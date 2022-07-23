One thing I’ve noticed over the years is that whenever there’s destructive local flash flooding, it’s always accompanied by hail. Every single time. And lightning. Lots of lightning.
It was July 15, and the weather report all but financially guaranteed rain: a 100% chance. I walked out onto the deck after work to do an armchair weatherman assessment. The air was thick as pea soup with humidity. You could almost feel the supercharged protons and electrons furiously buzzing about. Then it happened.
“Ka-POW!” A bright, bluish-white bolt struck Shale Bluffs with authority. Peals of deep-throated bass-woofer thunder replied almost simultaneously. It was time to go inside.
“Tick. Tick. Tick … tack, tack, tack, tack…” You could hear the first stones of hail being cast from the heavens at Earth below, like Ming the Merciless himself had pushed a button on his earth-weather control panel. My dad wrote that, from Aspen, into the 1980 movie “Flash Gordon” — only it was flaming “hot hail.”
Each hit of the garbanzo-bean-sized ice-ball onto the metal roof started increasing in frequency until it sounded like an out-of-control drum solo, then a deafening roar that brought an intense unease. Were the skylights going to break?
I stood next to an old Lift 1 molybdenum steel chairlift chair at the edge of the porch, covered by rusty corrugated metal — both excellent conductors by the way — and watched in complete horror as my garden took a royal beating. The hail hammer of the gods pounded my plot like the meat tenderizer I use to submissively flatten thick, butcher-bought rib-eyes into the size of a dinner plate.
My garden is my therapeutic happy place in the summer. Seeing the plants getting worked over was like witnessing your psychologist being mugged and assaulted in broad daylight.
Weeks of tender care for my hanging baskets — all from seed — were reduced to shards of green matter within mere minutes. When the storm finally ceased, the yard was blanketed in two inches of hail. The leafy greens in our summer vegetable garden were left hole-punched drunk and laid to wallow in their own pulverized remnants. My ornate flower gardens and hearty hanging baskets looked like they had just gotten socked in the face by Mike Tyson.
Soon enough, the evening sun came out. It was surprisingly pleasant, considering the devastating wrath that had just been unleashed. “Quick, to the Mini!” I exclaimed to my wing-woman as we donned our flip-flops and scooted off to do a quick damage assessment tour. The western hill chicane section of McLain Flats was a raging brown frappuccino-like torrent of water, mud and grapefruit-sized rocks littering the roadway. We were witnessing erosion in progress.
When we crossed the Roaring Fork, it was running chocolate and dirty as a teenage boy’s tube sock. Shale bluffs slid considerably, and there was a waist-deep flume of shale-sludge blocking the right lane, but still passable at very slow speeds — especially in a low-rider Mini. We were absolutely wowed by the damage and the sheer force of the lightning-and-hail storm. It was time to clean up nature’s mess. Or was it the other way around?
The next day, I hit the local trails on my mountain bike and soon realized by the looks of other roads and trails that our location was the epicenter of the microburst storm. The smells of the woods — skunky, musky and pine — were at an all-time high after being pounded by the hail. It made me wonder.
What would it be like to have an entire crop obliterated in minutes by a hailstorm? The financial ruin and despair caused by a tempest no one saw coming? I’d hypothesize that back in the olden days of Aspen, this unwanted phenomenon happened to some extent, but probably more so on the eastern plains of Colorado. Your season’s over. All that hard work for nothing. Count your losses. Too late to replant.
I also wondered how many animals died in the storm: birds, mammals, baby deer and the like. Were there any tourists on e-bikes, stranded without shelter on the Rio Grande when the hailstorm hit?
Occasionally you’ll see a car whose paint job and exterior look more like that of a golf ball, dimpled from hail damage. I’ve noticed on Denver TV stations that you can sometimes get a good deal on a car with hail damage. There’s nothing like pulling up to the valet at the Little Nell in a black BMW with hail damage.
I’ve never been struck by lightning, but had some close calls. An 8th-grade camping trip with Aspen Country Day School comes to mind. We had just finished some heinous 20-mile death march through the rain at altitude. I was last in the group by a long ways, as usual, with blistered feet, holding back tears when I finally staggered upon the huddled clan.
Our fearless leader Bill Huffman was debriefing the troops for the evening’s campsite and dinner plans. I was wearing an Oklahoma Sooners hat he had given me. “Kerrrrack!” A bolt of lightning hit a dead tree close enough to send everyone scattering. You’ve never seen eighth graders set up their tents that fast. We all ate gorp and freeze-dried ice cream for dinner that night.
