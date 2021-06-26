Leave it to me to tackle the provocative topics that other local columnists shudder with fear over, like all the cotton blowing around town right now. “Snow in summer,” “Winter in June,” whatever you want to call it — it’s everywhere. Personally, I kind of like it. I actually look forward to it in a twisted way.
In terms of allergies, the cotton never bothered me. I could snort the stuff and still be unfazed — more energized as a lost-sailor, landlocked Popeye. Other people fly into a panic teetering on a nervous breakdown when they see the cotton blowing around like a tornado vortex of perceived allergens. Here’s the funny thing – the cotton itself is benign. It’s about as toxic as a T-shirt lying on the ground.
My loose understanding is it’s the pollen from the blooms weeks ago that’s the real allergen, not to mention the film of green pollen coating the entire valley floor from all the evergreens. When the cotton flies, it means we’re nearing the end of the allergy battle. Aspen trees incidentally also produce cotton of their own. Legend has it that locals used to stuff pillows with it and use it as bedding.
The one thing the cotton is, is highly flammable. We discovered this as hoodlum kids in the West End when some local derelict pyromaniac — of which there were several — hipped us to the fact that you could light the piles on fire.
Where others see misery, I find humor and profit centers. I’ve always thought someone could start a business here called “Cotton Busters” specializing in high-end cotton removal at people’s homes and businesses. All you’d need is a spiffy, logo’d Tyvek suit, Pit Vipers, a mask, a shop vac, a few pole feather dusters and you’d be in high cotton. I imagine you could easily charge in the neighborhood of $75 an hour for cotton removal services. It’d be a good summer gig for a couple of Aspen High kids to start — catering to the wealthy’s obsessive-compulsive fear of cotton. Imagine the opportunities that could lead to — think pool guy on Red Mountain assuaging the lonely sugar-mama’s crippling cotton-complex each week in June and July.
But what to do with all the harvested cotton? Make high-priced women’s underwear out of it, that’s what. Sell it at Carl’s upstairs for an outrageous price. Market it through the chamber and SkiCo with a titillating, “Have your next affair in Aspen!” campaign. Sorry — no men’s version, but there’s no law that says you can’t.
If I were a robin, I’d have the plushest, phat-stacked cotton-condo nest you’ve ever seen. Females would fly from miles around just to lay their eggs in my plump, overstuffed, cotton-concubine confines.
One of the unspoken reasons that Aspen is so desirable is all of the mature, non-native species cottonwood trees — the deciduous tourists of the tree world — on our valley floor. Because of the cotton they shed, you have people who moved here complaining about trees that moved here before them.
At some point in our fluffy history, someone — probably a woman — had the foresight to create an irrigation ditch network from the base of Shadow Mountain through the West End, and plant cottonwood trees all over Main Street and town. Now a lot of the trees are rotten from the inside, reaching the end of their lifespans.
I remember during one of our daily violent afternoon summer windstorms a mature cottonwood fell squarely onto a parked car over by the Ullr lodge — all four wheels of the flattened Cherokee were splayed flat on the ground like a cartoon. We can always blame the long-gone miners who may or may not have planted them.
If the woodpile up at the Pitkin County landfill is any indication, the local tree-removal/maintenance industry here is a multimillion-dollar venture these days. Bucket trucks, chipper shredders, stump grinders, crews of spidermen with chainsaws, loppers, ropes and harnesses crawling around in the canopies — it’s got to be a harrowing occupation. It’d be a good side-hustle for an aspiring mountaineer. Even the city of Aspen has its own salaried “forester.”
I love the next phase of the cottonwood docudrama, when the aphids set up shop in the heirloom cottonwood trees and start feasting. They chow on the leaves, and then basically urinate all over everything, misting the surfaces around the trees with a revolting, shiny, aphid shellac — or “honeydew” I’ve heard it called. Some days you can see the mist raining down from the trees: the Holy Grail being an aphid-piss rainbow.
As someone in the lawncare industry, the cotton is a big mess. Especially when you come in hot with a leaf-blower and kick up clouds of the stuff, then saunter right through it covered in sweat. It clings to you and you look like an abominable snowman — yet another reason why lawn guys like me here in Aspen are so popular.
Good thing Aspen’s at the top of the water pyramid, because all these cottonwood trees do is sit around, throw shade, make a mess and drink ’til they fall over — like drunken sailors at the old Cooper Street Pier.
It’s amazing what a little bit of rain will do, including temporarily dampen down the cotton. Contact Lorenzo at suityourself@sopris.net or follow him via instagram.com/lorenzosemple3/