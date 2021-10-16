Aspen is by no means immune to any of the unsavory byproducts of the human condition you’d usually associate with a big city. Whether you’re talking about crime, murder, rape, suicide, prostitution, drug and alcohol addiction or homelessness, all of these things exist here in their own funky little Aspen way. I’m reminded of homelessness in particular most every time I go on a mountain-bike ride.
For the past two years, I’ve wanted to write about homelessness, as my route has skirted the county-sanctioned Brush Creek Park and Ride homeless encampment complex that’s slated to close at midnight, on the morning of Nov. 1. Better late than never (my writing about it, not the closing of the encampment). The inequity of homelessness is jarringly juxtaposed as airplanes nonchalantly whoosh overhead and car, trucks and buses remorselessly speed by, all on their way to get in on our spoils of treasure and greedily suckle at the engorged teat of Aspen.
There was an article by Andre Salvail in the paper last week (and another yesterday) about the homeless outreach program — and a success story, even — I found sobering. When I read that the director, Dr. Vince Savage (big fan of his work) was resigning, it made me wonder what the future holds for our town’s homeless population.
Prior to the campsite, a more anarchistic sprawl grew all the way over to the overflow lot, with a fire ring and lots of trash right near a manufactured wetlands. I was the nosy neighbor that called the county urging them to put up a chain and keep the event-parking section closed.
I’ll be at home having a tantrum about something relatively trivial — like the internet or the power going out, or no hot water, or an undercooked artichoke — while as the temperature plummets, right across the river basically a little over a quarter-mile away, someone living in their car at a homeless enclave is clinging to what they have left of their life. People have died there, as well as underneath the shale bluffs highway. The ones who actually interface with our town’s homeless population are the selfless workers at the shelter and churches, as well as the police and sheriff. I can only imagine what effect that has on you in terms of how you view Aspen and life in general.
Years ago, I wrote a snarky comment about homeless people in Aspen having cellphones that unfortunately snuck past my editor. The very next day in the paper there was a letter to the editor from a local social worker lighting me up like a cheap cigar. The swift response snuffing out my self-perceived cleverness was deserved. I tried to grow from that experience. I was reminded of this when I almost penned a similar tone-deaf, misogynistic misfire about the Monster Girls during X Games.
There’s an unusual, nervous feeling I get from donating items to people in need — and seeing them when you do. Those are moments and micro interactions you don’t soon forget. It’s markedly different from just dropping off items in the alley behind the Aspen Thrift Shop. I’ve driven over to the penned-up area before to donate clothing items like jackets, pants, hats and gloves in the winter, also up to the Health and Human Service building as well. It makes you feel good inside, but I often wonder why there’s an associated guilt, or why it makes me feel better about myself for a short period until the sensation wears off slowly, like Novocain. Maybe it’s because I grew up here privileged. The experts always say not to give panhandlers money, but there are times when I still do.
Not infrequently, you’ll hear critics of the homeless population: that they’re gaming the system, able bodied, straining the system or getting away with one at somebody else’s expense. It doesn’t look that way to me. Much like folks will say how luxurious the Pitkin County Jail is — comparing it to a spa or a country club — and liken homeless people living in a car, big motor home or sprinter van to glamping. Not from where I’m standing. Homelessness strikes me as something you rarely if ever fully recover from. That’s where the hard work of the support systems in place nobly attempts to lift people back up into society, while another faction tries to spitefully cut holes in the social safety net with poultry shears.
Certainly there are varying degrees of homelessness or jail conditions, but arriving at those places doesn’t strike me as intentional. You’ll also hear decriers saying homeless people don’t want to work. Apparently, from what I’ve been reading lately, it’s not just homeless people who don’t want to work — it’s reaching epidemic proportions. To me there’s a mental illness component, like a deep-seated depression and shame that comes with facing the daunting prospect of having to reinvent yourself.
If homeless people stick around Aspen for long enough and frequent high-visibility areas downtown, they’ll reach a creepy celebrity status here. Take “Standing Man” for example, or the poor couple who lived in the blue van. Other vagrants come and go, blowing in and out of town like tumbleweeds, like Jeep the Clown. Who can forget the story about Aspen paying a transient and buying him a bus ticket to leave town?
If you poke around Aspen’s urban/wilderness interface buffer zone, you’ll see all kinds of people living in the woods all over the place, granted mostly in the summer months. Some sites are more elaborate than others. Just ask any Pitkin County trail ranger if you don’t believe me. It’s nothing new. When we were kids, we’d often stumble across hobo camps on Shadow Mountain. There also used to be a three-story wooden play structure in Herron Park where we’d constantly find telltale signs of people sleeping there. It was horrifying to read the articles this summer about the homeless camp behind Walmart and the amount of trash and syringes that were removed.
I’ve tried engaging and conversing with homeless people here in public, never with the intended result of making a meaningful connection. More so, I’ve been left asking myself, why did I do that? I wish I had answers, I just don’t. I try to be empathetic and use these experiences to be more grateful and help frame my own place in society. As we celebrate snowfall and cold temperatures, another faction of humans sees the impending ski season in a whole other light.
