One thing I learned at a very early age growing up in Aspen was that rugby players are not to be messed with. I arrived at this conclusion after watching my very first Ruggerfest in Wagner Park, as the helmetless bruisers collided with each other with terrible brawn and might. It was like watching big horn sheep square off, or an ongoing, chain-reaction car crash. Suddenly an oddly oversized white football would pop out of the scrum, as one of the brutes would thunder down the field and slam the orb onto the ground in the end zone. If you look closely, you can still see some of the former local rugby stars limping around town with most of their teeth.
Our physical education instructor at Aspen High School, Coach “D,” was a rugby player, so he made a noble attempt at teaching us kids the nuts, bolts and nuances of the old-world game. The ironically named “Gentlemen of Aspen” rugby squad shared the Aspen Skiers trademark red-and-black uniform colors. It was common to see bumper stickers on cars locally urging fellow motorists, pedestrians and passersby to “Give Blood. Play Rugby.” One time we threw a water balloon into an open window of “The Pub” where a bunch of rugby players and other assorted hooligans were gathered after a game — the place erupted like a hornets nest as we sprinted away on our BMX bikes.
While I never really understood the game of rugby, I remain oddly fascinated by it. It’s incredible that over the years, rugby has remained a defining sport of my childhood and beyond. Rugby players are in a category of their own: hulking thighs, unapologetically short shorts, gladiator-esque physiques — some held together with various braces, wraps and white athletic tape — fun-loving and jovial, and nary a helmet to be seen. The protective devices you do see remind me of rudimentary road cycling helmets from the days of old. Wagner Rugby Stadium undergoes a magical transformation giving our town park an international sporting vibe that’s right up there with the World Cup.
One of my favorite parts of watching games at Wagner Rugby Stadium is when a team kicks an extra point or a field goal towards the Mountain Chalet, and the monster ball comes careening awkwardly down onto an unsuspecting car with a loud thump, setting off the car alarm that inevitably draws a comical reaction. Other times a ball will errantly soar into the mall, landing who knows where.
Does anyone remember the crowd favorite Gentleman of Aspen floats in the Wintersköl parade? The displays created a scene of snow-warfare carnage that every hoodlum kid in Aspen wanted in on. It was a green light to throw snowballs at adults for an hour or so. Behavior like that from us kids usually led to an immediate ass whooping.
Their float was a barbaric scene of excess and carnage, begging brutality. Twenty or so rugby players would pack into the back of a large flatbed truck with sides, a keg of Coors in the middle flowing like wine, each holding trash can lids and wearing goggles to deflect the barrage of frozen projectiles. We would establish higher ground above Aspen Drug and throw chunks of snow we had calved-off of the downtown snowbanks. It was absolutely ruthless.
Local rugby culture introduced me to a whole host of different personalities over the years like Samoans, Brits, Aussies, Kiwis, South Africans, Irish and Scottish players among others. The team rosters from the ’70s and ’80s read like an Aspen Hall of Fame “local characters” tribute edition.
It came to my attention after digesting bygone accounts that the genesis of the Aspen Ruggerfest was an offer made to the Aspen City Council: essentially, we’ll clean up Wagner Park (which at the time was trashed) if you let us host a rugby tournament there. The rest is history. I truly hope that over the past half-century the many returning teams have formed meaningful connections in our community — and forged memorable war stories. It’s important to me that the newcomers and old-timers to Aspen Ruggerfest feel genuinely welcome.
Another historical point of interest is that the Gentlemen of Aspen were hired to do security for the Rolling Stones at Folsom Field in Boulder on July 20, 1978. There’s a picture in the Aspen Historical Society photo archives of our Gentlemen in their unmistakable trademark red and black striped uniforms standing at the ready down front while Uncle Mick, Cousin Keith and the boys rocked the house. I would’ve loved to hear the conversation leading up to that gig. Better to hire guards known as “gentlemen” than Hells Angels, one would surmise.
Over the years I’ve come to look forward to the pageantry of Ruggerfest — the colors, the sportsmanship, the brutality and grunting, the smells of billowing bratwurst smoke, beer and Icy Hot, players on their hands and knees looking for their teeth in the grass, the war horses hobbling through town after games, and the tight-knit community of rugby in Aspen and abroad that coalesces here every year. I like watching the games early in the day, then getting home safe in bed before the players start drinking heavily, fighting and potentially busting up the joint. Lock up your daughters, it’s Ruggerfest.
