-show keg party, where over a hundred kids were precariously packed into a condominium in the K building at the Gant, wearing glamorous dresses and loaner tuxedos bursting at the seams with party favors. We pulled an all-nighter and went out to breakfast at the Village Pantry still donning our rented clothes, while the rest of the townsfolk that had slept well the night before awkwardly looked on.
Our senior party on graduation day was up at Cafe Suzette on West Buttermilk. There was a barbecue, a keg and a campfire — with all our teachers. I celebrated by puking in my neighbor’s van. There was a Pitkin County sheriff at the top of the road checking to make sure everyone was OK to drive. Can you imagine? If that happened now there would be a cable-news satellite truck reporting the inexplicable horror and tragedy of it all.
Lying in bed the other night it occurred to me that I’ve been suspended from local schools three times. Once for smoking pot, the next for sucker-punching Bobby Williams in the face, and the last time for haphazardly forging a note of absence from my imaginary babysitter — Bob Weir of the Grateful Dead. That went over like a lead balloon. As the cherry on top, I was kicked out of boarding school for earning a negative GPA. You can imagine the look of horror on my face when I saw the man who booted me — Mr. Jack Suitor — walking down the sidewalk in Aspen one day. It turns out he got the job as headmaster at Aspen Country Day School.
I almost didn’t graduate from Aspen High School. On the last day of school the office let me know in no uncertain terms that my status was in serious jeopardy due to unexcused absences in weight training class. I spent the whole afternoon in the weight room with Coach “D” lifting, doing pull-ups and listening to the Rolling Stones’ “Still Life” cassette. Finally around 2:30, Coach D put down his clipboard, looked at me over his glasses and dejectedly muttered, “Get out of here!”
So if you’re a senior, remember that from now until the last day of summer you’re still technically in charge of Aspen. My only advice? Get out of Aspen. We’ll be waiting for you when you get back, all doing the exact same things we were doing when you left.