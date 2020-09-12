I am giddy like a schoolboy with excitement for football. It’s almost as if I have come down with a rare form of football-deficiency scurvy.
At this point in the spiral arc of the pandemic, it’s the little victories you desperately look for behind the curtain. Our country is thirsting for some distraction, something to add structure to our lives, something to look forward to each week that we can’t binge watch. Anything to relieve us from the drip, drip, drip, leaky-faucet, water-torture misery that is politics, even if it amounts to a temporary frivolous distraction. Football, for me, is that very instrument.
Taking into account everything our nation has been through in the last six months, with the one-two punch of racial unrest and the coronavirus, it feels like the angst over football players choosing to kneel during the national anthem has mainly subsided. The vast majority of Americans are at some semblance of understanding, if not downright supportive of the players expressing themselves however they see fit. To me, protesting during the national anthem is the epitome of living in America. It challenges us. It makes us uncomfortable. It’s not political, it’s social justice, it’s change, it’s about the human condition and being on the right team.
That’s why I wasn’t even remotely surprised to read that one of the president’s sons had made a woefully out-of-touch statement declaring that football was “dead.” Actually, it’s not. Football is bigger than politics. It’s bigger than any president. NFL football is one thing that can actually bring us together right now, since our “Television Man” president has open-field fumbled a golden, once-in-a-lifetime, handed-on-a-garnished-silver-platter opportunity to do so.
As a result, football is arguably more important now than it’s ever been. My hypothesis is that football TV ratings will bust through the roof this year. Thursday’s opener was an indicative record-breaking advertising sell-out. Nobody cares that the president’s blood-sucking son isn’t watching the NFL.
If you’re going to raise a fuss about players kneeling during the anthem, then go full-metal-jacket “law and order!” and start levying fines against all of the Americans who are talking, sitting at home, flubbing lyrics, wearing hats, going to the bathroom or waiting in concession lines during the national anthem.
Football for me is a rigorous exercise in faith. As Coloradans, it’s best to enter into the season with the uncompromising conviction that the Denver Broncos are going to win the Super Bowl, regardless of the odds, injuries or predictions by people who pay attention to these minor details for a living. Up until that very last snap, of the very last play that eliminates your team — you know, the Hail Mary, or the one where guys are throwing last-ditch laterals to each other, it’s crucial to maintain hope.
One of the really interesting components to this year’s season is going to be the fan-less games. Since there is no coherent coronavirus strategy in our country, the NFL attendance policies are, not surprisingly, analogously fragmented. There are 32 teams in the NFL, and basically 32 different policies. Some teams are allowing anywhere from 20-25% stadium capacity, while others are holding off on any fans at all for at least three weeks into the season.
The Denver Broncos, for example, will have zero fans in the stadium for the Sept. 14 “Monday Night Football” home opener against Tennessee. They will, however, be allowing 5,700 fans into Mile High for the Sept. 27 game to watch Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a team with eye patches, hooks, corny tricorner hats and pillowy blouses whose landlocked pirate skiff will get blown out of the water.
According to the heir to the mighty Broncos throne, Brittany “Oops, I did it again” Bowlen, there will be “many health and safety enhancements in place” and fans will be seated in “small pods.” As long as the beer is flowing like wine, everything should be fine. I’m getting a real kick out of the piped-in crowd noise, and all the life-sized cutouts in the stands. The one I’m patiently waiting for is of the ubiquitous, non sequitur Marlins Man.
It’ll be fascinating to see, statistically speaking, what effect having no fans or limited fans has on home-field advantage. Will the players’ egos be starved for attention? Will they underperform? As far as the virus goes, it’s my understanding that every single player in the NFL will be tested every single day. We’ll know pretty quickly if there are more outbreaks. I’m assuming there will be mandatory mask requirements, and cheerleaders — lots of cheerleaders.
As starved for petty diversions as I’ve been, I didn’t miss the anti-climactic rigmarole of preseason football one bit. As a result, there’s a more palpable anticipatory energy with the start of this year’s season. The first game is going to be borderline sensory-overload. It’ll be the very first time seeing a lot of the players. Not to mention the culinary possibilities that football begs; for every game, I try and create, and then overeat, a different region-specific menu. For the Denver home opener, the recent colder temperatures call for pork and green chili with posole and chilies from the farmers market, and all of the football-specific accoutrements to boot. Go Broncos!