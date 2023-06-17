Within the very title of the ballyhooed annual event lurk my two biggest demons, waiting to sink their serrated teeth into my fatty liver and bottomless stomach.
Food and wine. My two dark masters.
I’ve never been a big wine drinker, but as a relatively high-functioning alcoholic I’ll swill it to get the job done. Sobriety to me is like an old steadfast horse-drawn cart loaded with hay that does laps around town, “scooping the loop” in perpetuity. I jump on or off of the wagon depending on my mood. Sometimes premeditated, others for no discernable reason other than the wind changing direction. Occasionally I’m sober for years on end, other times high-n-dry for a fleeting day. Aspen is a good place to conceal your addictions. As long as you show up on time, stay active and exude positivity, you can say with a wry smile, “What, me have a problem? Look at that other guy!” I’ll get it right, someday.
I imagine the day after Food & Wine, “Misery Monday,” there’s a noticeable uptick in rehab, AA meetings and marriage counseling.
There’s something unique about a wine buzz to me. When I drink red wine I can feel the capillaries in my face ignite, like I’m blushing in the presence of Aspen’s beauty. White wine goes well with linguini and clam sauce at a nice restaurant, and I like to cook with it sometimes, but I wouldn’t necessarily go out of my way to drink the stuff. Champagne I love, with its celebratory connotations. Spraying champagne is like intentionally spilling precious gasoline.
My parents loved to have company over and throw huge dinner parties at our house in the West End. I made myself useful from a young age as a child bartender. I was the only kid in my sixth grade ACDS class who knew what a Cuba Libre was, thanks to Santa Claus putting a red hardback cover edition of Mr. Boston’s Bartenders Guide in my stocking that year. I was best known to our dinner guests for my jovial manners, my navy blue blazer, and my generous heavy-handed pours. Oftentimes a patron would return sheepishly to the bar holding his scotch and water with a twist and ask, “Hey, Lo, can you put a little more water in this?” Lightweights!
My tenuous relationship with wine started as adolescent punk. I used to steal wine from my parents’ stash. They had cases of the stuff just layin’ around. It was easy as barrel-shooting fish. I’d steal a bottle, go to my room and drink straight out of the jug after mangling the cork so badly that there were usually bits of cork in each brutal, hard swallowing mouthful. Oftentimes I’d have to push the cork into the bottle after stripping it with the opener.
My petty wine-stealing career caught up with me one bitter Winterskol night in eighth grade. I had a stolen bottle of vino tinto in my parka pocket and it dropped to the ground in the alley behind the Paragon. I thought nothing of the odd “klink” sound it made, and as I reached down to retrieve it, I sliced my thumb badly on the broken neck. It took a whole roll of paper towels to stop the bleeding. I really should’ve gone to the ER and gotten stitches, but was too scared and ashamed to tell my parents. I still carry the nasty scar on the inside of my thumb as a sobering reminder.
I’ve a peculiar addiction with food as well. I’ve never really been badly overweight but my diet is a complete nightmare. I call it “Paleo plus” everything else. I’ll stuff myself sick like a goldfish. The only things I won’t eat are anchovies on pizza, fish eggs and liver or other organ meats. I have PTSD from giblets in gravy at Thanksgiving as a kid. Perfectly good gravy, ruined.
There’s something about my metabolism that makes my weight swing back and forth like a nauseating carnival ride called the “Tail Chaser.” I workout feverishly to lose weight, then reward myself by gorging on a well-deserved meal. It’s like I’m carbo-loading for an imaginary 100-mile race that never happens. I blame my twisted relationship with food on my Scottish lineage. Our family tree is that of a spotted pear, my body being oddly pear-shaped and smattered with freckles.
The other evening I was driving slowly through town, marveling at our quaint emerald city and how well everything — flora, fauna, rivers and humans — have responded to the bountiful spring rains. I gaped at all of the Food & Wine attendees, donning their telltale credentials, dressed to the nines on their merry ways to and from various parties, tastings and soirées.
Everyone seemed so happy. I was jealous in the moment. I suddenly hungered and thirsted to gorge on food and guzzle wine. I pictured myself at the Greco-Roman orgy of grub and booze, dressed in my James Perse mommy outfit going hog-wild. If only I had a laminate. … Instead I went and sat at the bar by myself at the Hickory House and ordered the full-rack dinner. A man’s gotta know his place.