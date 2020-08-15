Route 152. That’s what we jokingly renamed Highway 82 this fateful Wednesday, when it became an alternate route to Interstate 70. The math being 70+82 to reach 152. Yeah, I graduated from Aspen High ... barely.
What a sobering eye-opener that rerouting was. If there was ever any doubt about what Highway 82 being four-laned into Aspen would look and feel like, I hope the traffic earlier this week was a sustained barrage of near-miss warning shots over the bow of the good ship Aspen.
I just happened to be working Wednesday morning, out by the Aspen Club, and noticed traffic at a dead stop leaving town. After work it was like the Fourth of July or Christmas week; there was a line coming into town and one going out. There were eight large semis staged in the downvalley lanes out by Buttermilk and another stream of big rigs coming into town. There was even an Amazon Prime 18-wheeler spotted heading up McLain Flats, one would presume being redirected as a faster route by a mapping device. The whole thing reminded me of a bad remake of “Smokey and the Bandit,” with George Thorogood’s “Gear Jammer” playing as the soundtrack.
I’ve never seen anything like that here. It was pretty intense in Aspen that day. You could sense that our town’s psyche meter was pinned. I know mine was. The Grizzly Creek Fire has me teetering on an emotional, physical and mental knife-edge right now. It’s like a monster lurking in the background, with a giant pyroclastic thunderhead hovering over it. Just last week a downed power line started a fire less than a quarter-mile from my house. I fitfully slept through it, completely oblivious to the fact. In retrospect, my fire alarm kept chirping because the power was out. I did jump up when I first heard it to check if the house was on fire.
Excellent job by the way, by the Colorado State Patrol, our sheriff and local officials to make the tough decision to close the pass. Those clamoring for the reopening of Indy Pass are conveniently in denial of the sheer volume of traffic. Simply manning both sides of the pass and selectively allowing passage 24 hours a day is untenable. I-70 never sleeps, and having Aspen as alternate Route 152 was only going to get worse by the day. Now you know what the towns right along I-70 deal with on a constant basis. We’ll be getting other towns’ feedback soon enough. How dare you send all this business our way!
I was really hesitant to jump on the bandwagon blaming truck drivers for disobeying signage, because I have disobeyed many a sign in my day. There’s always a part of you that says the sign is referring to other, less experienced people. Like the blunt sign warning me and my rented boogie board to be cautious of rip currents in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Mexico. Had it not been for the Todos Santos local surfer who paddled over and sternly told me in broken English what to do, I’d probably be dead right now.
The vampire-esque beast of depression has finally caught up with me. You know you’ve been bit when your first waking thought is: Get up, motor through the day, come straight home, draw the curtains and get right back into bed. The dead-dog heat of August, and the unrelenting hot, dry wind have dehydrated my mental state into a salty piece of deer jerky.
I thought I had it licked; just the other day I was boasting how I’ve weathered the whole shelter-in-place storm so well and not been depressed like usual during mud season, and transitioned good-spiritedly into summer. It just goes to show, when life looks like easy street, there’s danger at the door. What a tempestuous year it’s been so far.
The fire has been the straw that broke the camel’s back for me. Just like two years ago, the inferno has me full of anxiety. Obsessively scrolling my Instagram feed full of fire-porn shots probably isn’t helping much either. All of a sudden, I’m nervous about the winter, I’m anxious about being in town amid the virus, I’m worried about work and my relationships.
Right now, I’m just trying to stick to the basics and keep a routine. Eat dinner outside every night with sides of Olathe corn, Paonia peaches and chiles. Lather, rinse and repeat. Essential services only. Takeout dinner every Friday night. Work, exercise, reach out to family and friends. Avoid town like the plague. Thanks to an early pandemic-survival tip from my sister, I’ve found that consistency matters. Blow-drying my hair after showering is the one touchstone that’s actually given me some semblance of self-worth.