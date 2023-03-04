Did you ever see someone skiing without using ski poles and wonder if they were doing that on purpose or by accident? It seems like you see more and more skiers skiing without ski poles these days. It’s not just terrain-park rats either. I’m talking about adults old enough to have kids and a mortgage, intentionally skiing without poles. If I arrived at the ski mountain and realized I had forgotten my ski poles, I’d most likely abort the mission.
The other day I tried skiing without poles (at Two Creeks so no one would see me) to see what the fuss was all about. Conceptually, the pole-less experiment didn’t seem like that much of a stretch; I ski on skis so broad and stout, I’m worse than two snowboarders. The first thing I noticed was it was one less thing to drop off of the lift. The second was that there was a youthfulness to skiing without poles. The feeling tugged on my abdominals and begged exaggerated arm movements.
If you watch old ski movies — like the ones the Aspen Historical Society shows regularly — you’ll notice the skiers with poles often have their arms out wide. It’s the kind of technique these days that would make a private ski instructor burst a vein in their forehead. “Bring your arms in by your side! Elbows to the ribs!” The fact is, the skiers then had oodles and oodles of style you find sorely lacking in today’s run of the mill skier. In early writings, you’ll often see comparisons of skiing to flying, floating or soaring like a bird.
Skiing with your arms wide is what I now refer to as the “Pat Sewell method” — a local who eats, sleeps and breathes skiing. It’s a refreshing throwback style of skiing I’ve adopted that says you’re not in any rush, and you’re going for a feeling and an expression, rather than something to prove. Skiing without poles is conducive to this freewheelin’ regressive methodology.
The other day I tried to recall all of the different types of ski poles I’d used over the years. When I first learned to ski at Mammoth Mountain, I hated skiing. I cried until they took me back to the lodge. I had a pair of silver ski poles with a circular metal basket and a three-spoked rubber holder, much as my father’s looked. Then my favorite pair was a brown set of Kerma poles with a clear plastic grip, a translucent star-shaped basket and a leather strap. I remember cross-country skiing with these enormous bamboo poles almost as tall as I was, with a stitched-leather grip. Then I graduated to a more adult pole — a Scott pole with a strapless grip. I called those the “thumb breaker” because when you fell, your thumb was exposed to injury. I noticed recently that Scott has reprised that design.
The ski poles that changed the game for me were the Goode carbon fiber poles I called the “Knitting Needles” — they were so light and skinny, it seemed as if ski pole technology had plateaued for all of eternity, and I’d never need another pole … until they snapped. I’ve been skiing with an intentionally bent Scott giant slalom race pole for the past 25 years it seems. There was a time when the cool guys at Ajax I looked up to — like Chris Davenport and Matt Ross — were using GS poles (a less-bent version of the downhill racing pole) for free-skiing. The crooked poles inevitably fell out of fashion, but I’m holding my cards hoping that, like all things in the ski industry, the trend will come back around full circle and I’ll be sittin’ pretty.
Remember the Allsop poles that had shock absorbers in the handgrip for skiing moguls? Or what about the ski poles that had a screw-cap at the top and were designed as a flask? A local kid, Sandy Munroe, designed a pole for snowboarders that strapped to your lower leg to be used as a push-assist on the flats and catwalks.
I feel like I need to give skiing without poles another chance. The thing that keeps me from doing it is that I use my poles as ballast. Ski poles are integral to the way I ski. When I put my hand up through the pole strap, then grab down onto the grip cross country style, it feels comforting, like putting another glove on. Skiing with ski poles can be a hazard though. If you’ve ever pole-punched yourself in the chest while skiing, you know what I mean. In the meantime, I’ll be skiing our gentler local slopes — with poles, holding my arms out and pretending I’m a bird or an airplane, depending on the day.