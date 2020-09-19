When the Topps trading card offering of Dr. Anthony Fauci presented itself this summer, I made a heroic, diving catch on the dirt warning track and scored a set of five. They sit prominently on my desk in a clear protective holder as a subtle daily reminder to mask up, buttercup.
You really start to have a renewed appreciation for wearing a mask when you’re in town and the hammered, maskless guy who’s “had a couple” (or six) rolls up on you at 11 a.m. looking for a hug because he misses you and hasn’t seen you for so long. No, I don’t have a cigarette. Beat it. From a sheer public safety standpoint, it’s this type of inebriated behavior that inadvertently makes a compelling argument for the more paranoia-induced side effects of smoking pot.
One thing you won’t find me doing is badmouthing anyone in government who’s a professional heath expert. The comment sections in the local papers right now are downright disgusting. My tolerance of fools suffering over coronavirus conspiracy theories is set at a hair-trigger minimum. The second someone starts espousing garbage, I politely extract myself from the situation. It’s really upsetting to discover people you know engaging in this stuff. I really miss the days when conspiracy theories were relatively digestible and based on creative things like UFOs, Bigfoot and the moon landing.
Another thing you won’t find me engaging in is anything to do with hating on the city of Aspen or our local officials. To do so is not only insulting them, but in turn you, me and all of the Aspen voters who elected them. Overall, I feel like the local government has done an excellent job of handling the pandemic. The proof is in the pudding. We’ve had two deaths overall. Our economy is brisk. Same goes for the local school officials, who have my full confidence. I hope in retrospect, they’ll be appreciated. One can only imagine the stress they’re going through making all of these tough decisions.
I’ve grown perfectly accustomed to wearing a mask in public. Every time I’m in town, it seems to me like the overwhelming majority of locals are steadfast in their resolve to wear masks. I’m proud of Aspen in that sense. We’re taking the pandemic seriously, and in turn we’re being rewarded by staying busy. The people who come here — for whatever reason — feel safe.
Not to mention I’m getting a real kick out of seeing all the sexy beasts wearing their masks around town, shrouded in mystery like that bizarre-o erotica masquerade ball scene in Stanley Kubrick’s film “Eyes Wide Shut” with Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise. It makes me wonder what Halloween is going to be like this year.
My face-covering workhorse to date has been the “buff.” Fittingly, mine is a random piece of swag I picked up in my travels, most likely through my winter business. Coincidentally, it’s from the “Western Trauma Association” Snowmass conference in 2019 — funny because there has been plenty of trauma to go around these days. My other favorite face covering is also a “buff” — another piece of “swag” — from the Gorsuch Haus/Vote 1A group: incidentally, another event that’s brought about a fair amount of trauma.
This brings up a good opportunity to point out the difference between “swag” and “schwag” — two pop culture words that are often misused. “Swag” is generally considered to be free stuff like T-shirts, giant foam fingers, Taco Bell hats, stickers or generally useless promotional material that’s shot out of T-shirt cannons at events like concerts or the X Games. “Schwag,” on the other hand, simply refers to low-grade pot filled with seeds and stems that gives you a sore throat and a headache.
OK. Back to the topic at hand. As a result of wearing a buff for the last six months, my neck has never been so supple. After making the huge mistake of cutting my hair short over a year ago, my neck was an exposed, sitting duck to get sunburnt beyond recognition. It looked more like a tandoori turkey neck. Thanks to the constant protection from a buff, the skin on my neck is as young and supple as that of a baby seal.
Until there’s an order lifting mask usage, I’ll be firmly ensconced on the sidelines behind team Fauci. What do you suppose those trading cards will be worth in 100 years?