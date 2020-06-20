The pandemic’s latest turn has taken Aspen’s love/hate relationship with tourists and strangers to a whole new level of insanity and suspicion, especially as we start the awkward high school slow dance process of reopening. Fishing for a gratuity from someone who may have just arrived from a known coronavirus hotspot is putting local service workers between a psychological rock and a financial hard place.
The crazy thing is that the coronavirus is coming to Aspen from all of our key tourist markets. Ironically, the first reported patients, back in early March, were from Australia — perhaps our most valuable international demographic. Australians come here for a minimum of two weeks, and they ski every single day. That would be a good lodging strategy — a two-week quarantine minimum stay.
Brazil? That’s also a strong tourist segment. Another emerging international market that has their own unique relationship with the coronavirus? China. Over the past five years there have been more and more Chinese tourists here. And that’s just a snapshot of our international market.
Our domestic tourist strongholds are conveniently located smack dab in the middle of all the coronavirus hotspots — New York, Los Angeles, Texas, Florida and all points in between. My paranoia level has reached the point where I tense up and get hypercritical now when I see a rental car with Utah plates. If you’re in the customer service industry, you better get accustomed to wearing that mask and holding your breath. Pretend you’re one of those free-divers.
I’m even suspicious of some of the locals who are loose with their ends now. If wearing a mask in public impedes on your sacred personal freedom, then go ride a motorcycle without a helmet, chug brown liquor, watch porn, go to church, go shoot a gun. There’s your personal freedom. Enough with the cavalier machismo/bravado trip. We’re still in a pandemic. Make the effort. No shirt, no shoes, no mask — no dice!
Over the years it’s been harder and harder to tell the locals from the tourists. Now with everybody wearing masks, the line is even blurrier. I’m all-in on wearing a mask. At this point I’m seriously considering wearing a mask indefinitely, like every day is Halloween. It saves you from the inevitable supermarket brain damage syndrome of having to stop and make small talk 15 times in the produce section. Keep your mask up, head down and press on uninterrupted.
If you look at the phases of opening as it relates to the current uptick of coronavirus cases here locally, it’s very ominous. Take the recent restaurant closures for example. If one establishment closes because of coronavirus, that’s unfortunate. If two close, then it’s a coincidence. If three close, there’s a commonality and a trend starts to form. Right now, objectively, we’re seeing a trend. I’m mentally preparing myself to temporarily shutter my business this winter. Now is the time to think negatively — as in negative test results.
Is it me, or does town seem busy now? Like, David Byrne “Same as it Ever Was” busy? The private jets are swarming like mosquitoes, some plumper with fresh blood than others. Our town is a petri dish once again. The cotton is flying and so are tempers. People are driving like complete lunatics right now, speeding, tailgating and cutting blind corners. The “coronavirus kind” ship has sailed and sunk before it even got out of the harbor. The online comment sections of our local papers are more disgusting than ever. There’s a palpable sense of pent-up, quarantine angst right on the verge of, and in some cases reaching the eventual point of, boiling over. People want to proverbially uncork it, but they don’t really know how.
I had an odd sensation this week when I realized the Aspen Saturday Market — the first non-canceled event to go forward — was opening. For the first time in as long as it’s been going my enthusiasm to attend had been curbed. Cautious optimism seems to be the best personal, social and emotional operating platform. Everything’s raw for me right now. Loud sounds are more irritating. Old songs have new meaning. Smells are more pungent. My olfactory memory response is beyond acute. Colors are more striking. The sun feels more intense. The summer I thirst for feels particularly cleansing. Textures are rougher and extra noticeable. Food tastes better.
When a complete stranger rolls up on you at a high rate of speed and gets in your personal space, or an old friend wants to come in close for a man hug, make sure you’re wearing a T-shirt that says in bold letters: “If You Can Read This You’re Too Close.” Those coronavirus swab-tests look excruciating. Imagine if one of those long cotton swabs broke off in your nose.