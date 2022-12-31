(Note: Let’s start the new year off with some B-movie-grade horror. The following is a fictional account of a possessed, murdering, rider-less snowmobile that terrorizes Aspen Mountain at night. This is part one of a sporadic, ongoing series. Be afraid.)
He seemed like a nice enough guy, but after about four or five pints he started ranting about a haunted, possessed, rider-less snowmobile that hit him one night up on Ajax. Right on cue, Ben the bartender at the J-bar leaned in and whispered with a downvalley drawl, “Hey Tuck, this hurts me more than it hurts you, but I’m gonna have to ask you kindly to leave. You’re starting to scare the paying customers again.”
The honeymooners sitting next to him he’d been pleasantly conversing with squirmed nervously on their stools, suddenly pretending to be lost in their phones. The sun-damaged, hardened local rose unsteadily to his feet, looked at them woefully and said with a somber tone, “No one believes me...” and limped out the door. The wife was visibly shaken when she noticed the severity of a grisly scar high on the side of his face surrounding his horrid, cloudy eye. “We’ll take our check now too, thanks...”
The night of the accident started off plainly enough: a repetitive day of work in the rutted customer service trenches of Aspen, followed by a solo evening skin up Ajax. Just as Tucker was passing Tortilla Flats, a gusty phantom squall blew in. Darkness settled. He made an audible and decided to go up Dipsy Doodle instead of his usual route up Silver Bell. As he was nearing the top of the first pitch he heard the frenzied whine of a tortured snowmobile revving wildly. It almost sounded like the thing was a souped-up, high-performance racing machine, the likes of which you see at Buttermilk during the Winter X Games.
Suddenly out of nowhere, the dastardly thing came screaming out of the trees, became airborne and struck him with such brutal force he immediately lost consciousness. That’s the last thing he remembered before waking up in the ICU after a Flight for Life helicopter ride to Grand Junction. The demon snow machine circled back to finish its macabre obligation, and then had to split when a snowcat miraculously appeared from a hidden treed cutoff. The cat skinner saw Tucker laying there unresponsive, bleeding profusely into the snow. If it weren’t for him, Tucker would be dead.
Two days later, there was a story in both newspapers about the accident. “Man seriously injured in snowmobile hit-and-run on Aspen Mountain,” one headline read.
Tuck had autographed copies of both taped to this refrigerator, figuring they might be worth something on eBay someday. The town was abuzz with rumors and theories. All of the Aspen Skiing Co. snowmobiles were cleared of involvement, but people were starting to wonder if the accident had anything to do with the grisly unsolved New Year’s Eve death of a snowmobiler on the backside of Ajax the year before — the face so mangled they needed dental records for identification — or the freak “machine-triggered avalanche,” according to CAIC, that killed two people training at night for the Grand Traverse up Richmond Ridge earlier in the season. Aspen police were sniffing around the snowmobile “Harbor” atop Aspen Mountain looking for the USM (Unmanned Snow Machine), and they even dispatched an undercover agent to prowl the backside by day and the bars at night.
Ever since the accident, Tucker’s life had come unglued. He looked like he’d seen a ghost. No, he looked more like a ghost that had seen a ghost. After the initial wave of grief predators and well-wishers had receded, he was social kryptonite, sucking the joy marrow from any conversation or brief, awkward interaction. People avoided him like the bubonic plague. His wife left him, and his friends were nowhere to be found. He turned to his reliable old friend, the listener, the bottle. He bounced from job to job, turning up in local businesses that shocked his old friends to see. Had it not been for his steadfast employee-housing unit, ol’ Tuck would’ve been long gone. He was still of value to the community he’d given the best years of his life to. He wasn’t going anywhere.
Townsfolk were starting to get justifiably concerned. Was some lunatic on the loose at night on Ajax on a snowmobile? Skinning up there at night was suddenly an ominous proposition. The “Sledneck” crowd felt unfairly ostracized. Every time a truck with a snowmobile in the back drove through town, people stared and wondered, was that the guy? Whenever the word “snowmobile” was mentioned, or you heard the telltale sound of one, people’s attention spiked. When someone gathered the courage and asked Tucker who he thought responsible for the terror campaign, he replied, “Not who, what.”
Then the video surfaced. One snowy night at SkiCo’s live feed of the snow stake on Aspen Mountain, an unmanned snowmobile came into the background and slowly stopped, perfectly framed, almost like it knew the best angle. The conditions were near whiteout, but one could clearly ascertain there was no rider on it. The black iron, chrome and carbon fiber gas-fueled beast idled for a few seconds, pulsed the throttle and flashed its blinding headlight as if taunting the viewers, and then screamed off into the snowy night.
The next day, SkiCo’s switchboard operators fielded frantic calls from incredulous witnesses to the unsettling event. Fervent pleas went to the mountain manager, then the head of operations, and finally to the president and CEO. Was this some kind of prank? What kind of sicko would do such a thing? Whatever it was, the town and the ski company had a serious PR nightmare on their hands. Aspen was no stranger to random senseless death, and Aspen Mountain wasn’t done killing yet, either.
What was driving this thing? Some said it was the enraged ghost of Aspen’s past seeking its own macabre vigilante form of vengeance on innocent Aspenites, lashing out at the rampant encroaching development and all the ugly side effects. One camp theorized it was a culmination of the Pandora’s expansion, short-term rentals on the backside, multimillion-dollar mining claim deals and land banking in town, the Gorsuch House debacle, the Snow Beach, Aspen X, the city government, cutthroat developers and Realtors, et al. Others alleged it was an old Ute curse the Indigenous peoples had left behind when they were kicked out of the valley, coming to bleed its pounds and pounds of white flesh.
Everyone had a shrewd version that suited their own tailored rant, but Tucker knew better, and he had a job to do.
