It’d been a while since I’d been called out like that, and honestly it felt refreshing. For once, instead of going around judging everyone like we all do all the time, I was the one taking the brunt of the criticism, my glass house was taking a direct hit with the business end of the omnipotent, shaming hammer. Guess what my infraction was? Carrying my skis the wrong way. In a ski town, for someone who calls himself a local, that’s a yellow-flag-worthy offense. A 15-yard penalty from the spot of the foul, and loss of down.
I’d just pulled into the lot at Highlands on a busy powder-day weekend morning and miraculously managed to find a teeny parking spot between a Sprinter van and a rental Suburban. After putting on my boots and getting all the maddening bits and pieces organized, putting the keys in the special hiding place, it was time to make my move; get ahead and stay ahead of all the weekend warriors. There was definitely a sense of urgency. Powder days can easily be screwed up by a series of self-inflicted bad decisions.
Just as I was getting the skis off the roof of my Mini Cooper, you know the poser one in town with “ZG MINI” vanity plates, I saw her out of the corner of my eye. Fan boy alert! She’s a living local legend in my mind. One of those fast women in Aspen who can ski better than all of the guys who think they’re the best skier on Aspen Mountain. She’s already forgotten more about skiing than I’ll ever be able to learn in a lifetime of lessons, Aspenauts, racing, hiking the bowl and countless hours of freeskiing with hoodlum buddies reeking of pot.
I absentmindedly grabbed my skis and made a hasty break for it, just to be in her mere presence, to see if her skiing prowess would somehow rub off on me like an inexplicable case of osmosis. She was walking briskly toward the entrance of the ski area, and I followed her like a kid who chases a fire truck would. As I cheerily said “Hi!” she looked at me like I had the plague; she sped up and delivered a sobering criticism that shook me to my core. I had it coming, I deserved it. That’s what made it so devastating.
“Dude. Seriously?! Tails first?” she said, and picked up her pace to get out ahead of me, so as to not be associated with anyone who would intentionally carry their skis over their shoulder, tails first. I blushed and swallowed hard. As a cherry on top of my Screw-up Sundae, the ski brakes were such that the ski on top had slid nearly a foot in front of the other so it really looked like I was, gulp, not necessarily from around these parts. The real clincher would’ve been my dangling power straps and rear-entry ski boots.
Mea culpa: In my defense, 99.9 percent of the time I always carry my skis the “right” way; on my left shoulder (because I’m right handed), tips first, with the toe binding behind the shoulder and both my ski poles in my right hand. This tails-first debacle was a hasty exception just to be near someone who has done the daunting all day and all night, top to bottom, in a tuck, 24 Hours of Aspen event and won it, thrice.
It cracks me up to see all the different ways people carry their skis now. One of my favorite pastimes is to sit somewhere near the gondola and watch the various techniques, and refer to them by their clever names like “the offering,” “the bazooka,” “the try-hard,” ”the dragger” or perhaps the most clever in my opinion, “the suitcase,” each one of which boils down to a psychological case study in what a pain in the ass skiing and all of the equipment can be at times, especially for people here on vacation, new to the sport. You sometimes see families having China-Syndrome nuclear meltdowns simply trying to get their kids to carry their own equipment from the rental shop back to the hotel.
Not us locals. We know better. Whenever we see someone doing something wrong, we either help them, or shame them into doing it how we feel is the right way. I promise, I’ll never carry my skis the wrong way again. Look at the bright side: Basically all there is left to do is ski now, so everyone’s going to have plenty of time to work on their ski-carrying technique this spring.