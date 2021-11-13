Back when I worked for Aspen Skiing Co. and had long brown hair — nary a touch of gray, wore pointy sideburns, a shirt and tie, and passed urine tests with flying colors — I think I may have voted for the “Preferred Alternative” to the fabled Entrance to Aspen. It’s been so long I honestly can’t remember.
But I do recollect being on opposite sides of the issue with my childhood friend Tom, so I called him to remind me what our arguments over the then-proposed four-lane entrance to Aspen consisted of. He quickly offered to send me an email with his idea; I pleaded, “Don’t.” The whole subject has become so convoluted and conveniently conflated with other tiresome, bleeding-heart local issues that taking a stand one way or the other feels exhausting. Mere moments into the conversation my plasma pressure began to noticeably notch.
What I’ve learned over the years as a local columnist is that our political conundrums are often more complex than they seem on the glassy surface, and you never know which camp the people you know and love are going to side with. That being said, I’m generally opposed to a four-lane highway coming into Aspen, but am open to accepting bribes in any form imaginable to sway my fragile eggshell mind.
There are people in town who’ve fashioned entire unpaid careers on being armchair experts on the Entrance to Aspen dilemma. The highway rant defines them; it consumes them to the point of public avoidance. Aspen will do that to you if you’re not careful. Then no one wants to be your friend or invite you to dinner parties. Just look at the letters to the editor in the coming months. It’ll baffle you how many experts on small-city, semi-urban traffic flow we’re surrounded by. Whenever I read a diatribe on the subject, I think to myself, “I wonder if CDOT is hiring? I bet this person could start as a trash picker-upper, maybe get promoted to snow-plow driver, and ultimately work his way up to designer of our new Entrance to Aspen.”
Besides, I would fathom a wild guess that the people writing letters demanding a highway upgrade represent single-person vehicle trips in and out of Aspen. Does Aspen owe you a quicker drive time? If you’re driving a car like me, you’re part of the problem. I don’t feel like Aspen owes me anything. I provide services to locals and tourists alike, I make a comfortable, modest living; I wait in traffic like the next guy. Right now I have major car problems. One of the speakers in my Spicoli van is blown and there’s nowhere to get it fixed in a three-state radius until 2024.
Here are the things I’ve noticed in the 25-plus years since the original Entrance to Aspen dialogue flamed out: The air quality on Main Street is not good, and the street-side dining or socializing experience is not relaxing. The S-curves have become a gauntlet of employee housing. When traffic is stop and go, it’s arguably more livable in terms of safety compared to cars whizzing by at speed. Splitting Main Street at 7th Street in and out of town would effectively create an inhabited island of housing to the Aspen Villas and the myriad employee housing complexes within. That’s a lot of local voters pooled in one area.
There have been two articles in the papers recently with some insightful observations. CDOT officials basically said, “When you guys are done playing your little game of grab-ass over the entrance to precious Aspen, call us. Oh, and by the way — you’re at the bottom of our list.” I’d like to think that Aspen is one of the butts of their jokes in state planning meetings whenever our name comes up.
I’m a big fan of CDOT. Frankly I’m still in shock there hasn’t been a peep out of anyone about the repaving of the inbound Main Street lanes from 7th to 1st streets. They came in unannounced and banged it out in a single day. Between that little blacktop overlay of the previous dysfunctional pavement-patchwork quilt, and the retiming of the lights on Main Street, my quality of life improved considerably. Thanks CDOT!
Local officials have pointed out correctly that the town has changed since the last Entrance to Aspen vote, and that there needs to be the collective political will to get it done which was absent prior. It looks like the current trajectory we’re on points to yet another vote on the entrance, preceded by a contentious, detailed reeducation process of our fussy electorate.
The real X-factor of this vote could be the West End homeowners opposed to the “sneak” and those who live in the potential inner islet of homes within the concept of another bridge coming into town. If all of those voters united — think planetary alignment — it could prove a unifying bloc that sets the tone and potential outcome of the vote.
I try and see all these local political issues through the gauzy, historical lens of the fact that Aspen hasn’t yet reached her previous population peak of 12,000 permanent residents during the heralded mining heyday of the late 1800s.
The other day I parked over by 7th Street and stumbled around the area, trying to visualize what a new bridge, Highway 82 and Main Street reconfiguration would look like, and the impact on the current residents. Would the “Fritz-Carlton” I lived in for a year fall victim to eminent domain? What about my buddy who owns a front-row end unit in the Villas? But more importantly, would the new highway solve any of my personal problems?
Apparently I used to think so. Now I’m not so sure.
