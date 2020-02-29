“Hey Mom, can I please have some money to go see a movie tonight at the Isis?!” If only I had any real intention of going to see a movie. That’s usually how my weekends began in the West End over by the Aspen Ice Garden during the winter months. The main objectives were to go skitching, get a heaving slice of deep dish supreme pizza, then finish the night out at the Pinball Palace playing Space Invaders until I ran out of quarters. It was a time in Aspen, incidentally, that a grade-schooler could go see an R-rated movie — unaccompanied by an adult, with hand-written note from your parents.
You know what the problem with local Aspen kids is these days? You never see them skitching anymore. I know they have it in them. I see them prowling around town in small mischievous wolf-like packs. What exactly is skitching? It’s the pinnacle of thrill, excitement and danger in degenerate winter sports: hanging onto the back of a car’s bumper and being pulled around town over icy and snow-packed streets, undetected. Skitching was an early renegade form of ridesharing. Some drivers would let you grab on and hitch a ride, then intentionally tried to whip you off their bumper by speeding around corners, like trying to flick a booger off a finger.
There were some spectacular wipeouts, but as far as I can recollect, no one ever got hurt. (Editor’s note: Skitching is a horrible idea, should not be tried by anyone and is potentially fatal under any circumstance.) Probably the most dangerous was skitching behind a RFTA bus. When you hit a dip at an intersection, if you were too close and slid too far under, the rear bumper could come down and crush your legs like a Dixie cup. The Holy Grail of skitching, that we always talked about but no one ever obtained, was the ultimate defiant act of skitching behind a cop car. Our oh-so convenient excuse was usually that Saabs had crappy bumpers for skitching, anyways.
There was more to it than just grabbing a hold of the bumper and getting dragged around. It was like cross training for skiing and hockey. Style, form and where you placed yourself on the bumper were key. Too close to the exhaust, or right behind the wheel for example, were not sweet spots. You could hit a pothole, or a manhole cover. Footwear was crucial — Moon Boots were my choice. Another key component? Knowing when to let go of the bumper and run from the local police.
It was one of the biggest kid-scandals that I can remember. It all happened at the hallowed corner of Bleeker and Garmisch in plain daylight, was captured on film, and ended up on the cover of Thursday’s Aspen Times. Skitching had caught the attention of a number of parents and teachers around town, and they were generally unimpressed. One day when school let out, a huge, honking, 1970s-style land-yacht of a car with an enormous chrome bumper stopped in front of the lower-elementary school now known as the Yellow Brick.
What looked like a baker’s dozen of Aspen school kids latched onto the back of that thing, like adorable little ticks, all of them wearing backpacks and pom-pom hats. The car started moving and the photographer snapped a picture. Busted. Cover of the paper. When we picked up our stacks of Aspen Times to sell that Thursday in the alley behind Carl’s and saw the cover, our stomachs sank. Shock waves of punishment rippled through town that night. Kids were grounded; some still are, others were scared straight. Skitching was officially outlawed. It was like a big drug bust in the sense that after a couple weeks of discretion and laying low, normal skitching operations inevitably resumed again.
Skitching was mostly done by boys, but a couple of girls got in on the action, like my mini-bike-riding tomboy heartthrob who lived up the street on Hopkins, right across from the Parlor Car restaurant, Beth Madsen. She could skitch with the best of them.
You know how you can tell the local adults that used to skitch as kids? They boot-ski whenever they get the chance; that’s the slowly dying art of sliding across a surface with ski boots on. Next time you see a group of Aspen kids standing awkwardly around a stop sign in the middle of a neighborhood, check your rear mirror after you pass and see if you have any devious skitchers stuck to your bumper.