I’ve been watching the latest intrigue and hullabaloo surrounding the Gorsuch Haus with a piqued interest this week. My days have been spent reading the papers and letters to the editor, talking to locals in town and on chairlifts and listening to their stances. People are generally unimpressed. Community is going toe-to-toe with commodity. The common consensus among longtime Aspenites these days is that our town is being hollowed out like a sourdough boule and filled with canned, corporate clam chowder. Aspen’s trademarked messy vitality is getting bleach bombed. The staggering rate at which the change is happening is making people carsick.
I’m also trying to process my own feelings as I happen to be in the tricky position of having written publicly in favor of the 1A base redevelopment and Gorsuch Haus at least three times that I can recall. I kind of felt like a fraud, skiing around wearing a “Norway” hat.
Do I feel duped? No, but I am surprised. Should I be? In retrospect, didn’t the Snowmass Base Village sell several times before finally being developed? I think I’m sadly numb to it all. I feel impotent to outrage. This whole saga, with the Russia intrigue and rumors of money laundering, is starting to remind me of a bad episode of the old 1980s TV show “Dynasty.” How do you even flip a property like that? Is there a “Craigslist” for developers or would one go straight to the dark web?
Last Saturday morning after digesting both local newspapers’ articles, the first person I ran into at Aspen Highlands in the Thunderbowl lift line was Jeff Gorsuch. He seemed happy. The next day I skied Ajax and immediately ran into locals who were on the polar-opposite end of the glee spectrum on the Gorsuch Haus debacle. It was an odd feeling facing them. Though the topic of the Gorsuch Haus never came up, you could feel the pissed-off elephant stomping around the room. It made me think: I bet Jeff Gorsuch is going to have to have a lot of awkward conversations as he navigates his way around town for a little while.
The funny thing is, I sat next to Peter Fornell — the man who turned himself in to the police for spray-painting, in blood-red, “LIARS — GO BACK TO VAIL” on the window of the Gorsuch Ski Shop for the Sunday morning church and ski crowds to see — at one of those Aspen City Council meetings, and we both stood in front of everyone and spoke in favor of the redevelopment. Jeff said Peter’s actions of vandalism were unbalanced. You could make a cogent argument that what the Gorsuch Haus team did was the textbook definition of “unbalanced.”
I have the luxury of having a keen editor, and being able to do my graffiti a little more subtly, with the nuance of a keyboard and a mouse. Upon reflection, the pen might not actually be mightier than the sword, because technically, ink doesn’t kill your enemy.
There are still people in town that won’t even speak to me because I supported the project. One guy even told me he thought my column in favor was the reason the vote barely passed. If I can be your villain, then so be it. Sorry, but I’m a pretty crappy villain. I make a much better laughingstock.
There seems to me to be an element of toxic rage lurking just beneath the surface of a lot of locals that issues like Gorsuch Haus will ignite. You see the anger really erupt like a cold sore on the lip of Aspen in the comment sections on social media. I don’t subscribe to the vitriol. Some people call the temperament being “passionate” but I see the sentiment more of a serious cause-and-effect local mental health issue.
I learned long ago as a columnist that writing mean things in the paper about people in the community is a dead end, a self-imposed expiration date. I know all the players on both sides of the issues, from those who wear diamonds to those who wear duct tape. I know developers. I know ski bums who live at ground zero — the Skiers Chalet. I know second homeowners and tourists. I know the city council. I know the SkiCo. I know people who rent, people who live in and own employee housing, and people who own free-market homes. I know Jeff Gorsuch, and people who work at his ski shop. The relationships with those whom I’ve mentioned are all relationships I value.
One thing I found intriguing from a recent article was that our esteemed Mayor Torre suggested that city monies be given back to the city in light of the recent sale — an implication, to some extent, of theft.
The component of this drama I’m most interested in now? The next chapter. Aman Resorts — if they ultimately end up being the developer — will usher a whole new era of high-end accommodations in Aspen that may very well give the Little Nell a run for its money, in terms of luxury, exclusivity and service.
When you frame these local paradigm shifts in light of SkiCo’s recent rebranding, and their efforts at targeting the ultra-luxury demographic in such a public way, it’s evident that our dear little Aspen Mountain is going through some awkward growing pains. If I skied exclusively at Ajax every day, the only way I could initially reconcile that moneyed metamorphosis was with a daily dose of denial and a pocket one-hitter.
Regardless of what you think of the Gorsuch Haus transaction, it happened. Now it’s time to look confidently to our future and the next chapter. All I really want is to see the new chairlift, a new base area, a public park, a ski museum, the World Cup races back and to ski 1A. Does that make me a bad person? Frankly I really liked the Gorsuch Haus concept we were sold, but never really pictured those three guys as hoteliers.
Apparently neither did they.
Contact Lorenzo at suityourself@sopris.net or via instagram.com/lorenzosemple3/.