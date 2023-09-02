Last Sunday I took full advantage of National Cinema Day’s four-dollar entry to see the new “Barbie” flick at the Isis.
Boy howdy, am I glad I did. Lying in a recliner chair with a Cherry Coke, some buttered popcorn and a box of chocolate almonds, I thought I was in Heaven. I really appreciated the short trailer that Aspen Film produced about the acquisition of the Isis, which reminded me how important the Isis and movies are in general to our community framework.
The very reason I’m here in Aspen? The movie industry.
The parallels between Aspen and the fictional setting Barbie Land in the “Barbie” movie were remarkable. Aspen is fundamentally a mountain version of Barbie and Ken “land.” The other location of the movie was Los Angeles, coincidentally where I’m from. From the get-go, I could totally relate. I’ve always fashioned Aspen as a scene out of Richard Scarry’s “Busy Busy Town” book with all of the animal characters scurrying about. “Barbie,” however, elevated and personified this perverse childhood doll fantasy of mine to a whole other level.
Sometimes I feel like my life in Aspen is a Venn diagram four-way intersection of a beer commercial, an SUV advert, a lifestyle-centric real estate advertisement and a Skico winter ad campaign. The Ken character is mega-emphatic about his particular beach régime, so much so that he transmutes the word “beach” into a verb, as in, “let’s beach!”
Here in Aspen, we do nearly the same with our colorful brochure lifestyles and the word “mountain.” That’s what I find myself doing a lot lately, “mountain-ing” with all of my fun little sports accessories and colorful matching outfit packs. Conceptually, a lot of it boils down to simply showing up and posing, something I do exceptionally well.
Through a gap in the seats in front of me, I witnessed a little girl holding up a Barbie and taking a video of her doll with the screen in the background. Her mesmerizing childhood innocence reminded me of when I was a young boy in Santa Monica playing with my GI Joe doll. I had the perfect rouse going with my mom: Cry until she took me down to the Brentwood Country Mart toy store and bought me a new GI Joe doll followed by lunch at Chicken in a Basket. And cry tough I did.
I had the standard GI Joe army man, but the series also featured other action themes in a marketing departure from the military motif. I had an aqua series GI Joe with an orange one-piece and all of the underwater accouterments like a mask and snorkel, which was my favorite because I couldn’t really swim. Eventually, my fascination with dolls ebbed … until I became a dad and it started to flow again.
It was the early 1990s in Aspen and the mighty internet was but a mere diapered newborn. I was working for the SkiCo in the sales department at Buttermilk. In addition, I was one of the first on-air hosts for the fledgling “Ski TV” on channel 16, run by Rick Kaelin. We had a studio at the AABC and did a remote show from the bottom of the gondola, where passersby incessantly heckled me as I stood there holding a microphone while wearing a tie. I was constantly trying to come up with bits to make the show funny and interesting, as opposed to the staid infomercial that it basically was. I reached out to the Howling Wolf to bring me breakfast and do an interview about the restaurant, which they did, and I met my wife that way.
One day I was shopping down at Walmart for toys for my 4-year-old son, Patrick, when something caught my eye — a rad GI Joe winter adventure series doll with skis, goggles, mittens and a hat. I bought Joe instantly for my son, but it was I who ended up playing with him more. Just like a kid, I bent him into impossible yoga poses that would readily free tendons and ligaments from human bones in a jiff and made swooshing noises as he screamed down imaginary snow-covered faces I was too afraid and incompetent to ski myself.
Then the idea hit me: a humorous and informative local TV segment called “The Adventures of GI Snow.” The general concept was to have him do outlandish stunts and big crashes that ended in ski patrol rescues on the mountain to serve as a skier safety-messaging vehicle. Each episode would finish with local legend GI Snow wearing a mask and snorkel over his stoic deadpan facial expression, partying in a local hotel hot tub with giddy human females in bikinis.
I went rogue and sent an official-looking letter to the GI Joe headquarters on Skico letterhead pitching my harebrained idea. Within a matter of days, I received an unsympathetic letter back from GI Joe’s head lawyer, on GI Joe letterhead, with ccs and everything, stating in no uncertain terms that they “could not agree to the misuse” of the GI Joe brand and that any such misuse would be a “misrepresentation” and could “cause confusion.” Sowing confusion? That’s my area of expertise!
Speaking of sowing, I asked my wife if she’d be kind enough to sew up a hole in one of my mountain bike gloves the other day. She scoffed and said, “You do it.” And the patriarchy takes another swift kick to the groin area …
If you haven’t already, I encourage everyone, whatever your relationship to dolls may or may not be, to go and see “Barbie.” The opening sequence alone — an extraordinarily clever riff on the vicious “2001 Space Odyssey” primate murder scene — is well worth the price of admission alone.