News spread through town Sunday afternoon like wildfire that there’d been a large avalanche. It’s fascinating how quickly word travels from peak to creek, then tree to tree.
When I found out about the big slide last weekend via text message, I went home and looked at Maroon Bowl from my deck with binoculars. In the back of your mind you start to wonder if it’s anyone you know. I heard and saw a helicopter, a telltale sign of tragedy. Then a report came that there’d been a death.
Even if it’s not someone you know, that person is someone’s son or brother, or sister or daughter. To the family and friends of the man my age from Budapest who died last Sunday, my condolences go out to you all, and know that the community of Aspen shares your same sadness.
These types of avalanche deaths leave a traumatic footprint on our community. The fatalities cast a gloomy pallor over the mountains and our tiny but mighty silver city. First, you have the people or persons in the event itself, then the grief spider webs beneath the surface to the witnesses, ski patrol, mountain rescue, ambulance personnel, helicopter pilots, then the people in the ski community — we all grieve collectively. Avalanches are very real reminders of the dangers of skiing, in general and in the backcountry.
I read a harrowing witness account from someone hiking the bowl who was watching that sunny Sunday, a day that felt celebratory and spring-like, who said he heard a whoosh of snow, then a lady’s scream, then saw someone frantically ski into the debris field in an attempt to rescue. If you’ve ever seen someone die on the ski mountain, it’s not something you soon forget. We take most of our safety for granted when skiing.
I’ve generally been the type of person that’s plenty entertained by in-bounds lift service skiing, but I have done my fair share of backcountry skiing, and lived to tell. Honestly, some of the decisions I made were downright stupid. There’s no other way to put it. When I got to the top of Garret’s Peak my one and only time, all of my so-called avalanche knowledge went flying right out the window and I dropped into the main chute, first guy of three, on fairly good equipment I wasn’t that good at skiing on.
When we were skinning up, we could hear the snow whumping underneath our feet at times. The guys I was with reasoned that the aspect was different and we were OK. I remember it was Valentine’s Day. There must’ve been angels looking over my shoulder that day, because two days later I was driving along McLain Flats road and looked over at Garret’s Peak. My jaw dropped as I saw the whole face where I had just skied had slid down to the dirt, naturally triggered. I am so lucky I didn’t die that day. Why did I live? Was it the law of averages over Murphy’s Law?
Another time I was the third guy to go down one of the “Fingers” back behind the bowl. I could just tell it was going to slide. I could feel it. So I made a plan. I told myself I was going to drop in, start making turns, and when, not if, it slid I was going to cut hard left to a tree island to safety. The others were standing in a “safe zone” below me. I dropped in, it slid, and I was able to ski to the island. The slide was not large in relation to other deadly slides like the one last weekend, but it could’ve easily killed me.
I don’t ski backcountry anymore because I don’t trust myself to make good decisions based on my previous actions. I gave away all of my body recovery devices five or so years ago. I donated them to Aspen Mountain Rescue. I took my backcountry skis to Replay Sports and replace them with a pair for uphilling on the ski mountains, which I need to do more often. I’ve touched the flame and lived. That’s the way I look at it.
Maroon Bowl is going to have to be the one that got away for me. I’ve always wanted so ski her, but never have. There’s a part of me that wishes they’d open Maroon Bowl to skiing. That would be an incredible accomplishment of mankind to see in my lifetime, to witness that terrain open for skiing. I really think one day it will happen. That seems to be the arc of easily accessible avalanche-prone terrain. If I’m lucky, I’ll still be able to ski by then.