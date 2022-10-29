I’m starting to get scared that Ajax may open prematurely, throwing my well-laid plans into a tailspin. The headless horseman of winter galloped into town overnight, cracking his bullwhip at the petrified gawkers cowering from behind their frosted windowpanes. He set up his haunted house of winter horrors, featuring the rasping sound of ice scrapers on windshields, people slipping and falling on ice or skinning up the mountain (then getting injured before ski season even starts) and the kind of chill that sends shudders to your very core. Screw him and the horse he rode in on!
My hanging baskets are still dangling by their chain nooses, dead and withered, piled with snow, like a warning for others to heed. My heat tapes aren’t plugged in yet, cold as a corpse to touch. My rain gutters are choked with autumn’s trash — the fool’s gold of aspen leaves, pine needles and cones. My snow shovel is buried under junk 6 feet deep in the shed, where dreams of summer go to die.
I wouldn’t call it winter just yet. If you’ve seen this fall dread show before, you know it’s entirely possible all the snow will be melted from the valley floor before Thanksgiving. Don’t be tricked by this treat. There are usually three false summits before winter.
Halloween in Aspen always restores my faith in fellow townsfolk. Just when you think you’re surrounded by unimaginative duds, you see the elaborate, artful costumes. I’m reminded how clever, creative and expressive people here really are. There’s lots of gender bending and mild offending going down. The costumes are so resourceful, so funny, so outlandish, and the ensuing behavior so wild, I’m comforted in a morbid sense by the insanity.
Miscreants, on the other hand, will take that carefully restored faith and shatter it like family heirloom china on the ground in front of your house. They’ll throw eggs at your car, soap your windows, douse shaving cream all over your door handles and cover your trees with mega rolls of toilet paper for all the neighbors to laugh at.
Halloween used to be the one night that unwashed locals could enter freely without membership into the Caribou Club: Aspen’s first private playpen for the well-heeled big wheels, back when it was a big deal. You’d add the appropriately nicknamed “Boo” to the list of bars you hopped to and fro like a mischievous grasshopper. The night became an endurance race to see who could keep their costume on the longest, as Halloween costumes are notoriously itchy and sweaty, especially when you’re under the influence of some scary mind-altering substance.
When you’re sweating under a latex mask, drenched in vampire blood, it’s hard to talk and hear what’s going on. Stuff gets weird, fast. Sometimes too weird, too fast, and you have to shed the disguise and come back to semi-reality. I can remember one All Hallows’ Eve being trapped in a bathroom stall by a vampire with a bindle droning on and on and on about his personal problems. I miss those wild days. I’m glad they’re gone. My ideal Halloween night now is to be safe in bed by 9 p.m. with my reading glasses on.
If St. Patrick’s Day is the “amateur hour” of partying holidays, then Halloween is the big player that shows up on game day and makes big plays. From what I’ve read, Oct. 31 is the biggest night of all for DUIs and pedestrians getting hit in Colorado. There’s also a fear this year of fentanyl in candy. Talk about a nightmare on Main Street. When I was a kid there were always horrifying reports of razor blades and needles hidden inside in Halloween candy.
I’ll never forget the year before we moved to Aspen, my mom (painstakingly with love) made a huge batch of caramel apples, and wrapped them in clear wrapping with a scissor-curled ribbon around them. Some obnoxious brat in the neighborhood started a rumor that she put razor blades in the apples. The next day, the uneaten apples were scattered all down the sidewalk of our neighborhood. Kids can be so mean — almost as mean as adults.
Clark’s Market has had the best pumpkins for a couple of years now. If you put your freshly whittled jack-o’-lanterns outside the front door to flaunt your Halloween flare, the supple orange flesh runs the risk of being targeted by two different types of predators: vandals and animals. Delinquents will willfully smash your pumpkins to smithereens, and creatures will chow them down to nubs.
My first solo outing as a kid on Halloween was spooky. We were renting Stein Eriksen’s house on 2nd Street and Hopkins Avenue. As a third grader toying with independence, I’d been making rounds through the immediate neighborhood with a pillowcase. I was wearing some type of spaceman costume — a hybrid of my character in the school play, covered with the obligatory ski parka to keep warm. There was snow on the ground, the streets were icy, the town was ominously dark and breath was freezing instantly. I decided to go rogue outside of the pre-determined, one-block-radius safety zone and wander past the ice rink toward the Fireside Inn. Just as I rounded the corner by the pile of snow from the Zamboni, a Willy’s jeep filled with Aspen High students pulled up next to me.
“Hey look, it’s an astronaut!” one of them exclaimed jeeringly to the others’ laughter.
A guy hanging out of the back asked, “Whatcha got in the bag, lil’ fella?” I walked close to the jeep, opened my pillowcase to show him and started listing off my recently acquired booty of candy and chocolates. I suddenly heard a “WHOOSH!” sound and as I looked-up, I was staring right down the barrel of a fire extinguisher. The kid had unleashed a blinding, high-powered torrent of white chemical fire retardant right into my face, and marinated me from head to toe in the stuff. The Jeep sped off into the black night amid raucous laughs, and I ran home, crying.
My mom undressed me and put me in a bubble bath where I blubbered until I went to bed. I’ve been somewhat afraid to go trick or treating ever since. Maybe I’ll throw on my costume — “ol’ faithful,” a prisoner outfit with a “Bob Braudis for Sheriff” bumper sticker on the front and a reelect DiSalvo one on the back. Who knows what kind of treats I’ll come home with this time?
