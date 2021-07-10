When I read the plans for the Fourth of July “stationary” parade, my thoughts were to make a judgment after seeing it.
Personally I liked it. I liked the fact that it looked, felt, sounded, smelled and tasted like a street party. Town was packed. I dig town when it’s crowded. The energy recharges my spirit. In retrospect, had Main Street been closed for a traditional parade, with all the traffic from the I-70 closure rerouted through town, things could’ve actually gotten ugly — that’s according to local police.
What I definitely didn’t miss about the traditional parade was the deafening wail of sirens and the obnoxious motorcycle parade. I also didn’t miss the repulsive toxic masculinity of people trying to out-America each other, to show everyone who’s the bigger patriot. Aspen needs to be more like David Bowie — the original defier of ordinary — and reinvent ourselves out of necessity, like we always have and always will.
The things about the parade I did miss were the vets, the kids, the F-16 flyovers and marching bands. And no Smuggler cannon this year? How do you honor our vets without giving them PTSD with that and fireworks? I went and checked out the laser light show with my son, and we thought it was really cool. The laser light show has serious potential. It reminded me of an old-school “Laserium” show. It was every bit as visually stimulating, colorful and vibrant as a fireworks display without lighting the mountain on fire. A friend of mine reminded me at the Hickory House bar on Monday that one year during Winternational, laser images of skiers were projected onto Aspen Mountain.
Honestly, the parade for the past few years has turned into a big irrelevant advertisement. It sorely lacks the illusive endangered species “irreverence” everyone always bemoans is MIA. It raises the question, what is irreverence, or messy vitality, or weirdness or whatever you want to call it, and how do you engineer it back into the parade? Where’s the line of tastefulness? How do we make fun of ourselves without hurting people’s feelings?
There are countless funny, interesting, wacky people in Aspen with creative ideas. The Aspen Chamber Resort Association is doing an online survey right now to solicit interesting concepts and constructive criticism for next year’s Fourth. I have faith in my fellow imaginative, irreverent Aspenites that this quest will be fruitful. Somebody prove me right.
I keep hearing a common complaint this week that town was too crowded. Stop being so damn fabulous all the time, posting every precious local detail of your life on Instagram, and people won’t want to come here, have your life and be like you!
It’s dangerous business making fun of people moving here, or bemoaning tourism, when you live in a tourist town. Being a schoolkid and calling the tourists “turkeys” is one thing, but what I’m hearing is next level. Guess who paid for my house and most of my living expenses? Tourists. It’s hard for me to disconnect that and be ungrateful. I’m not saying we can’t be critical, just be mindful of stepping in your own trap and playing right into everyone’s favorite negative stereotype of “Aspen” and all the horrible people here.
Guess what happens when the master critic and arbiter of all things “Aspen” goes somewhere on vacation? There could quite possibly be a “local” sitting on the corner thinking your same thoughts. Who’s worse, the locals or the tourists? Personally, my pain threshold is much higher for tourists. Locals should know better.
When we moved here from California, people hated us. Kids called me a spoiled rich Hollywood brat and taunted me with the “Jingle bells, Batman Smells!” song when they found out my dad wrote the 1960s Batman movie and TV series. They even hated our solar-heated house. One day I came home on my mini Schwinn Stingray to discover Fritz and Fabi Benedict standing in our driveway critiquing the architecture and saying how outrageously close to each other the houses were. It took me years to process this, and to some extent I still am.
There’s definitely a Three Little Bears syndrome going around Aspen right now. Too hot, too crowded, too many e-bikes, too much construction, too many private jets, too much traffic, no parking. Not enough this, not enough that — almost as if we own the rights to these problems. Whenever you catch yourself doing this, ask what’s the “just right” amount of everything … or is that just sentimental fantasy? If you’re one of the locals ranting about this stuff, get out a brutally honest personal checklist and ask yourself where you came from and what exactly your role is in all of this?
