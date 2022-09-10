Gardening is one of the few precious things that keeps me barely sane. Horticulture’s a key element of a well-rounded, sensitive new-age mountain man. While lawn care (how I make dough in the summer) isn’t necessarily gardening, cutting grass is an important component. Theoretically, the freshly mowed lawn delineates and frames the garden, drawing the naked eye across to the colorful plants, for your viewing pleasure. I garden for my neighbor’s enjoyment as much as I do for myself.
This year has been a challenging year for gardening. This spring was ominously windy. There were numerous migrant dust storms that coated the spring snowpack and then the valley floor’s new growth with a film of photosynthesis-stunting dirt. When spring finally sprang, there was a sense of relief. The old adage of waiting to plant until after the last frost (roughly June 15) came and went.
Then on the night of June 23, I opened my bedroom shade to see the entire yard covered with a cold-hearted white crust of frost. My hanging baskets — all 18 of them that I had meticulously planted from seed — and their green micro sprouts of poppies, alyssum, trailing nasturtium and sweet pea tendrils were all burned to a crisp. Even the perennials that had just produced flower buds took a walloping.
After triaging the dead soldiers and amputating various limbs form the ones who survived, the future again looked hopeful. Everything was smooth sailing until the evening of July 15 when a monster garbanzo-bean-sized hailstorm came in and killed everything that was on life support. Exactly two weeks later on Aug. 1, another violent rainstorm accompanied by furious winds knocked down all of the delphiniums and other towering perennial blooms. Ironically, my garden miraculously bounced back against the odds and gave an award-winning showing this summer.
The amount of money that people spend on gardening and flowers in the summer here is staggering. It made me wonder — what if Aspen had a city-sponsored, old-fashioned, summer garden competition? The concept is nothing new. An Aspen garden contest would effectively be a reboot. I’ve been seeing historical accounts of this happening at various times in Aspen’s flowery history. My thoughts are that the Aspen Chamber Resort Association organizes a gardening contest within the city limits for homeowners and businesses who voluntarily choose to participate, and a prize of some sort is awarded — perhaps from a sponsoring nursery or local hotel or restaurant. In addition, there would be a commercial category for local establishments that go all out with storefront gardens, hanging baskets, living walls and every conceivable blooming accoutrement you can imagine.
All this beauty of flowering plants, lawns and gardens doesn’t happen on its own. Chlorophyll is the color of money. Lawn care, gardening and landscaping are multimillion-dollar industries in Aspen each summer. People love to gaze upon the fertile finished product, but not endure the nuisance and drain on resources required to maintain the irrigated eye candy. There are multitudes of crews from all over the valley that converge on Aspen each day to mow, plant, deadhead, prune, hedge and slash the valley floor into the beautiful welcome mat you see every day. I’m always looking for new gardening ideas. I take my cues from the pros, and then implement them into my garden at home.
It used to be that very few yards in Aspen even had a sprinkler system. People mowed their own lawns. Most gardens were perennial, filled with bulbs in the spring, then lupine, bushy Oriental pink and red poppies, blue and white columbine, and towering clusters of hollyhocks to close out the summer. Some grew rhubarb. Elizabeth Paepcke’s backyard garden was the benchmark of excellence that other growers aspired to.
If you’re a wannabe gardener, I’m warning you now; it’s a compassionless jungle out there. Your most valiant efforts and plant-based investment portfolios can be obliterated in seconds flat or overnight while you’re sound asleep. Menaces come from all angles, by air, ground and even subterranean. Hazards and pitfalls of the passionate trade of home gardening include, but are by no means limited to: wind, hail, snow, frost, insects, drought, hard rain, moles, voles, field mice, gophers, birds, deer — even local passersby harvesting your fragrant lilac blooms to take to a party as a “gift” to the host.
Remember, the garden is a safe space for reflection, mental health and enjoyment. As Peter Sellers’ mentally challenged gardener character from the movie “Being There” simply stated: “As long as the roots are not severed, all is well, and all will be well in the garden.”
Happy fall gardening, people!
Contact Lorenzo at suityourself@sopris.net or instagram.com/lorenzosemple3/.