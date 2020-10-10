After all the ballyhoo about the tsunami of people buying houses and moving here permanently, I’ve yet to meet a single one. While I’m perhaps a mere moth of my former social butterfly, I’d like to think that the happenstance of crossing paths with said newcomers would’ve presented itself by now. Where are all these people hiding? In plain sight? I wonder what the actual capture rate is for new people who moved here during the pandemic.
There was an interesting article in the paper the other day about enrollment at local schools. The crux was that earlier this summer, enrollment was way up, and now it’s actually down. Whether that’s due to people moving here with the intention of staying, coming and leaving, or people moving here and having their kids continue online schooling at their previous school, it’s hard to say.
It made me think that the purported new arrivals are using our local public schools as a way to “hedge their bets” — as vacationers commonly do with making multiple restaurant reservations and then conveniently canceling the ones they don’t need, much to the dismay of local concierges and restaurateurs.
Are the new arrivals doing this with our education options? Hedging their bets with their kids’ education by using our local public schools as a backup? Have they gotten cold feet and decided to split already? It reminds me of the many times people have done that to me with my business. It’s the kind of thing that makes small businesses institute tedious cancellation policies.
Coming to Aspen for a couple of weeks and living here permanently are two very different things. It’s like the difference between having a one-night stand with a stripper named Aspen and living with her. Sure it’s a wildly debauched, memorable night with unencumbered hotel-room sex and drugs, but when you’re sharing an apartment with her, the day-to-day reality becomes a horror show. Every guy showering her with desire and money wants to see her naked.
It’s harder to live here than people think. Once the cushy, amber-tinted vacation goggles come off, you start to notice things you didn’t before. You start to see the realities and secrets of Aspen, and it suddenly occurs to you how many crazy locals there are here. You slowly tire of the same old questions and circuitous conversations that usually start with, “Where did you ski today?” or “Where did you ride today?” You start to second guess living here. Then you threaten to leave, like some locals do. That’ll really show ‘em! Then you actually leave.
One thing’s for sure, the real estate here is reaching levels of absurdity that are hard to fathom. It’s the kind of surge that has even jaded sun-damaged, burnout locals like me, wondering if they could conceivably be a real estate agent. I can see it now: my picture in the paper; a leased Range Rover with personalized “ZG-Closer” plates; a manicure; a $100 haircut and finely brushed teeth; a listing in Starwood; a bloated bio about my bottomless well of local information; an unwavering love and defender of all things Aspen; and an endless harangue ration from my friends to boot. I can see the look on Steven Shane’s (No. 18 realtor in the nation) face now, when I show up to my first day of my internship wearing patchwork hippie pants, carrying my cherished “Kiss Love Gun” lunchbox.
In my defense, however, I have met people who are long-term renting here and mowed their rented lawns. In retrospect, that was the first scuttlebutt in May — word on the street, long-term luxury rentals were booming. The buzz this summer amongst grunt workers (my people) has been that local property managers are losing their minds. Their regular schedule of clients, who conveniently make brief appearances and leave, has been replaced by people coming and staying — and needing constant attention.
And besides, nothing surprises me in Aspen. Money bores me. From the price of real estate to how fast someone can run up Ajax to what you see people doing and wearing in public, literally nothing surprises me anymore. Frankly, I was looking forward to meeting some new people in town. Now I’m not sure they even exist.