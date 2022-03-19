There was a fascinating article in the newspaper two weeks ago related to employee housing that surprisingly passed without so much as a peep. If you recall, there’s been an ongoing dialogue about forcibly “downsizing” the working stiffs. The fear being that those (me) in employee housing with kids who have flown (or are in the process of flying) the coop somehow will be forced to relocate to smaller employee units.
The whole downscaling dilemma is a confounding Catch-22, because the very reason I was awarded the privilege to buy employee housing in the first place was because of, well, kids.
Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority Director Matthew Gillen, whom I’ve never met, dispelled that threat of forced downsizing like a defensive safety batting down a spoiler pass in my employee housing end zone. He clearly stated: There will be no such forcible downsizing. Any downsizings will be done voluntarily. My reaction? Phew.
This proclamation came as a really big relief to me. I’m like a toddler that needs structure. Any uncertainty takes me out of my routine and translates directly to loss of sleep, further accelerating my haggardness. Living out the rest of my existence in my employee housing has always been the one component to my “exit strategy” that is for certain. I’ve put my blood, sweat and tears into the pillows, sheets, floorboards and gardens of my house.
Another part of my grand exit strategy is that one or both of my adult children will live in our house, work in Aspen and contribute to the community in their own funky and meaningful ways.
One of my biggest fears is that the kids who grow up here will have nowhere to live. The voracious real estate monster is actively trying to sell the ground they’re standing on. It would prefer that you conveniently leave so it can knock down your house and erect a short-term rental in its place.
But you know what’s really fascinating to me? The employee housing program has enabled an entire new generation of locals to live here. I’m speaking specifically to all of the kids who were born at Aspen Valley Hospital and are going to Aspen High or have graduated already.
When I say local, I mean it. Think about it. These kids, albeit young, are more “local” than 99% of the people not born here, who start every rant boastfully with “how long they’ve lived here.” My 19-year-old son Oliver reminds me — and anyone within earshot every time the opportunity presents itself, usually in public — that he’s more local than his dad. Atta boy!
Those in town who actively strive to dismantle the employee housing program can continue seeing red when they read this next part. Do you know what locals living in employee housing are doing when they’re not skiing, working or partying? They’re making babies. More Aspen locals. Locals more local than they are even physically capable of ever being, because they were literally birthed here. Locals who are born into a corrupt system, they say, of bribes, cheating, social engineering and indoctrination that absolutely infuriates them. Locals who vote. You know what the nickname for the Burlingame employee housing neighborhood is? “Breeding-game.”
Have you heard the latest gripe that the primary Aspen voting block is now primarily made up of people in employee housing? It’s almost as if the people who want to abolish employee housing think that our votes shouldn’t count. There’s an insinuation that our votes are somehow wrong or misguided, or that we are beholden to an institution — like we’re some kind of voting-block cesspool. I’d argue the exact opposite: that the voters in employee housing are an educated lot with a firm grasp on local issues, and they enter into the voting booth both democratic and resolute.
What about those trying to whip up some manufactured class war between those who live in employee housing and those who do not? Puh-leeese. More like a complete lack thereof. I’d make another argument that the people who live in employee housing enter into the contract appreciative, clear-eyed and acutely aware of the fact that free-market development pays for their housing, and that you can’t have one without the other. My only response to those who so generously pay into the employee housing coffers — even grudgingly — is a profuse and heartfelt “Thank you.”
Here’s another gripe I heard: that Realtors were living in employee housing. So what? You want to kick them out? All I can say is I’m glad the people in charge of employee housing are the ones in charge and the people with endless bad ideas aren’t. Thanks, Matthew.
As someone who lives in employee housing, I’m obviously a big fan. I hope that when the Lumberyard project comes to fruition, those homes make dreams come true. The critics say it’s on the wrong side of the roundabout. Technically, you can’t be on the wrong side of a circle. While we can’t necessarily build our way out of this mess, let’s at least die trying.
