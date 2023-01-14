A recent two-part series about employee housing by Aspen Journalism, which ran in the Aspen Daily News last weekend, served two important purposes for me. First, the pieces functioned as an affirmation of how lucky, proud and thankful I am to live in employee housing. Second, they let me — and everyone else in Aspen — know how much my house is worth. It’s been so long since I bought the place, frankly I’d forgotten.
Real estate in Aspen fundamentally bores me. I view the industry largely as a source of mild entertainment. The astronomical numbers, the polished faces, the players, the trendy sales slogans and lifestyle pitches to catch the intangible, they somewhat amuse me. I’m waiting patiently for a Bravo Channel reality TV show about Aspen real estate. We’re basically already a landlocked hybrid version of “Below Deck” meets “Downton Abbey.” Just think ... we could have raucous watch parties at local watering holes with the local stars themselves, amid uproarious, knee-slapping laughter.
Admittedly, I’m burdened with this jaded attitude on Aspen real estate because I have the luxury and privilege of owning my house outright after working my butt off in Aspen for the past 40 years. Granted, my house is a deed-restricted, category 4 employee-housing unit, purchased in August 1997 for $179,517. It’s now worth a whopping $300,684 or so I’m told. To me that’s a lot of money. Undying thanks to my dad for a co-signing the loan at the Bank of Aspen. My pops is buried up at the Aspen Grove Cemetery, and you better believe I go up there regularly with a Butcher’s Block sandwich, have lunch with him and thank him for that. One of my father’s proudest achievements was relocating our family here from Santa Monica, California, in 1974.
I have nothing but praise for the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority employee-housing program, those who started the venture and those who work tirelessly within the system. Thank you, APCHA. The program is not without fault or scammers, but can’t the exact same be said for Aspen’s free market? I’m disappointed in the misunderstandings and dehumanizing angst constantly directed at the program, but not surprised. I see the so-called class war in our community largely contrived as anti-housing talking points. I mostly see symbiosis. I know my place. The cynics are so bent out of shape about future retirees like me retiring into our own houses, probably because most of them are retirees themselves. Who knows? Maybe they’re just smarter than I am. Just a friendly reminder — when you disparage employee housing, you’re personally insulting me and 20% of Pitkin County’s population.
Have you heard the regurgitated recommendation of lifting all deed restrictions on employee housing and letting the free market dictate our future workforce housing needs? Every few years a new prophet comes forth with this concept as if it’s a new cure-all revelation they invented all by themselves. Interestingly enough, Centennial is slated to have the deed restrictions “sunset” and be free market 21 years after the death of the last county commissioner who put the deed restrictions in place. That’s Michael Kinsley. Things are getting tense. Realtors are running out of their drug: inventory. If I were Kinsley, I’d get a pet Rottweiler.
If for some baffling reason, the deed restrictions were magically lifted from my house and I was able to sell the place on Aspen’s free market, I’d hold my cards. I’d like to think that most employee housing owners who are fully invested emotionally, spiritually and physically in Aspen wouldn’t sell either. But there would definitely be an exodus of some sort. Can you imagine the ensuing piranha-esque feeding frenzy? I can only imagine having to make the difficult decision about which of the big three was going to represent me in my Aspen free-market, rock-and-roll fantasy: Bill Stirling, Bob Ritchie or Steven Shane. Or I could always turn my house into an Airbnb so my neighbors could see what it’s like to live next door to a coke dealer, with strangers and cars constantly coming and going.
My big goal in life is to gift my house to both of my kids. That’s my legacy. But first, you’d better believe I’m going to retire into my employee-housing ranchette before they cart me off to Whitcomb Terrace. I’ve spent countless hours of love, labor, blood, sweat and tears making this house a home. My yard alone is worth the value of the house itself. Besides, it wouldn’t be fair to have my house appreciate in value overnight like that. In the event my house was relieved of the tethers of price caps, I suppose my property would be appraised on the free market well over the $2 million mark. It would sell right away and then most likely be torn down relatively quickly.
If you look at the list (all 83 pages) of who owns employee housing units in Aspen and Snowmass, the inventory reads like a who’s who of Aspen — real people who help run our town — business owners, professionals, doctors, lawyers, Realtors, first responders, restaurant workers, teachers, ski patrollers, mothers, fathers, husbands, wives — people with kids who will replace us one day. And those who are scamming the systems, whether free market or government subsidized, I have no approval or interest of whatsoever.
If you’re a free-market homeowner resident in Aspen, or a second-home owner in Aspen, hear this: I have nothing other than gratitude and thanks for your subsidizing of the funky patchwork fabrics of this community, including my own. Rest assured, with me you’re getting a bargain for your money, arguably a deal at twice the price. I own two businesses serving locals, second-home owners and tourists. I try to be of service to the community by writing this column. I raised my two sons here with the goal of them being Aspenites. Time will tell.
Sure, I may ski and ride my mountain bike more than is socially acceptable, and I might carry myself with laissez faire airs and the appearance of a millionaire, but I am of tangible value to the community, as is most every single person living in employee housing. Upon retirement I will continue to be of meaning to our town by volunteering. I promise. That’s the cool thing about Aspen: If you love her unconditionally, she’ll love you right back. If you don’t, then you’re on your own.
Contact Lorenzo at suityourself@sopris.net or instagram.com/lorenzosemple3/