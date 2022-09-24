When the reply-all email hit my inbox I tensed up. All Aspen Daily News columnists were being called to headquarters for a new headshot — our picture for the paper — to be immortalized in the merciless annals of the internet.
What was I going to wear? Should I get a haircut? Was it too late or risky to perform a makeshift facelift? Couldn’t I just keep using my old picture? I could almost feel the tingle of a giant cold sore about to erupt like Mt. Vesuvius on my lip.
I had to perform a rigorous personal inventory as to why I was taking this portrait so seriously. Where was all this angst coming from? After all, it was just a picture, right? The camera is your best friend and your worst enemy simultaneously. It doesn’t have bad days or lie. The camera is objective, remorseless and brutally honest: a mechanical, robot journalist that “calls it like it sees it.” All I could do at that point was start a crash diet and workout program in hope of salvaging my image.
I remember the day my original headshot was taken. I’m guessing it was 15 years ago. I’m still unsure when my first column was published. I had been on a raft trip, which one of the assistant editors of the Aspen Daily News, Catherine Lutz, also was on, and after hearing me play acoustic guitar and bloviate about Aspen around the campfire one night, she suggested that I write a local column.
When we got back to town, I called the paper and set up a meeting with the editor-in-chief at the time, Carolyn Sackariason. I can still smell the cigarette smoke wafting from the old upstairs office above the hot yoga studio. My father used to have an office across the hall from the Daily News’ offices, so I knew the building well. People would visit him, expecting to see him writing a screenplay, but instead of pecking-away on his trusty old manual Olympia typewriter, he’d be playing with his massive rubber-stamp collection.
Carolyn sat with me, asked me some seemingly vague yet analytical psyops-type questions, and then handed me the job. All I had to do was write three sample columns by the end of the week. I walked out of the offices on a cloud. I was going to be a local columnist! Then it hit me. Gulp. Three whole columns? I’d never ever written one before. I had a string of hare-brained, deranged, ski-bum letters to the editor — including an embarrassing one about crashing Jacuzzis naked, which I wished had never been printed.
Wow. The bloom whooshed off of the rose. This was all too real. Oh yeah, and she also needed a headshot.
I made arrangements with the photographer to meet at the bottom of Ajax at noon. I’d timed it perfectly so that I skinned up and skied down Ajax, getting to the bottom on time. That was back when I actually had the will to do things like skin up Ajax for fun, not at gunpoint or being chased by a pit bull or the police. I’d have that signature, weathered Aspen look — face ruddy from exercise, a slight hint of raccoon eyes and windswept “Hair by Spar Gulch.” I even wore my favorite Obermeyer mountaineering shell. That’s the story behind my old column picture.
On the fateful day of the new headshot, I panicked. I arguably hit bottom with a thud, like one of those ski crashes where you get too much air and drop out of the sky like Wily Coyote, and then pancake on the flats right under the chairlift for the whole town to see. Right before I left the house, in a momentary lapse of reason, I did the unthinkable. I rubbed hemorrhoid cream on the bags under my eyes.
I’d heard it was a common beauty cream secret ingredient, so I removed the applicator and applied liberally. Now you know what kind of monster I really am. I rubbed butt cream on my face, for you, the reader. Happy now? I’m surprised I didn’t have an allergic reaction, swelling my eyes shut. The look you see on my face is from riding into town on the Rio Grande Trail on an e-bike, wearing a tie. That was my trademark when I worked for Aspen Skiing Co.: the guy with a tie. I wore a tie to work every single day. Just trying to class up the joint, ma’am.
The new picture process was a quick and relatively painless process — that is, less painful than hemorrhoids. As a bonus, I got to hang out at the Aspen Daily News’ offices. I love the feel of a bustling newsroom, and talking to all the reporters and editors. There’s something thrilling about hearing the stories for the next day — news that people haven’t read yet. The mood reminds me of an old paperback detective novel like they used to sell at the drugstores. And as a bonus, I got to stress eat and scarf down a dozen or so homemade pigs-in-blankets that the nice photographer, Rachel Bock, was kind enough to make.
Over the past week, I’ve been increasingly nervous about my new picture, as I’ve yet to see it. I think the reason I’m so anxious is because I take my job writing for the paper really seriously. The gravity, honor, significance, obligation and pressure of being a columnist in Aspen are not lost on me, so thank you for reading. My currency is eyeballs.
You wouldn’t believe how many people over the years have begged me to get a new headshot. There you have it. You can see exactly what 15 years of “living the dream” at altitude in the mud, sun and snow does to a man’s face. I think the technical term is “horse-whipped.” Now I’m doing everything in my power to change my appearance again — like getting a dangerously short barbershop haircut — so that no one recognizes me out on the street.
Lorenzo regrets not putting one of those cheesy 100-day pins on his shirt for the new picture.