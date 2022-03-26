What a pleasant surprise to see the prep work for the roundabout improvement construction project get underway last week. Sure, I had to wait in traffic like everyone else, but last time I checked I still had a faint pulse. All the goods and services still got delivered. My initial thought is, “Thank you, CDOT, for moving this project up on your busy schedule.” Highway 82 is a mini I-70.
For the better part of a year now, people have been writing angst-laden letters to the editor, and boring anyone else who’ll listen. Not that anyone reads this stuff, but I’d like to pose a challenge to the drivers in the Roaring Fork Valley that have been complaining about the roundabout project: We need to reframe the dialogue from us being woefully inconvenienced by the improvements to one of empathy and gratitude for the people doing the actual work. CDOT does excellent work, and they put up with a lot of our crap while doing it.
Can you imagine being a flag-man or flag-woman on the job, standing there all day? My first reaction when I see those workers? Go to Louis Swiss and buy them a bag of donuts, and thank them. Their jobs are deadly. I should know, because I almost hit one once. I came hauling ass around the corner at Shale Bluffs, and all of a sudden, smack dab in front of me, was a flag-man standing in the middle of the lane holding a stop sign. He looked poised to jump over the edge. I came to a screeching halt. That experience scared me to death. Ever since, I’ve had a deep respect and genuine appreciation for flaggers.
How about the construction workers and engineers doing the actual work on the roundabout? It looks like they’ve had quite the battle, removing cottonwood tree roots from both sides. The roundabout looks naked without them. Cutting a tree down is one thing, removing the entire root system is another. Those cottonwood roots are vicious, irrigation-fed, water-seeking serpents that will push right through asphalt. Thanks construction workers!
Based on the spreading of road base, it looks like the roundabout is going to be widened. I’m hopeful and optimistic that the finished product will help the flow of traffic in and out of Aspen. The other thing I’m noticing is how close the downvalley lane of traffic will be to the existing bike path: all the better for commuters to see people riding bikes on the bike path. I’m not a fan of people riding their bikes on the highway or down Main Street. There are perfectly good bikes paths everywhere — use them.
The section of Highway 82 from the S-curves to the airport is trashed. Not only is the road surface damaged, it’s actually dangerous. The lines are barely discernible. When it snows, you get to play the fun driving game, “Guess where the road is now?” Driving though a pothole-infested gauntlet is a lot like skiing and mountain biking — always looking way out ahead for the smooth asphalt line. You have to swerve all over the place like a drunk driver just to find the clean line.
Speaking of drunken driving, the highway shoulders and McLain Flats Road (Alternate Route 82) are lined with trash, construction waste, beer cans and mini-shooter bottles of alcohol. It’s sad and disgusting. Do better, people. Way better.
Not that I’m any kind of amazing driver or anything, but the driving behavior on Highway 82, McLain Flats road, Cemetery Lane, the West End and in Aspen is at an all time low. Just look at all the road kill. That’s the underlying reason I don’t ride my road bike anymore. How about some empathy and consideration for the humans and wildlife that live there? If you drive the speed limit, people get angry. And no one even bothers to pull over for emergency vehicles anymore. When I go downvalley on errands, I don’t speed, tailgate, pass and cut into oncoming lanes around blind corners. Please be so kind as to extend me the same courtesy.
Want to see something interesting? Next time you’re driving upvalley, past Buttermilk, there’s a bridge you pass over with an underpass going to the Maroon Creek Club and Tiehack. Look at the width of the bridge. It’s four lanes wide — only two are being used — the rest are intentionally landscaped with vegetation. It was built almost 30 years ago with the inbound four lanes in mind. Now that’s what I call forward-thinking.
You know what wasn’t forward-thinking? Not putting a bike path from the Brush Creek Park and Ride lot to the Aspen Airport Business Center. It needs to be done soon. It’s important that people sitting stopped in traffic see commuters on bikes happily whizzing by. Not everyone can ride a bike to work with all their junky tools and such — including me — but seeing cyclists beating cars into town by 30 minutes sure sends a sobering message to those who can.
We’re in the middle of a modern-day silver boom. I’m still trying to process what’s happening around us. You can really see the degradation of our environment due to vehicle traffic. Make a “CCP” for this summer — a commuter construction plan — take a deep breath and put it in place. And while you’re at it, thank someone who works for CDOT.
I remember when there was a stoplight at the intersection where the roundabout is now. I got in trouble once for making an illegal left turn up the Castle Creek Road on-ramp in my parents 1977 gray, two-door Honda Civic with “ZG” plates on it. Later that day the phone rang and my mom answered — it was the Pitkin County sheriff. Thanks, sheriff, for teaching me that the eyes of Aspen are always watching, watching, watching.
