The vigorous uphilling scene so far this year is proving to be a continuation of what it was last spring when the chairlifts stopped — utter madness. By the looks of all the tracks, our four ski areas are seeing heavy uphill traffic. The other day while hiking commando-style (running shoes and ski poles) up the remorseless pitch of Racer’s Edge, it occurred to me: the craze of uphilling as we know it today is still a relatively new concept.
When we were kids growing up here, no one intentionally “uphilled,” with the exception of the ski club kids doing fall “dry-land” training. As an Aspenaut, there was thankfully no uphilling for me. The only uphilling I did was hiking back up the hill to get my equipment after a high-speed yard sale.
No adults purposely walked up Smuggler unless they were lost. We used to push our BMX bikes partway up the road until one of us said, “This sucks!” and turned back around. There were, however, a couple of mountaineer types — like the legendary Fritz Stamberger and a smattering of other stoic, chiseled-face, wolf-pack-of-one alpinists who stealthily climbed peaks and skied them before Instagram — so it may or may not have even happened…
The uphill ski gear back then was relatively obscure and primitive. Somehow, a frighteningly short pair of neon yellow Stockli skis with Silvretta bindings and a pair of blue skins made their way into my gear quiver about 30 years ago. They came with a pair of Dynafit mountaineering/ski boots that were certain to give you a permanent limp. After a few solo outings, it became evident that the ratio of joy to pain was hopelessly lopsided, and I abandoned the whole lot under the cloak of darkness, like an unwanted kitchen appliance in the alley behind the thrift shop.
In retrospect, snowshoes are really what started the uphilling craze as we know it today. Sometime around 1992, I worked at the Aspen Skiing Co. switchboard and defiantly wore a shirt and tie to work. I must’ve said, “Aspen Skiing Company, this is Lorenzo...” in my chipper voice a few hundred times each day. Our headquarters was the green administration building adjacent to the Bumps building, which was in its construction phase.
As I peered out of my pigeon-hole window toward the base area, a guy walked through the plaza wearing running tights and carrying what appeared to be a pair of red snowshoes. It turns out I was witnessing the birth of uphilling in Aspen. Redfeather snowshoes were the hot item that year.
You know who turned me onto the fad of uphill snowshoeing? The indomitable Dr. Barry Mink.
Picture my uphill snowshoeing “look”: a matching pair of Pearl Izumi tights, top, hat and gloves with purple and green highlights, a black fleece vest with Rock Shock and GT Bicycles patches sewn on, New Balance running shoes, lightweight carbon-fiber Goode ski poles and a pair of Oakley Blades. Complete the look with pointed sideburns and a 30-inch waist, and you’re ready to run up Buttermilk — then turn around and run right back down.
I did this basically four days a week on my lunch hour. The uphill route was straight up, where the halfpipe now permanently sits, over to Jacob’s Ladder, to the Toilet Bowl downspout, then you gained Ridge Trail right up to the Cliffhouse. For extra credit, you could run up to the top of West Buttermilk.
People skiing down would stop and stare at me as if they were seeing a UFO landing transpire right before their very eyes — which, in a sense, they were: a kid from Santa Monica running up a ski mountain on snowshoes wearing tights. The snowshoe craze led me to myriad crazy snowshoe races. The best one was put on by a dude named Andrew Bielecki at the Great Sand Dunes in southern Colorado.
The snowshoe uphilling scene lasted for a good 15 years or so, then slowly faded and morphed into what now transpires over at Tiehack. There are days it seems to indulge more uphillers than downhillers. I’ve heard grumblings from mountain operations staffs who are generally less than impressed by the uphilling clientele.
Never one to miss out on a good craze, I finally broke down and purchased a pair of lightweight uphill skis boots and Dynafit pin bindings this fall, with the rationale being, “better late than never.” I tried out my hip new flyweight getup the other day while watching the Broncos get murdered by the Raiders.
My first summit? I skinned up my living room. Besides, it was high time to retire my old Fritschi uphilling setup. You know your gear’s out of date when not even the consignment shop will sell it for fear of getting sued. I told the guy to just put an Aspen Orthopaedics sticker on them and he’ll be fine.
The skiing now looks good from afar, but it’s far from good. This time of the year, I try to stay well out of the way of all the on-mountain operations and hike up on foot in the margins. You have two early season choices up on the ski areas: you can either ruin your skis or ruin your knees. Right now, I choose the latter by hiking up and then gingerly torturing my thrice-sliced knees on the way back down. As for skiing, I finally scored a weekday-only pass and am patiently holding out for rolling the dice on Turkey Day, down the man-made ribbon of death.