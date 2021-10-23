There are two types of people in Aspen: those who think they’re crazy and those who don’t. Generally speaking, the ones who think they’re crazy aren’t. The ones who don’t think they’re crazy usually are the ones who are. There are often times I find myself thinking, “Wow — I’m about to have a nervous breakdown.” Or that I’m actually having a panic attack.
When we talk about mental health, we need to be blunt. Currently there’s a proposal to host two community events at the Wheeler Opera House focusing on suicide awareness and mental health awareness. I’d go to that. I applaud the Aspen City Council for trying to somehow flip the tables on our mental health problem in Aspen. When we assemble our support resources in one place for everyone to see all the options, it will be astounding. What if we put as much emphasis on mental health as we did on our physical fitness and appearance? Social media is another problem. We know it’s toxic, but we still ingest it, like eating produce that we know has been sprayed with just a teeny bit of Roundup.
Over the decades I’ve been to multiple therapists and counselors; I’ve sought answers through local fellowship organizations. Other times I’m lazy and I find a sort of comfort in self-medicating, overeating and wallowing in my own rut of depression. This time of year gets me every time. There is no shame whatsoever in asking for and getting help. There are awkward times when I’ll see one of my psychologists in town. I always think to myself, “Man, that person definitely thinks I’m crazy.” Can you imagine what the front-line workers of mental health and psychology, like therapists and counselors, have been going through lately?
After years of being exposed to the elements at high altitude, all of the docudramas I’ve endured being in the customer service trenches, and the rest of time doing manual labor, I’m fairly confident that I’m crazy. Living the dream can easily turn into an unmanageable horror show. This town will chew you up and spit you out psychologically and emotionally if you’re not careful. I know from both good and bad experience that Aspen is a world-class party town. The highs are high and the lows are bottomless. Yet, I also learned that Aspen’s a good place to recover, get sober and heal. There’s an undeniable energy here you can tap into that will lift you up. For me, that magic is combination of the people and nature, the sum of which feels greater than its parts.
One of the ways I like to make a positive contribution to the mental well-being of others locally is by letting them know they are loved and that the work they do is of value and appreciated. It’s often that I’ll tell my friends that I love them. Just because you’re not swapping bodily fluids with somebody doesn’t mean you can’t say, “I love you.” Reaching out to others — strangers, tourists, locals and employees; people you’ve seen around town and always wanted to know who they were — making those connections can make someone’s day and rekindle their waning faith in human nature.
Sometimes I feel like I’m Mr. Magoo, blindly bumbling my way through my own life; a series of hopelessly linked sagas, bouncing from guard rail to guard rail across oncoming traffic, one near miss after another. Then I’ll swing wildly to the other end of the spectrum, feeling bold and unstoppable.
Other times it’s as though I have the “Pampers touch,” where everything I insert myself into turns into soupy yellowish baby excrement. The good news is if you need to get your head straight, there are resources in town if you need them. We’re lucky. Our resources have resources, and that’s a good thing, because our problems have problems.
There’s lots of senseless death and mourning now in Aspen. Suicide is a thing here that’s affected every single one of us. A friend once told me suicide is a permanent solution for a temporary problem. Men who are going through a divorce seem particularly vulnerable to suicide. I know I was. Suicide scares the crap out of me. Finally last year, I made the decision to have a hard conversation with both of my kids that no one was going to commit suicide on my watch. If they were entertaining the notion of killing themselves, they had to call me and talk about it first. And if they only reach my voicemail — they have to wait. I’ve since made that same pact with close friends.
Every desperate situation is always at its very worst point and seemingly hopeless right before it gets better. Tell people what your darkest thoughts are. It’s never too late to ask for help or start over again. Build structure and routine into your life. Establish a support network before you need it so you always know you have a safety net for mental health to fall back on, much like you’d prepare an evacuation route for a fire.
If only our brains had smoke alarms … or one of those buttons that pops up when the turkey’s done.
Contact Lorenzo at suityourself@sopris.net or follow him on via instagram.com/lorenzosemple3/