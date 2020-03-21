Everyone in Aspen is looking sideways at each other with suspicion like they may be infected. A quick browse through my business call log confirmed that Typhoid Mary could very well be me, with carriers (aka “tourists”) I’ve come in contact with over the last two weeks from Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Hong Kong, Qatar, Abu Dhabi, Chile, the UK, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and Florida. Add in to the pot the fact that it feels like you’ve been getting sick for the past three weeks and you’re holding the recipe for a hearty hypochondriac’s psychosomatic basket-case gumbo.
It’s nice to know that we have so many coronavirus experts in our midst like me, but hopefully not in our mist. The local newspaper comment sections are where the real virus is flourishing — sowing the seeds of mistrust, lobbing insults back and forth like scud missiles, fomenting conspiracy, spreading bunk info and serving as the usual jumping-off platform of literally hating everything to do with the city of Aspen or Pitkin County, as if those entities are solely responsible for their personal problems. Avoid social media like the very plague itself.
Personally, I’m not getting involved in the “you got me sick!” or any related blame game. Not to mention that when ultimately you do get sick, and you finally succumb and go see a doctor, they diagnose that you have a virus, but they can’t test for it and they can’t do anything about it, in terms of giving you a prescription.
Did you ever feel like the whole country was being filmed for an upcoming episode of “Candid Camera?” Mother Nature isn’t quite done locally with adding insult to the injury of this cruel and unusual prank. The chairlifts close early, then it snows. Things get weird, then the weird turn pro.
Groundhogs? We don’t need no stinkin’ groundhogs! We have road bikers to unconsciously play that duplicitous role. Just last week you could see them and their spandex clad shadows out on our local byways, them whammo! Right on cue. More snow. Based on the amount of road bikers this week alone, this armchair weather expert predicts there will be at least a half-dozen more snow events — one of which will be record and tree-limb breaking.
There’s a really optimistic part of me that thinks Aspen is predisposed to weather this coronavirus storm better than most. The reason? Offseasons. Two of them every year, no less. We’ve been preconditioned, trained, even emotionally buoyed by the hope of offseason and its imminent insular affront as a respite from our often-bemoaned seasonal overload. There’s a primordial survival component to it even. We’re like squirrels who have hopefully stored enough acorns and pinecones for the impending storm in our immediate future.
This feels like a real old school Aspen offseason to me. Our party got shut down a month early. We’re sending postcards to our loved ones from the anti-climax mine. If those checks for a grand from the government materialize down at the P.O. box, I’m inclined to donate mine to someone truly in need. You got this Aspen!
I talked to my sister in Seattle, who’s been in the gnarly throes of this quarantine for way longer than we have. She said basically at this point all she’s trying to do every day is get up, take a shower, get dressed and tuck her shirt in. I thought she was joking. Two days into house arrest, I was lying around in my new LL Bean pajamas farting into the couch while eating ice cream and a bag of chips for breakfast, wiping my hand on my leg. My other sister in New York City is a psychologist. That’s why I’m so stable, from all the free advice. She said she’s slammed right now. Her advice? Build structure in your life, whatever your own funky brand of that may be.
What an opportunity this is to do something meaningful for yourself. I think I’ll get in shape, write a ton, wage Marie Kondo jihad on my hopelessly complicated shed, eat better and really clean up my act. Nah. I’ll probably just do what I always do every offseason without fail — overeat, isolate, sleep, sit at my computer all day and let go of myself completely until spring actually hits.