Hi. My name is Lorenzo. I live in the flight path of the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport and have an intimate relationship with a pair of noise-canceling headphones.
Generally, I’m in favor of the airport expansion and larger planes flying into Aspen. Why? Because that’s the realistic progression of our town and airport, and the one thing I’ve recognized is that newer planes are quieter. Look at the runway from the top of Shale Bluffs sometime. The real estate is there to widen and lengthen the runway.
I liked when the guy from the FAA told a meeting room full of people that we’re not special. For the past 25 years I’ve rarely needed an alarm clock. My house is at the easternmost flank of the Aspen airport on the last tract of land deemed habitable living space by county officials.
The very first flight at 7 a.m. every single day is a United CRJ700 roaring overhead. Not the quietest plane, but not nearly the loudest one either.
The worst planes are the single-stage private jets I fantasize being owned and operated by low-rent millionaires, crappy older models that tear a hole in the sky, rattle the dishes in my cupboards and shudder the window panes in their frames. I’ll take a F-16 flyby over those, any day. At least that makes me feel patriotic. The loud, small private jets just drive you insane.
The last time our community arrived at a similar fork in the sky, a grand fracas ensued. Hunter S. Thompson led the charge of resistance fighters. There were bumper stickers in town of a 737 within a circle and a line through it, and the slogan “There’s some &^%$ we won’t eat!” At a rally in Paepcke Park days before a vote on airport expansion, someone thought they were being clever by bringing a sign with a picture of Hitler. Hunter saw that and lost his mind. A day before the vote, by chance a hulking 747 did a fluke low-altitude fly over of Aspen. Had it made an emergency landing here, they would’ve had to disassemble it piece by piece and send it out of town on trucks.
The vote to expand the airport failed. Eventually the current CRJ aircraft replaced the BAE 146 and various other turbo-prop airplanes over the years. One day, like you and me, the CRJ will be replaced. Sometimes it seems like the world is closing in around me, but I feel like all the change we’re constantly fighting is inevitable. I’m tired of fighting all the time. Change in Aspen is like a riptide. If you fight it, you’ll drown. Any lifeguard will tell you to go with the flow until it spits you out, and then swim back to shore. That’s why I “go with the flow” and have a United Miles credit card.
The funny thing about the unequivocal “No 737’s” debate locally, is that there has been a private 737 flying in and out of the Aspen airport since early 2019 and no one has objected as far as I can tell. The plane is called “The Whale.” It’s a Boeing 737-500 based out of Fort Worth, Texas, and has been modified to land here at Sardy Field. I know this because my son Oliver is a “plane-spotter” and he informed me. He turned growing up in the flight path of one of the busiest and trickiest airports in the world into his passion, aviation photography.
When it comes to local commercial aviation experts, the other guy I subscribe to religiously is Bill Tomcich. I used to have a desk right outside his office when he first worked for the ski company. I call him the “Plane Whisperer.”
If there’s one thing I know about the aviation industry, it’s that it’s always been on the serrated edge of technology. As we go about our semi-charmed lives in Aspen, technicians in lab coats, with safety goggles, beakers, hi-tech computers and wind tunnels are researching around the clock and developing new innovations to make airplanes quieter and more efficient. That, and people in the commercial air industry aren’t in the business of crashing airplanes. Private planes have a worse record.
I might just be the one dude in town who’s not ranting and raving against private jets. The gripe reminds me of the tired tirade against Range Rovers and the people who drive them. As long as their pilots and passengers are nice to people when they get here, stay out of my line, don’t drive like jerks on our streets or hit on my wife, I don’t have a problem with bigger private jets flying into our airport.
The next generation of commercial planes with bigger wings looks perfectly reasonable to me. Bigger planes might just mean fewer flights. I love the LA-to-Aspen route. I’m a big fan of the direct flights to bigger cities out of Aspen, and I absolutely abhor driving to Denver. I find it an insulting and injurious way to start or end a vacation.