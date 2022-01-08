The other day, there was a story by Jason Blevins in the Colorado Sun about the booming chairlift industry that really piqued my interest. Seek it out.
The Leitner Poma headquarters, nestled at the foot of the majestic Book Cliffs right down the road in scenic Grand Junction, reported record-breaking new orders for detachables, fixed-grips and gondolas. If you’re a career-oriented vagabond lift operator, it looks like you’re sitting in the proverbial “catbird seat,” with your litter-pick of swank resorts and new high-tech lifts to oversee. Hypothetically, that’s job security for the next 50 years.
According to the article, aerial trams are slated to be used for more urban applications, moving people through the air over congested traffic-jammed areas below. Conceptually, our four-mountain resort linked by gondolas and chairlifts has always been tossed around but soon dismissed as bar talk, pie-in-the-sky, undoable. More recently, a gondola from the airport that would bypass the Entrance to Aspen drain clog has been advocated. If there were a tram that took people from Highlands to town, or out of town — to the Brush Creek Park and Ride, over standstill afternoon rush hour traffic — would anyone take it? Apparently, the blurry chalk line between insane and visionary is a fine one these days.
Chairlifts are inanimate objects that spin to life every winter morning and give us a sense of purpose as skiers. Over my ski career I’ve seen them come and go. We all have our sentimental favorites and accompanying stories to tell about them. Bell Chair and 1A tug at our heartstrings whenever hushed talk of progress and their inevitable removal rears its ugly head. I’ve never been a big fan of high-speed lifts, but I’m getting increasingly dumbed down to them with age. Their voracious appetite to remorselessly chew through gargantuan lift lines is the here, the now and the future of skiing.
The “singles line” is a new age, high-speed hack. Gone are the days when a blonde ski bunny — wearing I-Ski sunglasses and a form-fitting Stefan Kaelin one-piece suit from the Mogul Shop — skis up to the Bell Chair. She hockey stops alongside the giant 45-minute cue, and provocatively yells “Single?!” in a devious bid to cut the line. It works. She ends up right at the front within seconds.
The Naked Lady triple chair was a lift to marvel at when we were kids — both the name and the giant chairs themselves. Her removal in 2008 went largely unnoticed. I hear she’s been living happily with a guy in Minnesota ever since. The old Burlingame lift that went over the cabin jump was a real crowd pleaser as well. The Suzy-Q lift at Highlands was short lived. Remember the Ego Hill lift? The top ramp is still there for some odd reason. What about the old Little Nell chairlift, with the two unloading stations? That used to be one of the silliest pranks to do to your friend; deke them out by saying you were unloading at the first station, then mischievously stay on as they skied down the incline.
Pomas were always my favorite. The Grand Prix in particular. On weekends we used to lap that sucker over and over, seeing what hi-jinks we could get away with each time. We read the signs that said “stay in track” and snickered. There was a segment near the top where you could get airborne by swinging out wildly to the left, then cutting back to the right and hitting the groomed edge of the pathway, like a kicker. As you became weightless, you got that feeling you had in gym class when you climbed the rope. After you landed, you immediately got back in the track as you came into the view of the top lift operator … like a good little boy.
Until now, I’ve never been afraid of falling off a chairlift. On the contrary, I’ve been somewhat inclined to intentionally jump off one, just for fun. Seemingly, it’s a guy thing. My wife said she has no desire whatsoever to jump from a moving chairlift. The stretch just before the adolescent-famed toilet bowl on Buttermilk is a known problem area for that very dastardly act — that’s why they groom it, put up a “no jumping” sign and a dummy surveillance camera. Every time I get the urge to jump from a chairlift, the western rancher drawl of local patrol legend Robin Perry’s voice in the back of my head dissuades me: “Don’t do it, Speedy.” As a kid, I pissed him off so bad he had a nickname for me. Flattering!
The other day I was very nearly blown off the Burn lift at Snowmass. As I embarked, I noticed an ominous handwritten message on the dry-erase board, warning of high winds and to ride the lift “at your own risk.” While raising the safety bar, mere feet from the top, a rogue gust tried its hardest to wipe me from the seat. It would’ve been a life-changing event. After trying to tell myself it wasn’t that bad, to let it go, the sick queasy feeling in my stomach wouldn’t subside. I skied down the ramp, nonstop all the way down to my car, and went straight home.
One Saturday in the early 1980s, my hoodlum buddy Bruce Burton and I were riding the local’s favorite Olympic lift at Highlands. The chairs weren’t fitted with a safety bar. A flamboyant guy with long blonde hair, wearing a cut-off jean vest and wraparound shades, got on the chair in front of us. Just as Pyramid came into view, the lift started shaking; the man was suffering a long, violent epileptic seizure. He slumped forward slowly and fell right at Tower 13, adjacent to the Cloud 9 restaurant and the ski patrol outpost. He landed on his head, upside down on hardpack, and lay motionless as we passed overhead. I skied straight down to the bottom and took the bus home. I never did find out what happened to him, but I remember his face, what he was wearing and the tortured guttural sounds he made. I used to become agitated when strangers hurriedly brought the safety bar down.
Not anymore.
Contact Lorenzo at suityourself@sopris.net or follow him via instagram.com/lorenzosemple3/.