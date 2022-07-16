There’s nothing like a good, old-fashioned, midsummer Aspen freak-out. The hullabaloo I’m referring to being the uproar over the Galena Cooper Living Lab — the experimental traffic flow and safety study downtown being conducted on a reconfigured three-block swath now through September.
I’ve ridden my bike throughout the Living Lab, driven my car through it, walked within the gauntlet and lived to tell about it. I personally like the laboratory layout. It’s something different. The concept of separating out different user groups resonates with me. There’s a European feel to the Living Lab.
My response to the city and elected officials is thus: Thanks for listening, and thanks for having the courage and vision to implement a potential solution to our real concerns.
I’d take the traffic-flow tweaks one step further and place a three-way stop at the corner of Galena Street and Hyman Avenue, where that poor little kid was run over and killed in front of family. Also I’d put a stop sign in front of Paradise Bakery right before the road curves to the left. Heck, if I had my way, every single intersection off Main Street in Aspen and throughout the West End would be a four-way stop. Why that’s not the case now is way beyond me.
To those who are flipping out about the Living Lab, keep in mind this is an experiment and should be experienced, viewed and contemplated as such. Try taking yourself out of your discomfort zone and observe and participate with that fact in mind. It’s not permanent. Make up your minds, locals, do you like bikes or not? Is Aspen a bicycle-friendly town? How about fewer knee-jerk reactions, and more introspection?
In recounting the pervasive anger emanating from locals aimed toward the Aspen City Council at the last meeting, Aspen Times reporter extraordinaire Carolyn Sackariason found a clever way to use the word “spew” in her headline. That’s not easy to do.
I noticed our sheriff confessed publicly in the newspaper that he crashed on his bike while riding downtown as a direct result of the Living Lab. It was all the pedestrian’s fault. Wow. Really? Admitting you crashed on your bike in public? Before an election? I’d love to see the drone footage of that mishap. Should’ve used your bike bell, Joey!
The Living Lab is a direct response by the city and our elected officials to feedback they received from surveys — of locals like you and me — expressing the overwhelming sentiment that the downtown core is dangerous for pedestrians and cyclists. Fact is, driving, walking or riding your bike downtown is like being in a high-stakes, real-life video game. Let’s let the experiment play out then look at the tax receipts from the businesses impacted versus the accident reports and see which way our moral compass is pointing.
The hatred of the city of Aspen right now seems to me like it’s at an all-time high. The outrage I’m reading in the newspaper and online is disgusting. It’s like a contagious altitude sickness that infects locals.
Let this be a lesson to those who are getting overly emotional about the Living Lab — a temporary experiment based on outreach and our feedback, mind you — and treat this as an opportunity to disagree with something or someone without being condescending. Some do that better than others. Certain complaints are valid, and good will come from constructive criticism. Other people think that just because they pay taxes, they’re the boss of the city government.
Allow me to saunter into the muggy, cramped room of heated local conversation, and figuratively flip the tables on those of you bellyaching about the Living Lab: What would you say to that whole area being converted to a mall? Visualize that. Instead of parking spaces and bike lanes, what if the streets from the old Gap building to the old Boogie’s building are transformed to a pedestrian-only walking area — complete with water features and another DeWolf/Fulton fountain in front of Paradise Bakery. What would incensed business owners say to that?
When I first moved to Aspen from California, there were no malls. You could drive right up and park in front of the Red Onion, Aspen Drug, Crossroads Drug, Toro’s and Pablo’s. Much like today’s civil-disobedience warriors, business owners were up in arms about the impending creation of the malls. Their very construction would most certainly bring financial ruin to the town of Aspen. I’d be willing to bet Canadian dollars to Louis Swiss donuts that Bert Bidwell — a real curmudgeon’s curmudgeon — was the ringleader of the opposition to the malls being built back then,
Then in October of 1976, the streets were blockaded with circular cement planters and the “malls” opened. I remember that vividly, because the opening weekend there was a street chalk art contest for the local kids, and I won a small prize: I think it was a gift certificate to the Hobby Shop or the Pinball Palace, or for free ice-cream from Peppermint Patty. Now, one could pose a cogent case that the ped malls are a prized asset to our core, both the physical downtown core and our town’s often misconstrued “values.”
Let’s swing the experimental pendulum all the way to the other end of the spectrum and pack as many cars as possible into the downtown core next summer. How about if all of the streets in the heart of Aspen were all “angle-only” parking, with two-way traffic, and cyclists simply had to fend for themselves? That would be the best way to compare and contrast the Living Lab, and parking revenues would be robust.
This latest heated reaction to the experiment is a classic example of what I call residents’ “Three Little Bears Syndrome.” Whether it’s traffic, money, tourists, snow, events, bikes, housing, restaurants, hotels, STRs, STDs, the four-lane, employee housing, construction or anything else you can think of, the response from locals is always “This is too much!” or “This is too little!” or “This is juuuust right!”
Happy mediums in Aspen are a species on the verge of extinction.
Contact Lorenzo at suityourself@sopris.net or instagram.com/lorenzosemple3/.