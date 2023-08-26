As a gag, I’ve been messing around with Artificial Intelligence as a writing tool. Turns out, the joke is on me.
I’ve inevitably wasted precious time sitting in front of a computer and scrolling around on my phone, time I could’ve spent doing something — anything — healthy, productive or meaningful. I can honestly say that social media and the AI algorithms behind the digital curtain are driving my addictions. AI has unquestionably made me dumber.
Not only that, I think I have a saddle sore on my left rear hindquarter from being a desk jockey, perched listlessly in a computer chair for hours on end riding a Naugahyde horse to nowhere. I would’ve much rather developed that bothersome boil from bouncing around a mountain-bike seat instead.
I wonder: How many columnists here in Aspen, if any, have used AI as a writing tool? How does an editor even police that? We could use a good local columnist scandal right about now. I’m of the firm belief that using AI to write any portion of a column for you would fall under the category of cheating. Plagiarism is the technical term, grounds for dismissal being the only plausible recourse. That being said, like it or not, using AI as a writing “prompt” if you will, may very well fall within the blurry lines of what’s acceptable. It’s like riding the snowcat into Highlands Bowl. I’m sure AI’s dirty fingerprints are all over our papers.
I downloaded an AI chat app and started blundering my way through the artificial intelligence forests without a chaperon, headlamp or cane, only a faint trail of breadcrumbs that is what’s left of my own common sense. My end game? To see if the app could somehow write amusing faux letters to the editor. Instead, I ended up arguing with a computer for 15 minutes about whether I was a he or a she. I felt like I was trapped on the hamster wheel of an AI customer service feedback loop, or talking to the irrational starship computer HAL in the movie “2001: A Space Odyssey.”
Turns out, initially AI had me pegged as a woman. Lo Semple in Aspen was a she. After emphatically pleading my case to a bot and digging in my high heels, AI now identifies me as non-binary. Blasphemy! It’s “Mr.” they/them to you! This is how the decline of western civilization leads to the inevitable destruction of the human race. First thing, you’re arguing with a computer about what sex you are, next thing you know, an AI-summonsed predator drone rains hellfire missiles down on your house, and now you’re dead.
AI already has its barbed hooks anchored deep into my epidermis. I swallowed the bait — hook, line and sinker — long ago. I’m addicted to AI’s sinister algorithms much the same way I am to coffee, food, sugar, sex, aerobic exercise and the need for speed, drugs and alcohol. The nagging draw to AI and technology feels physically the same in my brain and stomach. I used to read before bed, and unconsciously leave the house without my “mobile device” — I love that terminology — it’s where AI intersects with political correctness. Now it seems I can scarcely even watch TV without the supplemental stimulation of my cell phone.
My phone is seemingly now an electronic appendage I’ve grown, like a new annoying organ that requires constant feeding, changings, care and attention. I feel the pangs of craving to look at my social media feed, check my email, go to news sites, back to social media, and again to my email and news; bumbling to and fro like a Mr. Magoo from one site to another in search of something I can never seem to pinpoint. Finally my deteriorating eyes get too tired and I throw in the towel. AI is basically manipulating me.
AI oddly reminds me of my favorite movie growing up as a child, “Westworld," starring Yul Brynner as the robot cowboy from hell, and Richard Benjamin and James Brolin as the tourists who get absolutely terrorized by him, or it. The screenplay is based on a book written by Michael Chriton, who also was the director of the film. “Westworld” was released in 1973, and I must say it has aged like a 50-year-old wine cooler: surprisingly well. The setting is a fake-smart-based resort where wealthy tourists go to live their wildest fantasies. Sound familiar? Substitute modern day Aspen and a rogue robot ski instructor with a computer chip on its shoulder, loose on a four-mountain killing spree, and you have an instant B-movie horror classic.
When we were juniors at Aspen High School, my hoodlum buddy and I made the grave mistake of macro-dosing with powerful psychedelic stimulants before seeing “The Terminator” (a movie that has been inextricably linked to “Westworld” by Arnold Schwarzenegger himself) at the ISIS. Talk about a bad trip, man. I nearly wet my pants. I’ve been understandably horrified of AI ever since. Upon further consideration, maybe that fateful mind-altering experimentation, and the palpable fear of AI that was forever illuminated in us, really wasn’t human error after all.