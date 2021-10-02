The last flies of summer are getting lethargic, the grasses are lying fallow and the penultimate Saturday farmers market is today. The heat just kicked on inside my house with the acrid smell of burning dust and flambéed mouse droppings.
If you bend your ear toward our town’s daily chipper conversations, you hear locals constantly gushing how now is their favorite time of year. Not me. Being in the lawn-care industry, I’ve grown accustomed to a tedious love-hate relationship with fall, as in every year I’m headed for one. All that oohing and aaahing over the foliage only makes the perennial sinking feeling worse when you’re the one who has to rake all the leaves, bend over and pick them up like a parent cleaning up after a mindless toddler, put them into the back of your pickup truck and drive the little decaying buggers out to the landfill for recycling. My back hurts just thinking about it.
I don’t know what my problem is, but every autumn there’s a primordial mercury switch that flips internally, throwing me into a spiral of depression, irritability and anxiety. I’m like a pinball machine on tilt. The headless horseman in my mind starts galloping around, barking insane commands. There’s no consoling me until the very last leaf has been removed from every single one of my lawn accounts, then I can start properly stressing out about the winter. But wait, what about going on a nice, long, relaxing vacation during offseason? With the pandemic, my waning urge to travel silently died inside of me, and I crapped it out one morning before work.
It seems like every year the fall cleanup gets more voluminous. Aspen is a certified “Tree City” and we indisputably benefit from that distinction. I’ve talked to a city forester about the designation, and my understanding is that the threshold is a certain percentage of treed canopy, as viewed from above. After the leaves turn on the surrounding mountains, there’s what I refer to as Fall 2.0 — the valley floor’s majestic cottonwoods and artificially acclimatized aspen and fruit trees drunk on city water change next, effectively giving us an encore into Indian summer.
One thing that drives me absolutely crazy is our town’s relationship with bears and our love of crabapple trees. If you start at Paepcke Park, and continue down Main Street toward the courthouse, there’s a gauntlet of crabapple trees — an all-you-can-eat buffet for bears that gets constantly destroyed by bear attacks. The only rational hypothesis I can come up with is that the city thinks it’s ”cute” when bears ravage these trees nearly to the point of destruction, and they enjoy the ensuing cleanup. Go ahead. Leave them as is. All you’re really doing is encouraging bears into the downtown core, and expediting their senseless euthanization.
It’s surprisingly easy to ”bear-proof” crabapple trees, simply by pruning them. I have a crabapple tree in my backyard that the bears couldn’t care less about. It’s not like we don’t have the budget, or the manpower, or the equipment, or the collective conscience or the wherewithal to prevent this from taking place every single year. With all the other excellent work the city does around town, this shouldn’t be that hard.
I dare you: Pick one crabapple tree on the city right of way and experiment with it this week, like the one in front of Carl’s. Same goes for local homeowners who have unpruned crabapple trees. You’re begging for a home bear invasion.
All you have to do is aggressively round-sculpt the tops and shape the trees with a hedger twice a year like I do, once in the fall and once in the spring. The process prevents the trees from flowering, they don’t produce fruit, and hence, no bear attacks. Remind me again how many tree services and arborists there are in Aspen? I really wish someone from the city forestry department (and anyone with crabapple trees in their yards that get attacked by bears) would swing by the St. Moritz lodge and take a look at what an incredible job Michael has done with his fruit trees. He inspired me.
One thing I will say is that out of all of the different types of animal waste I’ve grown accustomed to picking up, bear dung is by far my favorite. It’s relatively benign in terms of odor, and often times the fruit-filled feces are actually works of natural art. You can discern the dietary trends of bears easily by looking at the gargantuan heaps of scat. The berry-laden lumps will often leave a beautiful purple stain on the pavement, the hues of which are stunningly vibrant. That’s much more than I can say for the average pile of dog excrement I inevitably step in.
A man’s got to know his place, and for the next 10 years until I retire, it’s at the end of a rake every fall equinox doing fall cleanup. I’ve tried every conceivable technique short of setting them on fire, from mowing them to blowing them, to vacuuming them up, to raking them onto a tarp like the Latino crews do so efficiently. I use my leaf blower sparingly, like a good chef scarcely augments a curry with fish sauce, almost indiscernible to the naked taste buds.
All of this obsessing over leaves and crabapple trees and bears has me wondering if my obsessively compulsive attention to the immaculate yard is somehow overrated? The only way to shift my mindset is by being stoical and flipping the tables on myself, from I “have” to do fall cleanup, to I “get” to do fall cleanup. Every rake I break, an angel gets its wings. There. That’s much better now.
Contact Lorenzo at suityourself@sopris.net or follow him via instagram.com/lorenzosemple3/.