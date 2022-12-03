Every four years, World Cup soccer provides an elaborate armchair venue for geopolitically inept people like myself to process global politics in some primitive, rudimentary way. The gravity of the 2022 World Cup soccer tournament in Qatar has my boots firmly rooted on the ground in Aspen. When you factor in all of the political ramifications, and the global importance of these matches, soccer suddenly takes on significance beyond the scope of relatively petty American football rivalries. Growing up in Aspen, petty rivalries are something I’m well versed in.
As the Broncos’ hopes seem most uncertain this year, I’ve found some sports-fan reserves within my “football” psyche I didn’t realize I was hiding. It feels invigorating to get excited about something genuinely patriotic in athletics again. Pay no mind to the grotesque human injustice of the stadium construction process or the blatant corruption that haunts World Cup soccer. It’s right up there with the Olympics.
The USA vs. Iran match last Tuesday afternoon conjured ghoulish images of the Iranian hostage situation when I was a kid. I recall the ongoing docudrama unfolding on the nightly news with Walter Cronkite, in Time and Newsweek, and on the radio with Paul Harvey. In the media there was a constant barrage of images of bearded ayatollahs, U.S. flags set aflame outside of our embassy and free radicals high on Islam, toting machine guns and itching to spray infidels with lead.
At home we made like Tony Orlando and Dawn and optimistically tied yellow ribbons around our old oak trees, begging the safe return of our blindfolded hostages. I remember hearing a song satire on KSPN one day, reimagined to the tune of the Beach Boys’ “Barbara Ann” with lyrics changed to “Bomb Iran.” Iran was our enemy. They still are.
I try and think of the commonalities I share with their fans and players, as opposed to their leaders who are so mired in strife, protest and controversy. Some followers were ironically cheering their team’s own defeat. A generation later, the yellow ribbons of war surfaced once again during the Iraq war as battle lines in the Middle East blurred like a hopelessly tangled mass of Christmas lights and faulty extension cords.
On Tuesday afternoon, I marveled at the USA v. Iran contest in its splendid commercial-free entirety, from the national anthems and the players to the cinematographically mesmerizing birds-eye shots of the architecturally gauche coliseum and the spirited crowd. There was a classic shot of two American fans; Lady Liberty standing next to Elvis, holding a $14 stadium Budweiser. I’m perplexed by the American superfans who travel to the World Cup. Who are these people?
Can you imagine the grim mood during the “watch party” at the gilded Iranian Sa’dabad Palace in the Islamic stronghold of greater Tehran? I imagine the Ayatollahs of Score-a-goal-a’s were on the verge of bursting a vein in their foreheads, before, during and after the intense game, deciding whom to torture and by what technique, or whose head they were going to cut off next. The Iranian player wearing pink soccer cleats couldn’t have sat well with that crowd.
I’m very suspicious of the clock management in soccer. The last nine minutes of added injury play was like strapping a heart-attack machine to your chest and hitting the ”start” switch. The end had me screaming at the TV with my adrenal glands wide open. My neighbor texted me partway through and exclaimed this was more stressful than watching the Broncos.
I’m fascinated by the World Cup because I grew up in Aspen playing soccer as a kid. We were among the first generation of youths to participate in a sport that served as an athletic catch-all for misfits like myself about to fall through the cracks. My first soccer coaches were stalwarts Bruce Gordon and Bill Huffman at ACDS, and then the mighty duo of Roger Moyer and Don Sax at Aspen High. Our star-studded team’s roster was stacked with names like the Stevens brothers (Josh and Zach), Pat and Kristin Palangi, Carl Uehara in the goal, and star-strikers Frank Mallet and Christian Williams.
During the summer of 1982, I was at a soccer camp in Aspen with philosopher (and Aspen Institute for Humanist Studies fellow) Mortimer Adler’s kids, Doug and Phil. Doug kicked a “black pearl” Umbro soccer ball straight into my “pearls” so hard I still haven’t recovered. I did manage to have two kids along the way, despite the blunt force trauma.
I played soccer in boarding school with a fine collection of like-minded nonconformists at Hebron Academy for a stint, where I was introduced to the concept of performance-enhancing drugs. A hoodlum came by our dorm room before a game with a bag full of “Robin’s Eggs” and “Black Beauties,” speed tablets to counteract the ritual pregame bong hits. As a midfielder, I was frenetically running around booting the ball like TV’s Six Million Dollar Man, with my heart about to arrest.
My favorite play in soccer is the corner kick. The highlight of my soccer career was playing as a senior at Aspen High, where as a midfielder, I somehow managed to score a goal with my left foot on the pitch at East Vail. I think I may even have a senior letter from that team lying around on a sweatshirt somewhere in an old closet.
Some of my best work was volunteering as a kid’s soccer coach in the late-1990s in Aspen. “Amoeba” soccer I called it, where all the kids on both teams glom around the ball at all times like a single-celled organism. The hollow plastic sound of kids getting repeatedly kicked in the shins with gusto and vigor rang out across the valley floor. The excitement rivaled that of the World Cup, watching the parents froth at the mouth and yell their throats raw for an hour on those crisp fall Saturday mornings. All the blue Gatorade and orange slices from eager soccer moms and dads couldn’t calm our nerves at halftime.
I’ll be watching USA versus Belgium early Saturday morning live from Qatar with all of those hazy memories in mind. I feel like at this stage of my life I finally have a loose understanding of what “offsides” means. Go USA!
Contact Lorenzo at suityourself@sopris.net or instagram.com/lorenzosemple3/.