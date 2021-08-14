There used to be a bookshop/gift shop downstairs on the Hyman Avenue pedestrian mall where 7908 restaurant is now, and where the Irish joint was before that, and then something else I can’t remember before that. As spirited youth, we’d walk into the gift shop and peruse the posters when we hopelessly exhausted our supply of quarters at the video arcade next door.
I’m thinking it was called Timberline Gift Shop. All I know is they had one of those upright poster displays you could flip through, filled with all of the cool, old ski posters that were actually current at the time: the kitten hanging off a chairlift with skis on that said “Keep your tips up!” or the buxom blonde Lange girl; the guy standing on a haystack with a pair of skis on that said “Ski Texas” or the cartoon drawing of a ski area with funky caricatures doing all kinds of wacky stuff on skis. Then there was the holy grail of posters — the “Have your next affair in Aspen” poster, with two dogs fornicating in the middle of the street.
The slogan is blunt, metaphoric, and full of obvious sexual insinuation and allusion. Very meta and Vegas-esque. The archival historic picture begs detailed study. Like the double terminal on Nell Chair, the Walnut House where Rick had those insane posters of Mick Jagger and Bjorn Borg, Crossroads Drug, the Sinclair station, Aspen Drug and Toro’s. There’s a lot to unpack there, but the real superstars are a copulating canine couple — a white Husky and a black Lab.
I always laugh when I see that poster because we used to have a dog named “Barney,” an old mutt we got from the pound. One day my sisters took him for a walk into town, tied him up in front of Tom’s Market (where the Ute Mountaineer is now) and accidentally left him there overnight. We had a charge account there and the deli hamburgers were especially delectable. The next morning at the breakfast table my mom asked, “Where’s Barney? Has anyone seen Barney?” My sisters looked at each other, did a hard swallow, and scurried away from the table, down Hopkins into town — and there was Barney. Sitting right where they’d left him. I think that incident made them better parents.
Last year during the fall, I felt something was missing. Then I realized one morning the Aspen Skiing Co. hadn’t launched an advertising campaign for the ski season. Fair enough; everything was in question. It still is. There are even locals who say that the SkiCo and the town of Aspen should cease to do any advertising whatsoever because Aspen’s become “unlivable.” Hmmm. Why do an ad campaign when you have thousands of fabulous people from all walks of life unintentionally posting ads on social media? Because, not launching an advertising campaign this year would be another giant missed opportunity. A penalty shot with an open net.
What changes from our tourist base did you notice last year? More domestic visitors, no Brazilians or Australians? Last year, I saw, interacted with and did business with more African-American tourists in Aspen than ever. And rappers. It made me happy. I was flattered to be an Aspenite and host.
I don’t know if anyone noticed, but the best advertising campaign for Aspen that SkiCo or the chamber’s never done happened right before our very eyes. A mega-rapper named Young Dolph rolled into town with an 18-wheel car-carrier with two matching paint job sport cars, and a four-wheeler with a matching paint scheme, and drove laps through town — “scooping the loop” was what we used to call it in high school — professionally filming every move. They hit the jewelry stores and paid for everything with cash: fat stacks of the stuff, like you only see on TV.
Then they stormed the dispensaries and gutted the places. Then they went back to their rented mega-mansion with chefs, masseuses and chauffeurs catering to their every whim and posted pictures on Instagram of their posse standing in the snow getting high in Aspen.
But Young Dolph didn’t stop there. He recorded and filmed a song called “Aspen.” They even played it one time during a Cyclebar class I attended in Aspen. I’ve done my best to interpret the lyrics and it can only be construed as the biggest compliment we’ve ever had. As a cherry on top, the music video starts with him reading the Aspen Daily News.
To me Young Dolph’s presence in Aspen was a direct result of the advertising that SkiCo’s been doing over the years in terms of cultivating diversity, inclusion, love and acceptance: ad campaigns that at first are difficult to understand. I’d even trace the origins of Aspen’s popularity with the rap crowd back to the Winter X Games and their music offerings. Regardless, it’s happening. The knee-jerk mentality is to mock the ads, and us, and start a huge flame war in the comment section with trolls chiming in about virtue signaling and being “woke,” and how horrible Aspen and the people who live here are.
“Have your next affair in Aspen” could be just a marketing slogan our town needs right now to plant a flag atop our heap of irreverent, dog-loving, messy vitality. Call and book your vacation today. Operators are standing by.
What do you get the Aspen aficionado that already has everything? Sorry, but Young Dolph’s “Aspen Anorak” is sold out; however these postcards are available online from the folks at Vintage Ski World.Contact Lorenzo at suityourself@sopris.net or follow him via instagram.com/lorenzosemple3/.