The other night while painstakingly recreating one of my favorite old-Aspen restaurant dishes, Arthur’s Chinese chicken salad, an interesting segment popped up on the Channel 7 Denver evening news. I still can’t get over the fact that Aspen looks better on TV than it does in person. The reporter did an excellent piece on the local restaurants going into full code red, complete with in-person dining restrictions. It made me wonder: is Aspen too big to fail, or will scientific illiteracy be our downfall?
The proposed shutdown seems especially polarizing and confusing to me. And now a lawsuit? I don’t know what to think. It seems a bit much, but I guess it’s better than an incursion at city hall. It’s important to try and understand the obvious concerns of our local board of health and elected officials. The restaurants feel singled out. Enter the local newspaper comment sections — that blurry line where publisher becomes platform — but do it at your own risk, with a nose plug and a personal flotation device, because it’s entirely possible that you could drown in a cesspool of armchair expertise, anger and awareness.
As did a lot of locals, I grew up working in local restaurants like Gordon’s and Takah Sushi. It was heartbreaking to watch Oliver Sharpe’s interview with our fabled and cherished local restaurateurs on the “Daily Update” via the Aspen Daily News’ online streams. I must say, the restaurant owners did an excellent job of making a cogent argument for staying open and operating at the same restricted (or not) capacities as other business sectors. Their talking points: the more-than 3,000 signatures in support of keeping open, our low death rate and availability of hospital beds.
One would hypothesize that local contact tracers have found a commonality in those who have tested positive — that they ate out at a sit-down restaurant, hence the new restriction poised to take effect at midnight on Sunday. If that is in fact the case, then the board of health needs to communicate that. If there are big outbreaks at local restaurants, that also needs to be conveyed. Honestly, I can’t make sense of any of it.
It was amusing to me that this year’s Wintersköl King and Queen are two people who are seemingly at odds with each other in terms of policy, with one from the local health sector and the other being an outspoken local restaurateur who’s become an ambassador for keeping restaurants open. One can only imagine the complexities of that court. Like the slogan says: “The Snow Must Go On!”
If there ever were a time for things to get shut down, in retrospect, now would’ve been the right time. Town is dead. It feels like April. That tsunami of Brazilians and Australians that usually hits us after we lift our heads up after Christmas isn’t materializing. And the backfill of domestic travelers I predicted earlier in the season isn’t happening, either. People just aren’t traveling right now. It feels like our nation is in shock, like we’re suffering PTSD from all the virus deaths and the Capitol riots.
I don’t know about you, but I’ve yet to sit down and eat inside a local restaurant since the pandemic started in March. I lend my unwavering support to local restaurants by ordering takeout as often as I can — much to the dismay of my ski pants’ buttons and elastic waistband. This coming week, if you have the ways and means, make a plan and put it into action to order takeout from a different local restaurant as many meals as you can.
Every single local restaurant has takeout offerings. There’s even the “A-La-Car” service for delivery, if that’s more convenient. For those local restaurants and employees in distress, unabashedly use all the local resources and funds that are available now to help you.
Up until the lawsuit was announced, the local restaurants have worked well together with the city — and at great expense, it would appear — to build very clever, additional outdoor dining spaces. It will be interesting to see if some iteration of these continue into the future even, when the pandemic is over, to boost their seating capacity and make up for lost time and revenue.
As the trend of pitting different factions against each other infects Aspen — local restaurants, science and local government, to name a few seeming factions — what a golden opportunity for those running in the next local election to get out in front of all of this. Let the local voters know what their stance and their proposed solutions specifically are to these myriad local conundrums.
When the shutdown first happened in March, I seriously thought the virus would pass through like a rowdy tourist with a stolen credit card, and we’d be skiing again by April. Truth is, our cases are spiking again and we’re back to code red.
