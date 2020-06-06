There’s a picture sitting in my office from 1973. I’m 6 years old, straddling a yellow Schwinn, wearing a Vail T-shirt, shaking hands with newly elected mayor of Los Angeles Tom Bradley. I remember it well. It was down in Venice near the Santa Monica Pier. I was crying, because I was afraid to meet him. It’s embarrassing to look at through today’s hopelessly scratched political lens, and admit that I was genuinely scared to shake hands with a black man.
A few months earlier, a stranger had saved my life down at Marina Del Rey in Los Angeles where my Uncle Phil’s boat was anchored. We had just returned from a short cruise around the harbor in his sailboat. He was tending to the ropes and such as I slowly wandered off undetected, like kids do so well. I was kneeling down looking at the small fish, crabs and barnacles thriving just below the surface. It was like peering into another micro-universe. If I could only get nearer. I slid onto my stomach and inched closer, and closer. Then plop, I fell in.
Within seconds I was fighting for my life. So much for those swim lessons down at the YMCA. Out of nowhere, a knight in shining denim scooped me out of the water and rescued me. I can see him clearly, a black man wearing Converse hi-tops and what people commonly refer to now as a “Canadian Tuxedo” — blue jeans and a jean jacket. My grandmother showed up soon after, rushed me to her lime-green Dodge Dart and drove me home. I vividly recall her telling my parents that a “colored” man had saved me.
What do I know about racism? It’s a complex topic you instantly gain credibility on by admitting you don’t know what you’re talking about. When we moved to Aspen from Santa Monica, it was a transition from one lily-white enclave to another. I was born with a silver snow-shovel in my mouth. When it comes to the subject of racism, I’m probably best eating a big steaming bowl of STFU and listening.
Just like with the current pandemic, there’s a big part of me that feels embarrassingly detached from all of the racial inequality and violence that is being protested now. If Aspen has a palpable syndrome, this acute alienation from the human condition would be listed as one of the glaring side effects. There’s not an ointment you can put on it, or a pill to take to make it go away.
I’m stretching to remember all of the black kids I grew up with in Aspen, and sympathetically trying to somehow imagine what they’re going through right now. As an exercise I sat down and made a list, wrote it out and looked at it and pondered what they must’ve experienced growing up here. My time’s being spent looking, listening and thinking about the changes I can make.
Ironically there were more black kids in the Aspen schools than I remember in Santa Monica. The one black kid in my class at John Thomas Dye School in L.A. was Aaron Crawford, whose father was an outfielder for the Dodgers. For her birthday, she took the entire class down to a game, where we all sat between third base and home plate, barely tall enough to see what was going on over the seats in front of us, which happened to be an American pastime struggling with it’s very own racial inequality issues.
Don’t laugh, but Aspen is more racially diverse now than I can remember. The other day while riding my bike around town I saw several black persons and wanted to reach out to them and offer words of support, but didn’t quite know how. I feel so sick to my stomach and clueless right now. But hopeful. Hopeful that the growing pains of protest, rioting, looting and violence we’re experiencing will lead our nation to meaningful change. In the meantime please excuse my definitive uncertainty with my role in all of this. The very pretense of a middle-aged white columnist living in Aspen, Colorado writing about racism is laughable and runs the risk of sounding willfully ignorant, but that‘s a risk I’m willing to take right now.
There was something inside of me of me that wanted to go down to Denver and be a part of the protests. What was holding me back? Call it laziness, detachment or apathy. Maybe it was common sense. My heart was uplifted seeing local Aspen High School kids organizing a protest and taking their message to the local streets. The next generation isn’t afraid like me. They were out marching. See you this weekend down at the protests.