It feels selfish, clueless, self-important and arrogant to write about anything but the coronavirus, but you know who I’m seriously pissed off at right now? Tom Brady. He had every opportunity to finish out his career as a Denver Bronco, a proven recipe to win another Super Bowl (or two) before he finally threw in the towel. It worked perfectly for Hall of Famer Peyton Manning. The formula is still in the files at the Broncos’ Dove Valley headquarters. So what’s Brady’s excuse? I really wanted to see Tom in orange and blue in a bad way. It’s a classic case of “If you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em.”
Have you ever heard someone say that when it comes to athletes, you have to respect greatness? No you don’t. In my twisted book, the G.O.A.T can still be a goat — always winning at the worst possible time. The only way Tom Brady is ever getting my “respect” is when he’s throwing the deep ball to a Denver Broncos receiver. Can you imagine how happy all of the local New England Patriots fans, of which there are many, would be to see Tom Brady do what they originally did in the first place years ago — leave the lobster-choked shores of the cape for the snow-covered peaks of Colorado? We could all finally be friends again. I’d really like that.
Besides, can’t you just picture Tom Brady pulling up to The Little Nell valet with his wife Gisele in a gunmetal gray Hummer after a raucous day up at Cloud 9, spraying all his worries away? He could even buy Lance Armstrong’s house that’s for sale now. It turns out that nothing Pats owner Robert Craft could throw at Brady could keep him in New England. Now he’s destined to spend this year’s NFL season in one of the worst uniforms in the league.
Those Tampa uniforms are delightfully awful in a college uniform kind of way. Was the uniform control committee sniffing glue the day they snuck those by? They remind me of something a delivery driver for Long John Silver’s would wear, like Judge Reinhold’s dejected character Brad in the movie “Fast Times at Ridgemont High.” The only way to make the costume right for Tom Brady is to have “He Hate Me” emblazoned on the back of his jersey, campy XFL style. Think about it. Their stadium has a pirate ship in it, which, depending on how many beers you’ve had and what the score is, is either the coolest thing you’ve ever seen or a bad acid trip-esque cheesy annoyance.
Can’t you just see a dangerously good looking, stubbly Tom Brady now, doing the postgame interview wearing an eye patch, a tricorn hat and a blousy white pirate shirt? When he gets a question he doesn’t like after a loss, he raises a hook, unsheathes his plastic sword (available for sale at the pro shop) and prefaces his rum-drunken, defiant answers with an “Arrrgh, matey!” Mount Gay Rum would be a good sponsor for Tom Brady.
Talk about mutiny on the bounty. One can only imagine what his former teammates are going through right now. It’s like when Ace Frehley left Kiss, or when Jerry Garcia died. These are holes that just can’t be filled, physically, spiritually or emotionally. Pirate’s “Booty” is the one thing that actually does help in those situations though.
As I look out my window at a miserable spring snowstorm, there’s a part of me that can definitely relate to Tom Brady’s decision to semi-retire to a balmy, humid climate with lots of palm trees, fresh fruit and good coffee. Tampa, and Florida in general, is awesome. You can get into all kinds of trouble there. It’s warm, you’re close to Clearwater, there’s a ton of killer seafood, citrus and nice beaches and restaurants. There’s Busch Gardens. Alligators.
I’d be really curious to hear what Elway’s offer from the Broncos organization was to Tom Brady, if there even was one. It’s not too late. He probably has more than one year left in him. Not to mention, is there even going to be a NFL season in 2020?
The team schedules are slated for live release on April 17, at 6 p.m. on the NFL Network, and there are two new stadiums that the Broncos are scheduled to play in that have piqued my interest to travel to. The first one is a slam dunk; the new venue in Vegas. That should be fine as long as you’re wearing non-Bronco logo Dockers and a plain, collared shirt so as to not get stuck with a shiv by a Raiders fan. The second one is the new mammoth stadium in L.A. I’d love to take my mom to see the Broncos play the Chargers there. That environment seems slightly less hostile.