When I was a teeny kid, I pledged allegiance to the flag five days a week during the John Thomas Dye School year — wearing a uniform, shiny black patent leather shoes, brown hair parted on the left and everything. It shaped me to have a profound respect for the Stars and Stripes; so much so that I have an American Flag flying in my backyard now as an adult. Frankly, I’m surprised more people don’t fly an American Flag. I’m a conservative’s worst nightmare: A flag-loving Democrat living on the lunatic fringe of society who really digs America, and votes. As John Denver would’ve said: “Far out!” When it comes to the Stars and Stripes, right now our country is like a haywire pinball machine on tilt.
The funny thing is when you fly the American Flag people think it means you vote a certain way, or have a gun in the house, or are anti-abortion, or are religious. Allow me to be a secret agent of misconception. I fly the American Flag because I really, really like where I live, and the absurd amount of freedom that I’m afforded as an American. It’s amazing all the stupid stuff you can easily get away with here. I have to chuckle and shake my head whenever I see a picture of a woman carrying a gun in public. My personal preference is a woman who open-carries a yoga mat.
My own funky brand of being an American is undeniably signaled by the design of my flagpole: an upright 25 footer with a 3x5 American Flag on top, a 3x5 Colorado State Flag underneath and three strands of Himalayan Prayer flags; one running straight up the pole, and two running off of the peak at 45-degree angles, triangulating the ensemble. It’s a colorful, kinetic wind sculpture. Our state flag is iconic. It’s a wonder how awful the majority of state flags are: boring, uninspired or just plain wrong. If I were in charge of state flags, every state would have an iconic flag that was a discernible identity marker people could be proud of. For example, why in the world doesn’t Maine’s state flag have a lobster on it?
It’s fun to experiment flying other flags below the American Flag. Often it’s a Broncos flag, or the Led Zeppelin Flag, or a Grateful Dead flag below Old Glory, depending on my mood. One particular flag trial ended in flat-out, unadulterated disenchantment. You’ve probably seen the likeness on the back of those diesel pickup trucks with AK-47 bumper stickers and such that intentionally barf diesel out the tailpipes like a squid in distress — as a show of freedom I’m assuming? The Gadsden is yellow, has a rattlesnake on it, and the words “Don’t Tread on Me.”
The reason I initially flew the Gadsden is because I come from a long line of family that has attended the U.S. Naval Academy. I have graduation certificates bearing my same name hanging on my wall from as far back as 1882. My father (same name) passed them to me through the generations. I even have a pair of the military-drill swords hanging crisscrossed about the TV in my living room. The Gadsden was what I researched to be one of the first U.S. Navy Flags, so I ran it up the pole. Anyway, the real reason I got the Gadsden and started flying it was because of the Grateful Dead song “Uncle John’s Band” that contains the lyric drenched in Americana: “Their walls are made of cannonballs / Their motto is don’t tread on me.”
Then a funny thing happened. The internet was born, and it became apparent to me that the flag I was flying — my rudimentary understanding was of it to be a U.S. Navy Jack — was wallowing over a quagmire of conspiracy theories. It had basically been hijacked by extremist anti-government groups. The last straw was when I saw the Gadsden on a bumper sticker of a car right here in Aspen. I pointed to the sticker and asked the driver if they were in the Navy or went to the U.S. Naval Academy, to which they stared at me blankly and said “Huh?” I went home defeated, and down came the flag. The terrorists had won.
I love how on the Fourth of July, everyone tries to out-American each other without any consideration for what Ms. America really wants for her birthday. Besides, people who make a big deal out of their own birthdays make me uneasy. You know who else makes me nervous? Undecided voters. There are very few things I can’t make my mind up about. The short list usually consists of what I’m going to have for dinner, or where I’m going to go for a ride. I flat-out refuse to ski with undecided voters. How do they even figure out what clothes they’re going to wear? If someone tells you they’re an undecided voter, smile politely and slowly walk backwards away from them.
It’s been particularly amusing, and at times disappointing, to see how different segments of society apply baffling rules and canons to our flag. As we move awkwardly blindfolded through this pandemic, I’m interested to see when we as Americans can travel abroad once more — and how we will be treated when we do. My advice to my fellow Americans when they finally get permission to vacation overseas again: Before you leave, be sure to sew Canadian flags to your hats, jackets, backpacks and luggage.