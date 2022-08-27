As kids growing up in Aspen, many of us sold The Aspen Times around town. I now look back at those thrilling escapades as a small-town, grassroots form of entrepreneurialism graciously afforded to us by the paid free press, whether we realized that component at the time or not.
The concept was simple: buy something wholesale at one price, then turn around and sell that item at double the wholesale price to the customer. That’s a theory I still adhere to today with my own businesses. I’d be interested to hear from others who grew up in Aspen about how they value selling the Times after school as a lesson in commerce. I sold it — and went on to run my own enterprises.
In retrospect, selling The Aspen Times around the downtown core was a valuable, lifelong, textbook lesson in sales. From punctuality and positioning and pitch, to closing the deal, making change, taking tips and managing money like they say — even paying attention to footwear (I chose Moon Boots) — selling papers had all the keynote aspects.
Many kids in America had paper routes, but Times’ distribution was far more renegade that other models. True to the maverick Aspen ethos of the 1970s and ’80s, publishing day spawned more guerilla warfare among local grade-school kids. When the public school bus from the middle school made the town stop at the northeast corner of the Yellow Brick School, a two-block dash down Bleeker Street to the Times’ headquarters would ensue — past the windowless phone building, the church, then Hayes’ ramshackle blacksmith shop.
Every Thursday afternoon at around 3:30 a raucous line of boys and girls would form at the loading dock of the Times in the dead-end half-alley behind Carl’s Pharmacy. The queue resembled that of a general admission rock concert: There was a palpable anticipatory buzz of youthful excitement in the air, with pushing, shoving, bravado, line-cutting and big kids bullying their way to the front — common and effective business practices. Just inside the back door sat an enormous printing press, churning out bales of the intellectually nourishing product we still devour daily: local Aspen news.
The Aspen Times Weekly was well worth the quarter it cost. Everyone in town looked forward to Thursdays and pored over every page. The content informed local dialogue. One Thursday, some of us who were selling papers made the cover. There was a huge picture of a bunch of teeny kids skitching right by the bus stop. The story caused a big uproar in town. Busted!
When you came to the front of the line after waiting anxiously, you bought the papers in denominations of 10s, with cash. Each paper cost the young salesperson 10 cents. I usually nabbed a stack of 20 for $2, then went back for more if sales merited. The freewheelin’ Aspen Community School students would just be showing up from Woody Creek: middle-schoolers rushing across Main Street, stopping traffic, trying to catch up to those of us already grabbing our second round of papers to sell. The big kids typically purchased stacks of 50, because they were better equipped to schlep the fatter stacks.
The second you had the loot in your hands, you took off running. The newspapers often were still warm, and bore the unmistakable, acrid bookmark of chemical-scented printer ink — “hot off the press,” as they say. In the late ’70s when the (then) newfangled Mill Street Plaza was built, the Times relocated its press to the very last space in the lower level (below where Replay Sports is now). For us, having to make the trek all the way down Mill Street to score our papers and then slog all the way back up to town was where insult met injury.
As little salespeople with our freckled, sunburned faces and pom-pom hats, we were simply irresistible. It wasn’t uncommon to get 50 cents or a dollar for each paper. Even tourists would make mercy buys and overpay. We’d unlawfully barge into local bars like Cooper Street Pier and O’Leary’s with our weeklies like we owned the place. Legend had it that one time John Denver gave a kid a whole $5 for a newspaper outside of the Hotel Jerome.
Selling papers was not dissimilar to fishing. You went to places you knew you could catch fish. Kids had their territories or “routes,” but if someone beat you to the hotspot, you were forced to adapt or carry a bunch of unsold papers around. Standing in front of City Market for example, you could burn through a stack in minutes flat, and then take your earnings to the Pinball Palace, R-Peas Pizza, Crossroads Drug, Aspen Drug or Carl’s, where the proprietors of those fine establishments would be more than happy to relieve you of your recent earnings.
You were a mini-middleman whether you realized it or not — or more to the point, whether you even cared. Some days after selling out, a victory lap through town was in order, swinging by “Wax-n-Wicks” for celebratory free hot cider or “Chip Chip Hooray” for a giant cookie.
I remember that as an adult, when I read in May 2003 that The Aspen Times had finally succumbed to the rest of the remorseless newspaper world and stopped charging for the Aspen Times Weekly, I had a nostalgia-laced hissy fit. I picked up the phone, punched the Times’ 925 number, and demanded that I speak to the owner. A poor guy on the other end of the line — it may have even been Andy Stone — claimed responsibility, and I really let him have it. How dare he deprive Aspen’s youth of this sacred rite of passage! I wish I had a recording of that embarrassing and uninformed rant to play for you.
I was woefully unaware and somewhat unwilling to face the truth of an ever-changing media business model that was adapting to reality, as opposed to my embrace of my own version of old Aspen like a warm stack of 10-cent papers. He told me kids could still deliver papers to businesses of they wanted. I don’t think they did. I ended up buying my dad a subscription to The Aspen Times that was mailed to him every week in Los Angeles. The internet snuffed that out. I used to sell papers. Now I’m in a free one.
I make a point to always carry a little cash in my pocket when out on bike rides to support enterprising young Aspenites who set up lemonade stands. That seems like the closest thing now to us selling newspapers. Funny, the other day I thought to myself, “I can’t sell papers anymore, but am I too old now to set up a lemonade stand out on the Rio Grande Trail?”
